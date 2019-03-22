Made curve a dancer in HTML5 canvas.

Demos

Usage

$ npm install curvejs

import curvejs from 'curvejs'

Or get it by the cdn and link curve.min.js in your HTML:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/curvejs@0.3.3/dist/curve.min.js" > </ script >

Then start to dance:

var Stage = curvejs.Stage, Curve = curvejs.Curve, canvas = document .getElementById( 'myCanvas' ), stage = new Stage(canvas), rd = function ( ) { return -2 + Math .random() * 2 } var curve = new Curve({ color : '#00FF00' , points : [ 277 , 327 , 230 , 314 , 236 , 326 , 257 , 326 ], data : [rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd()], motion : function motion ( points, data ) { points.forEach( function ( item, index ) { points[index] += data[index] }) } }) stage.add(curve) function tick ( ) { stage.update() requestAnimationFrame(tick) } tick()

Using built-in motion

var curve = new Curve({ points : [ 277 , 327 , 230 , 314 , 236 , 326 , 257 , 326 ], data : { angle : 0 , r : 5 , step : Math .PI / 50 }, motion : curvejs.motion.dance })

Submit your motion

In this motion directory, there are already some built-in motion. you can submit your motion and then create a pull request to the project.

Format and specification of your motion:

export default function ( points, data ) { points.forEach( function ( item, index ) { points[index] += data[index] }) }

QQ Group

The group id is 179181560. Welcome to join the group.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-present, dntzhang & AlloyTeam