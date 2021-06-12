cuss

Map of profanities, slurs, and obscenities to a sureness rating. This rating does not represent how vulgar a term is, instead, how likely it is to be used as either profanity or clean text.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install cuss

Use

import {cuss} from 'cuss' console .log( Object .keys(cuss).length) console .log(cuss.beaver) console .log(cuss.asshat)

Usage of locale versions

To use Portuguese do:

import {cuss} from 'cuss/pt' console .log( Object .keys(cuss).length) console .log(cuss.burro) console .log(cuss.bixa)

API

cuss has the following entries in its export map: cuss (English), cuss/ar-latn (Arabic (Latin script)), cuss/es (Spanish), cuss/fr (French), cuss/it (Italian), cuss/pt (Portuguese), cuss/pt-pt (Portuguese (Portugal)).

Each entry exports the identifier cuss . There are no default exports.

cuss

Each cuss is a dictionary of phrases to ratings ( Record<string, number> ), where each key can be considered offensive, and each rating is a number between 0 and 2 (both including), representing the certainty the key is used as a profanity depending on context.

Rating Use as a profanity Use in clean text Example 2 likely unlikely asshat 1 maybe maybe addict 0 unlikely likely beaver

Support

Contributing

Thanks, contributions are greatly appreciated! 👍

New terms can be added to the corresponding files as listed in the support section.

To add a new language, create a new JS file with a BCP 47 language tag as its name (lower case, dashes, and preferred and normalized).

After adding a word, run npm install to install all required dependencies, then npm test to update: the project includes some scripts to make sure everything is in order. Finally, open a pull request.

License

