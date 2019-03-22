Made curve a dancer in HTML5 canvas.
$ npm install curvejs
import curvejs from 'curvejs'
Or get it by the cdn and link
curve.min.js in your HTML:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/curvejs@0.3.3/dist/curve.min.js"></script>
Then start to dance:
var Stage = curvejs.Stage,
Curve = curvejs.Curve,
canvas = document.getElementById('myCanvas'),
stage = new Stage(canvas),
rd = function() {
return -2 + Math.random() * 2
}
var curve = new Curve({
color: '#00FF00',
points: [277, 327, 230, 314, 236, 326, 257, 326],
data: [rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd()],
motion: function motion(points, data) {
points.forEach(function (item, index) {
points[index] += data[index]
})
}
})
stage.add(curve)
function tick(){
stage.update()
requestAnimationFrame(tick)
}
tick()
var curve = new Curve({
points: [277, 327, 230, 314, 236, 326, 257, 326],
data: {angle: 0, r:5 ,step:Math.PI / 50 },
motion: curvejs.motion.dance
})
In this motion directory, there are already some built-in motion. you can submit your motion and then create a pull request to the project.
Format and specification of your motion:
/**
* move motion.
*
* @param {points}
* @param {data}
* data rule example:
* [1, 0.2, -3, 0.7, 0.5, 0.3, -1, 1]
*/
export default function (points, data) {
points.forEach(function (item, index) {
points[index] += data[index]
})
}
The group id is 179181560. Welcome to join the group.
Copyright (c) 2017-present, dntzhang & AlloyTeam