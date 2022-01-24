openbase logo
cet

custom-electron-titlebar

by Alex Torres
4.1.0

Custom electon title bar inpire on VS Code title bar

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

616

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/5
mgs95

Readme

Custom Electron Titlebar

This project is a typescript library for electron that allows you to configure a fully customizable title bar.

LICENSE NPM Version

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

Screenshot 3

📦 Intalling

You can install this package with npm.

npm install custom-electron-titlebar

🛠️ Usage

The implementation is done as follows:

In the main application file (main.js or .ts)

import { setupTitlebar, attachTitlebarToWindow } from "custom-electron-titlebar/main";

// setup the titlebar main process
setupTitlebar();

function createWindow() {
  ...

  // attach fullscreen(f11 and not 'maximized') && focus listeners
  attachTitlebarToWindow(mainWindow);
}

In the preload file (preload.js or .ts)

import { Titlebar } from "custom-electron-titlebar";

window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
  // Title bar implemenation
  new Titlebar();
});

To see the options you can include in the Title Bar constructor, such as color of elements, icons, menu position, and much more, and the methods you can use, go to the wiki

💰 Support

If you want to support my development, you can do so by donating through Buy me a coffee or Patreon

✅ License

This project is under the MIT license.

100
Mariano Gonzalez Salazar
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

When it comes to title bars on electron applications, this is the best option. It allows you to create fully customizable title bars, you can even change them during execution. There are other alternatives but this is the one that works well. For React users this also works well.

