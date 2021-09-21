What is it ?

Shaders are the new front-end web developpment big thing, with the ability to create very powerful 3D interactions and animations. A lot of very good javascript libraries already handle WebGL but with most of them it's kind of a headache to position your meshes relative to the DOM elements of your web page.

curtains.js was created with just that issue in mind. It is a small vanilla WebGL javascript library that converts HTML elements containing images and videos into 3D WebGL textured planes, allowing you to animate them via shaders.

You can define each plane size and position via CSS, which makes it super easy to add WebGL responsive planes all over your pages.

Knowledge and technical requirements

It is easy to use but you will of course have to possess good basics of HTML, CSS and javascript.

If you've never heard about shaders, you may want to learn a bit more about them on The Book of Shaders for example. You will have to understand what are the vertex and fragment shaders, the use of uniforms as well as the GLSL syntax basics.

Installation and usage

You can directly download the files and start using the ES6 modules: ```javascript import {Curtains, Plane} from 'path/to/src/index.mjs'; const curtains = new Curtains({ container: "canvas" }); const plane = new Plane(curtains, document.querySelector("#plane")); </ div > < div > Or you can use npm: npm i curtainsjs </ div > < div > Load ES6 modules: ```javascript import {Curtains, Plane} from 'curtainsjs';

const curtains = new Curtains({ container : "canvas" }); const plane = new Plane(curtains, document .querySelector( "#plane" )); In a browser, you can use the UMD files located in the `dist` directory: ```html ```

Usage with React

Note that if you are using React, you might want to try react-curtains, curtains.js official React package.

Documentation

The library is split into classes modules. Most of them are used internally by the library but there are however a few classes meant to be used directly, exported in the src/index.mjs file.

Core

Curtains: appends a canvas to your container and instanciates the WebGL context. Also handles a few helpers like scroll and resize events, request animation frame loop, etc.

Plane: creates a new Plane object bound to a HTML element.

Textures: creates a new Texture object.

Frame Buffer Objects

RenderTarget: creates a frame buffer object.

ShaderPass: creates a post processing pass using a RenderTarget object.

Loader

TextureLoader: loads HTML media elements such as images, videos or canvases and creates Texture objects using those sources.

Math

Vec2: creates a new Vector 2.

Vec3: creates a new Vector 3.

Mat4: creates a new Matrix 4.

Quat: creates a new Quaternion.

Extras

PingPongPlane: creates a plane that uses FBOs ping pong to read/write a texture.

FXAAPass: creates an antialiasing FXAA pass using a ShaderPass object.

Basic example

HTML

< body > < div id = "canvas" > </ div > < div class = "plane" > < img src = "path/to/my-image.jpg" crossorigin = "" /> </ div > </ body >

CSS

body { position : relative; width : 100% ; height : 100vh ; margin : 0 ; overflow : hidden; } #canvas { position : absolute; top : 0 ; right : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; left : 0 ; } .plane { width : 80% ; height : 80vh ; margin : 10vh auto; } .plane img { display : none; }

Javascript

import {Curtains, Plane} from 'curtainsjs' ; window .addEventListener( "load" , () => { const curtains = new Curtains({ container : "canvas" }); const planeElement = document .getElementsByClassName( "plane" )[ 0 ]; const params = { vertexShaderID : "plane-vs" , fragmentShaderID : "plane-fs" , uniforms : { time : { name : "uTime" , type : "1f" , value : 0 , }, }, }; const plane = new Plane(curtains, planeElement, params); plane.onRender( () => { plane.uniforms.time.value++; }); });

Shaders

Vertex shader

<script id="plane-vs" type="x-shader/x-vertex"> precision mediump float ; attribute vec3 aVertexPosition; attribute vec2 aTextureCoord; uniform mat4 uMVMatrix; uniform mat4 uPMatrix; uniform mat4 uTextureMatrix0; varying vec3 vVertexPosition; varying vec2 vTextureCoord; void main() { gl_Position = uPMatrix * uMVMatrix * vec4 (aVertexPosition, 1.0 ); vTextureCoord = (uTextureMatrix0 * vec4 (aTextureCoord, 0.0 , 1.0 )).xy; vVertexPosition = aVertexPosition; } </script>

Fragment shader

<script id="plane-fs" type="x-shader/x-fragment"> precision mediump float ; varying vec3 vVertexPosition; varying vec2 vTextureCoord; uniform float uTime; uniform sampler2D uSampler0; void main() { vec2 textureCoord = vTextureCoord; textureCoord.x += sin (textureCoord.y * 25.0 ) * cos (textureCoord.x * 25.0 ) * ( cos (uTime / 50.0 )) / 25.0 ; gl_FragColor = texture2D (uSampler0, textureCoord); } </script>

Changelog

