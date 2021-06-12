Map of profanities, slurs, and obscenities to a sureness rating. This rating does not represent how vulgar a term is, instead, how likely it is to be used as either profanity or clean text.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install cuss
import {cuss} from 'cuss'
console.log(Object.keys(cuss).length) // 1776
console.log(cuss.beaver) // 0
console.log(cuss.asshat) // 2
To use Portuguese do:
import {cuss} from 'cuss/pt'
console.log(Object.keys(cuss).length) // 173
console.log(cuss.burro) // 1
console.log(cuss.bixa) // 2
cuss has the following entries in its export map:
cuss (English),
cuss/ar-latn (Arabic (Latin script)),
cuss/es (Spanish),
cuss/fr (French),
cuss/it (Italian),
cuss/pt (Portuguese),
cuss/pt-pt (Portuguese
(Portugal)).
Each entry exports the identifier
cuss.
There are no default exports.
cuss
Each
cuss is a dictionary of phrases to ratings (
Record<string, number>),
where each key can be considered offensive, and each rating is a number between
0 and
2 (both including), representing the certainty the key is used as a
profanity depending on context.
|Rating
|Use as a profanity
|Use in clean text
|Example
|2
|likely
|unlikely
|asshat
|1
|maybe
|maybe
|addict
|0
|unlikely
|likely
|beaver
cuss — ± 1770 English profane words and phrases from
Luis von Ahn’s Research Group (Carnegie Mellon), the
List of ethnic slurs from WikiPedia, and many
contributions since)
cuss/ar-latn — ± 250 Arabic (Latin-Script) profane words
and phrases from
naughty-words and
youswear
cuss/es — ± 650 Spanish profane words and phrases from
naughty-words,
revistagq.com,
taringa.net,
mundoxat.om
cuss/fr — ± 740 French profane words and phrases from
wiktionary.org
cuss/it — ± 800 Italian profane words and phrases from
Italian profanity (WikiPedia);
Italian slang
Italian offensive terms
Italian dialectal terms
Italian jocular terms
(Wiktionary);
Parole oscene (Treccani);
and
chucknorris-io/swear-words
cuss/pt — ± 148 Portuguese profane words from
aprenderpalavras.com
cuss/pt-pt — ± 45 Portuguese profane words from
wikipedia and common culture
buzzwords
— List of buzzwords
dale-chall
— List of familiar American-English words (1995)
fillers
— List of filler words
hedges
— List of hedge words
profanities
— List of the same profane words, but without the sureness
spache
— List of simple American-English words (1974)
weasels
— List of weasel words
Thanks, contributions are greatly appreciated! 👍
New terms can be added to the corresponding files as listed in the support section.
To add a new language, create a new JS file with a BCP 47 language tag as its name (lower case, dashes, and preferred and normalized).
After adding a word, run
npm install to install all required dependencies,
then
npm test to update: the project includes some scripts to make sure
everything is in order.
Finally, open a pull request.