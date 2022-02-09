Buefy is a lightweight library of responsive UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma framework and design.

Features

Keep your current Bulma theme / variables easily

Supports both Material Design Icons and FontAwesome

Very lightweight with none internal dependencies aside from Vue & Bulma

About 88KB min+gzip (with Bulma included)

Semantic code output

Follows Bulma design and some of the Material Design UX

Focus on usability and performance without over-animating stuff

Documentation

The documentation is in the docs directory, it serves as the demo as well.

Browse online documentation here.

Quick start

You need Vue.js version 2.6+. (Vue 3 is not supported)

1 Install via npm

npm install buefy

2 Import and use Buefy

Bundle

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Buefy from 'buefy' ; import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css' ; Vue.use(Buefy);

or Individual Components

import Vue from 'vue' import { Field, Input } from 'buefy' import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css' Vue.use(Field) Vue.use(Input)

3 Include Material Design Icons

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mdi/font@5.8.55/css/materialdesignicons.min.css" >

If you want to customize the icons or the theme, refer to the customization section on the documentation.

Alternatively, you can use a CDN or even download

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.js" > </ script >

Browser support

Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE10+ is only partially supported.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines

Versioning

Version will follow v0.Y.Z, where:

Y : Major (breaking changes)

: Major (breaking changes) Z: Minor or patch

Core Team

Special thanks to Rafael Beraldo, the original author.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

Code released under MIT license.