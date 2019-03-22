openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

curvejs

by AlloyTeam
0.3.4 (see all)

Made curve a dancer in HTML5 canvas - 魔幻线条

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

curvejs

Made curve a dancer in HTML5 canvas.

中文README

Demos

Usage

$ npm install curvejs

import curvejs from 'curvejs'

Or get it by the cdn and link curve.min.js in your HTML:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/curvejs@0.3.3/dist/curve.min.js"></script>

Then start to dance:

var Stage = curvejs.Stage,
    Curve = curvejs.Curve,
    canvas = document.getElementById('myCanvas'),
    stage = new Stage(canvas),
    rd = function() {
        return -2 + Math.random() * 2
    }

var curve = new Curve({
    color: '#00FF00',
    points: [277, 327, 230, 314, 236, 326, 257, 326],
    data: [rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd(), rd()],
    motion: function motion(points, data) {
      points.forEach(function (item, index) {
          points[index] += data[index]
      })
    }
})

stage.add(curve)

function tick(){
    stage.update()
    requestAnimationFrame(tick)
}

tick()

Using built-in motion

var curve = new Curve({
    points: [277, 327, 230, 314, 236, 326, 257, 326],
    data: {angle: 0, r:5 ,step:Math.PI / 50 },
    motion: curvejs.motion.dance
})

Submit your motion

In this motion directory, there are already some built-in motion. you can submit your motion and then create a pull request to the project.

Format and specification of your motion:

/**
 * move motion.
 *
 * @param {points}
 * @param {data}
 *      data rule example:
 *      [1, 0.2, -3, 0.7, 0.5, 0.3, -1, 1]
 */
export default function (points, data) {
    points.forEach(function (item, index) {
        points[index] += data[index]
    })
}

QQ Group

The group id is 179181560. Welcome to join the group.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-present, dntzhang & AlloyTeam

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial