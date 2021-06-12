openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cuss

by words
2.0.0 (see all)

🤬 Map of profane words to a rating of sureness

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.4K

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cuss

Build Coverage Downloads Size

Map of profanities, slurs, and obscenities to a sureness rating. This rating does not represent how vulgar a term is, instead, how likely it is to be used as either profanity or clean text.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install cuss

Use

import {cuss} from 'cuss'

console.log(Object.keys(cuss).length) // 1776

console.log(cuss.beaver) // 0
console.log(cuss.asshat) // 2

Usage of locale versions

To use Portuguese do:

import {cuss} from 'cuss/pt'

console.log(Object.keys(cuss).length) // 173

console.log(cuss.burro) // 1
console.log(cuss.bixa) // 2

API

cuss has the following entries in its export map: cuss (English), cuss/ar-latn (Arabic (Latin script)), cuss/es (Spanish), cuss/fr (French), cuss/it (Italian), cuss/pt (Portuguese), cuss/pt-pt (Portuguese (Portugal)).

Each entry exports the identifier cuss. There are no default exports.

cuss

Each cuss is a dictionary of phrases to ratings (Record<string, number>), where each key can be considered offensive, and each rating is a number between 0 and 2 (both including), representing the certainty the key is used as a profanity depending on context.

RatingUse as a profanityUse in clean textExample
2likelyunlikelyasshat
1maybemaybeaddict
0unlikelylikelybeaver

Support

  • buzzwords — List of buzzwords
  • dale-chall — List of familiar American-English words (1995)
  • fillers — List of filler words
  • hedges — List of hedge words
  • profanities — List of the same profane words, but without the sureness
  • spache — List of simple American-English words (1974)
  • weasels — List of weasel words

Contributing

Thanks, contributions are greatly appreciated! 👍

New terms can be added to the corresponding files as listed in the support section.

To add a new language, create a new JS file with a BCP 47 language tag as its name (lower case, dashes, and preferred and normalized).

After adding a word, run npm install to install all required dependencies, then npm test to update: the project includes some scripts to make sure everything is in order. Finally, open a pull request.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial