This project is a typescript library for electron that allows you to configure a fully customizable title bar.
You can install this package with
npm.
npm install custom-electron-titlebar
The implementation is done as follows:
In the main application file (main.js or .ts)
import { setupTitlebar, attachTitlebarToWindow } from "custom-electron-titlebar/main";
// setup the titlebar main process
setupTitlebar();
function createWindow() {
...
// attach fullscreen(f11 and not 'maximized') && focus listeners
attachTitlebarToWindow(mainWindow);
}
In the preload file (preload.js or .ts)
import { Titlebar } from "custom-electron-titlebar";
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
// Title bar implemenation
new Titlebar();
});
To see the options you can include in the Title Bar constructor, such as color of elements, icons, menu position, and much more, and the methods you can use, go to the wiki
If you want to support my development, you can do so by donating through Buy me a coffee or Patreon
This project is under the MIT license.
When it comes to title bars on electron applications, this is the best option. It allows you to create fully customizable title bars, you can even change them during execution. There are other alternatives but this is the one that works well. For React users this also works well.