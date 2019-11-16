此仓库已废弃

重要： 此仓库后续不再维护，也不再接受更多的特性更新。 ant-design/pro-table 将会迁移至 ant-design/pro-components 仓库进行后续的维护，访问 https://procomponents.ant.design/table 了解更多。此变更不影响继续使用 @ant-design/pro-table 这个 npm 包名安装使用此组件。

English

🏆 Use Ant Design Table like a Pro!

API

pro-table 在 antd 的 table 上进行了一层封装，支持了一些预设，并且封装了一些行为。这里只列出与 antd table 不同的 api。

Table

属性 描述 类型 默认值 request 一个获得 dataSource 的方法 (params?: {pageSize: number;current: number;[key: string]: any;}) => Promise<RequestData<T>> - postData 对通过 url 获取的数据进行一些处理 (data: T[]) => T[] - defaultData 默认的数据 T[] - actionRef get table action React.MutableRefObject<ActionType> \| ((actionRef: ActionType) => void) - toolBarRender 渲染工具栏，支持返回一个 dom 数组，会自动增加 margin-right (action: UseFetchDataAction<RequestData<T>>) => React.ReactNode[] - onLoad 数据加载完成后触发,会多次触发 (dataSource: T[]) => void - onRequestError 数据加载失败时触发 (e: Error) => void - tableClassName 封装的 table 的 className string - tableStyle 封装的 table 的 style CSSProperties - headerTitle 左上角的 title React.ReactNode - options table 的工具栏，设置为 false 可以关闭它 {{ fullScreen: boolean \| function, reload: boolean \| function,setting: true }} { fullScreen: true, reload:true, setting: true} search 是否显示搜索表单，传入对象时为搜索表单的配置 search config true dateFormatter moment 的格式化方式 "string" \| "number" \| false string beforeSearchSubmit 搜索之前进行一些修改 (params:T)=>T - onSizeChange table 尺寸发生改变 `(size: 'default' 'middle' columnsStateMap columns 的状态枚举 `{[key: string]: { show:boolean, fixed: "right" "left"} }` onColumnsStateChange columns 状态发生改变 `(props: {[key: string]: { show:boolean, fixed: "right" "left"} }) => void` type pro-table 类型 "form" - form antd form 的配置 FormProps -

search

属性 描述 类型 默认值 searchText 查询按钮的文本 string 查询 resetText 重置按钮的文本 string 重置 submitText 提交按钮的文本 string 提交 collapseRender 收起按钮的 render (collapsed: boolean,showCollapseButton?: boolean,) => React.ReactNode - collapsed 是否收起 boolean - onCollapse 收起按钮的事件 (collapsed: boolean) => void; - optionRender 操作栏的 render (( searchConfig: Omit<SearchConfig, 'optionRender'>, props: Omit<FormOptionProps, 'searchConfig'>, ) => React.ReactNode) \| false; -

Columns

属性 描述 类型 默认值 renderText 类似 table 的 render，但是必须返回 string，如果只是希望转化枚举，可以使用 valueEnum (text: any,record: T,index: number,action: UseFetchDataAction<RequestData<T>>) => string - render 类似 table 的 render，第一个参数变成了 dom,增加了第四个参数 action (text: React.ReactNode,record: T,index: number,action: UseFetchDataAction<RequestData<T>>) => React.ReactNode \| React.ReactNode[] - renderFormItem 渲染查询表单的输入组件 (item,props:{value,onChange}) => React.ReactNode - ellipsis 是否自动缩略 boolean - copyable 是否支持复制 boolean - valueEnum 值的枚举，会自动转化把值当成 key 来取出要显示的内容 valueEnum - valueType 值的类型 'money' \| 'option' \| 'date' \| 'dateTime' \| 'time' \| 'text'\| 'index' \| 'indexBorder' 'text' hideInSearch 在查询表单中不展示此项 boolean - hideInTable 在 Table 中不展示此列 boolean - hideInForm 在 Form 模式下 中不展示此列 boolean - filters 表头的筛选菜单项，当值为 true 时，自动使用 valueEnum 生成 boolean \| object[] false order 决定在 查询表单中的顺序，越大越在前面 number - formItemProps 查询表单的 props，会透传给表单项 { [prop: string]: any } -

ActionType

有些时候我们要触发 table 的 reload 等操作，action 可以帮助我们做到这一点。

interface ActionType { reload: () => void; fetchMore: () => void; reset: () => void; reloadAndRest: () => void; } const ref = useRef<ActionType>(); <ProTable actionRef={ref} />; // 刷新 ref.current.reload(); // 重置所有项并刷新 ref.current.reloadAndRest(); // 加载更多 ref.current.fetchMore(); // 重置到默认值 ref.current.reset(); // 清空选中项 ref.current.clearSelected();

valueType

现在支持的值如下

类型 描述 示例 money 转化值为金额 ¥10,000.26 date 日期 2019-11-16 dateRange 日期区间 2019-11-16 2019-11-18 dateTime 日期和时间 2019-11-16 12:50:00 dateTimeRange 日期和时间区间 2019-11-16 12:50:00 2019-11-18 12:50:00 time 时间 12:50:00 option 操作项，会自动增加 marginRight，只支持一个数组,表单中会自动忽略 [<a>操作a</a>,<a>操作b</a>] text 默认值，不做任何处理 - textarea 与 text 相同， form 转化时会转为 textarea 组件 - index 序号列 - indexBorder 带 border 的序号列 - progress 进度条 - digit 单纯的数字，form 转化时会转为 inputNumber -

valueEnum

当前列值的枚举

interface IValueEnum { [key: string ]: | React.ReactNode | { text: React.ReactNode; status: 'Success' | 'Error' | 'Processing' | 'Warning' | 'Default' ; }; }

Usage

npm install @ant-design/pro-table yarn add @ant-design/pro-table

import React, { useState } from 'react'; import ProTable, { ProColumns } from '@ant-design/pro-table'; import { Input, Button } from 'antd'; const columns: ProColumns[] = [ { title: 'Name', dataIndex: 'name', copyable: true, }, { title: 'Age', dataIndex: 'age', }, { title: 'date', dataIndex: 'date', valueType: 'date', }, { title: 'option', valueType: 'option', dataIndex: 'id', render: (text, row, index, action) => [ <a onClick={() => { window.alert('确认删除？'); action.reload(); }} > delete </a>, <a onClick={() => { window.alert('确认刷新？'); action.reload(); }} > reload </a>, ], }, ]; export default () => { const [keywords, setKeywords] = useState(''); return ( <ProTable<{}, { keywords: string }> size="small" columns={columns} request={() => ({ data: [ { name: 'Jack', age: 12, date: '2020-01-02', }, ], success: true, })} rowKey="name" params={{ keywords }} toolBarRender={(action) => [ <Input.Search style={{ width: 200, }} onSearch={(value) => setKeywords(value)} />, ]} pagination={{ defaultCurrent: 10, }} /> ); };

LICENSE

MIT