重要： 此仓库后续不再维护，也不再接受更多的特性更新。
ant-design/pro-table 将会迁移至
ant-design/pro-components 仓库进行后续的维护，访问 https://procomponents.ant.design/table 了解更多。此变更不影响继续使用
@ant-design/pro-table 这个 npm 包名安装使用此组件。
🏆 Use Ant Design Table like a Pro!
pro-table 在 antd 的 table 上进行了一层封装，支持了一些预设，并且封装了一些行为。这里只列出与 antd table 不同的 api。
|属性
|描述
|类型
|默认值
|request
|一个获得 dataSource 的方法
(params?: {pageSize: number;current: number;[key: string]: any;}) => Promise<RequestData<T>>
|-
|postData
|对通过 url 获取的数据进行一些处理
(data: T[]) => T[]
|-
|defaultData
|默认的数据
T[]
|-
|actionRef
|get table action
React.MutableRefObject<ActionType> \| ((actionRef: ActionType) => void)
|-
|toolBarRender
|渲染工具栏，支持返回一个 dom 数组，会自动增加 margin-right
(action: UseFetchDataAction<RequestData<T>>) => React.ReactNode[]
|-
|onLoad
|数据加载完成后触发,会多次触发
(dataSource: T[]) => void
|-
|onRequestError
|数据加载失败时触发
(e: Error) => void
|-
|tableClassName
|封装的 table 的 className
|string
|-
|tableStyle
|封装的 table 的 style
|CSSProperties
|-
|headerTitle
|左上角的 title
|React.ReactNode
|-
|options
|table 的工具栏，设置为 false 可以关闭它
{{ fullScreen: boolean \| function, reload: boolean \| function,setting: true }}
{ fullScreen: true, reload:true, setting: true}
|search
|是否显示搜索表单，传入对象时为搜索表单的配置
|search config
|true
|dateFormatter
|moment 的格式化方式
"string" \| "number" \| false
|string
|beforeSearchSubmit
|搜索之前进行一些修改
(params:T)=>T
|-
|onSizeChange
|table 尺寸发生改变
|`(size: 'default'
|'middle'
|columnsStateMap
|columns 的状态枚举
|`{[key: string]: { show:boolean, fixed: "right"
|"left"} }`
|onColumnsStateChange
|columns 状态发生改变
|`(props: {[key: string]: { show:boolean, fixed: "right"
|"left"} }) => void`
|type
|pro-table 类型
"form"
|-
|form
|antd form 的配置
FormProps
|-
|属性
|描述
|类型
|默认值
|searchText
|查询按钮的文本
|string
|查询
|resetText
|重置按钮的文本
|string
|重置
|submitText
|提交按钮的文本
|string
|提交
|collapseRender
|收起按钮的 render
(collapsed: boolean,showCollapseButton?: boolean,) => React.ReactNode
|-
|collapsed
|是否收起
|boolean
|-
|onCollapse
|收起按钮的事件
(collapsed: boolean) => void;
|-
|optionRender
|操作栏的 render
(( searchConfig: Omit<SearchConfig, 'optionRender'>, props: Omit<FormOptionProps, 'searchConfig'>, ) => React.ReactNode) \| false;
|-
|属性
|描述
|类型
|默认值
|renderText
|类似 table 的 render，但是必须返回 string，如果只是希望转化枚举，可以使用 valueEnum
(text: any,record: T,index: number,action: UseFetchDataAction<RequestData<T>>) => string
|-
|render
|类似 table 的 render，第一个参数变成了 dom,增加了第四个参数 action
(text: React.ReactNode,record: T,index: number,action: UseFetchDataAction<RequestData<T>>) => React.ReactNode \| React.ReactNode[]
|-
|renderFormItem
|渲染查询表单的输入组件
(item,props:{value,onChange}) => React.ReactNode
|-
|ellipsis
|是否自动缩略
|boolean
|-
|copyable
|是否支持复制
|boolean
|-
|valueEnum
|值的枚举，会自动转化把值当成 key 来取出要显示的内容
|valueEnum
|-
|valueType
|值的类型
'money' \| 'option' \| 'date' \| 'dateTime' \| 'time' \| 'text'\| 'index' \| 'indexBorder'
|'text'
|hideInSearch
|在查询表单中不展示此项
|boolean
|-
|hideInTable
|在 Table 中不展示此列
|boolean
|-
|hideInForm
|在 Form 模式下 中不展示此列
|boolean
|-
|filters
|表头的筛选菜单项，当值为 true 时，自动使用 valueEnum 生成
boolean \| object[]
|false
|order
|决定在 查询表单中的顺序，越大越在前面
|number
|-
|formItemProps
|查询表单的 props，会透传给表单项
{ [prop: string]: any }
|-
有些时候我们要触发 table 的 reload 等操作，action 可以帮助我们做到这一点。
interface ActionType {
reload: () => void;
fetchMore: () => void;
reset: () => void;
reloadAndRest: () => void;
}
const ref = useRef<ActionType>();
<ProTable actionRef={ref} />;
// 刷新
ref.current.reload();
// 重置所有项并刷新
ref.current.reloadAndRest();
// 加载更多
ref.current.fetchMore();
// 重置到默认值
ref.current.reset();
// 清空选中项
ref.current.clearSelected();
现在支持的值如下
|类型
|描述
|示例
|money
|转化值为金额
|¥10,000.26
|date
|日期
|2019-11-16
|dateRange
|日期区间
|2019-11-16 2019-11-18
|dateTime
|日期和时间
|2019-11-16 12:50:00
|dateTimeRange
|日期和时间区间
|2019-11-16 12:50:00 2019-11-18 12:50:00
|time
|时间
|12:50:00
|option
|操作项，会自动增加 marginRight，只支持一个数组,表单中会自动忽略
[<a>操作a</a>,<a>操作b</a>]
|text
|默认值，不做任何处理
|-
|textarea
|与 text 相同， form 转化时会转为 textarea 组件
|-
|index
|序号列
|-
|indexBorder
|带 border 的序号列
|-
|progress
|进度条
|-
|digit
|单纯的数字，form 转化时会转为 inputNumber
|-
当前列值的枚举
interface IValueEnum {
[key: string]:
| React.ReactNode
| {
text: React.ReactNode;
status: 'Success' | 'Error' | 'Processing' | 'Warning' | 'Default';
};
}
npm install @ant-design/pro-table
# or
yarn add @ant-design/pro-table
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import ProTable, { ProColumns } from '@ant-design/pro-table';
import { Input, Button } from 'antd';
const columns: ProColumns[] = [
{
title: 'Name',
dataIndex: 'name',
copyable: true,
},
{
title: 'Age',
dataIndex: 'age',
},
{
title: 'date',
dataIndex: 'date',
valueType: 'date',
},
{
title: 'option',
valueType: 'option',
dataIndex: 'id',
render: (text, row, index, action) => [
<a
onClick={() => {
window.alert('确认删除？');
action.reload();
}}
>
delete
</a>,
<a
onClick={() => {
window.alert('确认刷新？');
action.reload();
}}
>
reload
</a>,
],
},
];
export default () => {
const [keywords, setKeywords] = useState('');
return (
<ProTable<{}, { keywords: string }>
size="small"
columns={columns}
request={() => ({
data: [
{
name: 'Jack',
age: 12,
date: '2020-01-02',
},
],
success: true,
})}
rowKey="name"
params={{ keywords }}
toolBarRender={(action) => [
<Input.Search
style={{
width: 200,
}}
onSearch={(value) => setKeywords(value)}
/>,
]}
pagination={{
defaultCurrent: 10,
}}
/>
);
};
MIT