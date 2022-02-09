Buefy is a lightweight library of responsive UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma framework and design.
The documentation is in the docs directory, it serves as the demo as well.
Browse online documentation here.
You need Vue.js version 2.6+. (Vue 3 is not supported)
npm install buefy
Bundle
import Vue from 'vue';
import Buefy from 'buefy';
import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css';
Vue.use(Buefy);
or Individual Components
import Vue from 'vue'
import { Field, Input } from 'buefy'
import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css'
Vue.use(Field)
Vue.use(Input)
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mdi/font@5.8.55/css/materialdesignicons.min.css">
If you want to customize the icons or the theme, refer to the customization section on the documentation.
<!-- Buefy CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.css">
<!-- Buefy JavaScript -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.js"></script>
Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE10+ is only partially supported.
Please see the contributing guidelines
Version will follow v0.Y.Z, where:
|
Walter Tommasi
Special thanks to Rafael Beraldo, the original author.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
All contributors
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Code released under MIT license.