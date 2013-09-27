CURRY

A curry function without anything too clever (... because hunger is the finest spice)

Why

If you don't know currying, or aren't sold on it's awesomeness, perhaps a friendly blog post will help.

API

curry

var curry = require ( 'curry' ); var add = curry( function ( a, b ) { return a + b }); add( 1 , 2 ) var add1 = add( 1 ); add1( 2 ) var zipWith = curry( function ( fn, a, b ) { return a.map( function ( val, i ) { return fn(val, b[i]) }); }); var zipAdd = zipWith(add); var zipAddWith123 = zipAdd([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); zipAdd([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); zipAddWith123([ 5 , 6 , 7 ]); zipWith.length; zipAdd.length; zipAddWith123.length;

Sometimes it's necessary (especially when wrapping variadic functions) to explicitly provide an arity for your curried function:

var sum = function ( ) { var nums = [].slice.call( arguments ); return nums.reduce( function ( a, b ) { return a + b }); } var sum3 = curry.to( 3 , sum); var sum4 = curry.to( 4 , sum); sum3( 1 , 2 )( 3 ) sum4( 1 )( 2 )( 3 , 4 )

It's a (sad?) fact that JavaScript functions are often written to take the 'context' object as the first argument.

With curried functions, of course, we want it to be the last object. curry.adapt shifts the context to the last argument, to give us a hand with this:

var delve = require ( 'delve' ); var delveC = curry.adapt(delve); var getDataFromResponse = delveC( 'response.body.data' ); getDataFromResponse({ response : { body : { data : { x : 2 }} } });

Like curry.adapt , but the arity explicitly provided:

var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); var map = curry.adaptTo( 2 , _.map); var mapInc = map( function ( a ) { return a + 1 }) mapInc([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

installation

npm install curry

amd

define([ 'libs/curry.min' ], function ( curry ) { });

browser

If you're not using tools like browserify or require.js, you can load curry globally:

< script src = "libs/curry.min.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

