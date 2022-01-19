English | 简体中文

A universal framework based on React.js, Docs.

Features

🐒 Engineering ：Out of the box support for ES6+、TypeScript、Less、Sass、 CSS Modules，etc

🦊 Routing ：Powerful Routing System, supports configured routing and conventions routing

🐯 State management ：Built-in icestore, lightweight state management solution based on React Hooks

🐦 Config ：Modes and Environment Variables configuration in the config file

🐶 Logger ：Built-in logger solution, it's a flexible abstraction over using console.log as well

🦁 Application configuration ：Provide powerful and extensible application configuration

🐴 Hooks ：Provide Hooks APIs such as useModel and useHistory, etc

🐌 Plugin system ：The plugin system provides rich features and allow the community to build reusable solutions

🐘 TypeScript ：Support TypeScript

：Support TypeScript 🐂 Modern：Support SPA, SSR, MPA and Micro-frontend

Quick start

Setup by VS Code

We recommend creating a new icejs app using AppWorks:

See Quick start by AppWorks for more details.

Setup by CLI

We recommend creating a new icejs app using create-ice, which sets up everything automatically for you. To create a project, run:

$ npm init ice <project-name>

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Start local server to launch project:

$ cd <project-name> $ npm install $ npm run start

It's as simple as that!

Ecosystem

Project Version Docs Description icejs docs A universal framework based on react.js icestark docs Micro Frontends solution for large application icestore docs Simple and friendly state for React formily docs Performant, flexible and extensible form solution ahooks docs React Hooks Library

License

MIT