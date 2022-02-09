openbase logo
Readme

Buefy is a lightweight library of responsive UI components for Vue.js based on Bulma framework and design.

Features

  • Keep your current Bulma theme / variables easily
  • Supports both Material Design Icons and FontAwesome
  • Very lightweight with none internal dependencies aside from Vue & Bulma
  • About 88KB min+gzip (with Bulma included)
  • Semantic code output
  • Follows Bulma design and some of the Material Design UX
  • Focus on usability and performance without over-animating stuff

Documentation

The documentation is in the docs directory, it serves as the demo as well.

Browse online documentation here.

Quick start

You need Vue.js version 2.6+. (Vue 3 is not supported)

1 Install via npm

npm install buefy

2 Import and use Buefy

Bundle

import Vue from 'vue';
import Buefy from 'buefy';
import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css';

Vue.use(Buefy);

or Individual Components


import Vue from 'vue'
import { Field, Input } from 'buefy'
import 'buefy/dist/buefy.css'

Vue.use(Field)
Vue.use(Input)

3 Include Material Design Icons

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mdi/font@5.8.55/css/materialdesignicons.min.css">

If you want to customize the icons or the theme, refer to the customization section on the documentation.

Alternatively, you can use a CDN or even download

<!-- Buefy CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.css">

<!-- Buefy JavaScript -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/buefy/dist/buefy.min.js"></script>

Browser support

Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE10+ is only partially supported.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines

Versioning

Version will follow v0.Y.Z, where:

  • Y: Major (breaking changes)
  • Z: Minor or patch

Core Team


Walter Tommasi

Special thanks to Rafael Beraldo, the original author.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Rafael Beraldo
💻
Alexandre Paradis
💻
Yuxing Liao
💻
Adrien
💻
Apolokak Lab
💻
Antério Vieira
💻
Jorge Nieto
💻
Mateus Machado Luna
💻

All contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

Code released under MIT license.

