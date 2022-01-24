Custom Electron Titlebar

This project is a typescript library for electron that allows you to configure a fully customizable title bar.







📦 Intalling

You can install this package with npm .

npm install custom-electron-titlebar

🛠️ Usage

The implementation is done as follows:

In the main application file (main.js or .ts)

import { setupTitlebar, attachTitlebarToWindow } from "custom-electron-titlebar/main" ; setupTitlebar(); function createWindow ( ) { ... attachTitlebarToWindow(mainWindow); }

In the preload file (preload.js or .ts)

import { Titlebar } from "custom-electron-titlebar" ; window .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => { new Titlebar(); });

To see the options you can include in the Title Bar constructor, such as color of elements, icons, menu position, and much more, and the methods you can use, go to the wiki





💰 Support

If you want to support my development, you can do so by donating through Buy me a coffee or Patreon





✅ License

This project is under the MIT license.