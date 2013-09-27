openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cur

curry

by Dominic Tarr
1.2.0 (see all)

simple curry module, with nothing *too clever*, and full test coverage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CURRY

A curry function without anything too clever (... because hunger is the finest spice)

browser support

Why

If you don't know currying, or aren't sold on it's awesomeness, perhaps a friendly blog post will help.

API

curry

var curry = require('curry');

//-- creating a curried function is pretty
//-- straight forward:
var add = curry(function(a, b){ return a + b });

//-- it can be called like normal:
add(1, 2) //= 3

//-- or, if you miss off any arguments,
//-- a new funtion that expects all (or some) of
//-- the remaining arguments will be created:
var add1 = add(1);
add1(2) //= 3;

//-- curry knows how many arguments a function should take
//-- by the number of parameters in the parameter list

//-- in this case, a function and two arrays is expected
//-- (fn, a, b).  zipWith will combine two arrays using a function:
var zipWith = curry(function(fn, a, b){
    return a.map(function(val, i){ return fn(val, b[i]) });
});

//-- if there are still more arguments required, a curried function
//-- will always return a new curried function:
var zipAdd = zipWith(add);
var zipAddWith123 = zipAdd([1, 2, 3]);

//-- both functions are usable as you'd expect at any time:
zipAdd([1, 2, 3], [1, 2, 3]); //= [2, 4, 6]
zipAddWith123([5, 6, 7]); //= [6, 8, 10]

//-- the number of arguments a function is expected to provide
//-- can be discovered by the .length property
zipWith.length; //= 3
zipAdd.length; //= 2
zipAddWith123.length; //= 1

curry.to

Sometimes it's necessary (especially when wrapping variadic functions) to explicitly provide an arity for your curried function:

var sum = function(){
    var nums = [].slice.call(arguments);
    return nums.reduce(function(a, b){ return a + b });
}

var sum3 = curry.to(3, sum);
var sum4 = curry.to(4, sum);

sum3(1, 2)(3) //= 6
sum4(1)(2)(3, 4) //= 10

curry.adapt

It's a (sad?) fact that JavaScript functions are often written to take the 'context' object as the first argument.

With curried functions, of course, we want it to be the last object. curry.adapt shifts the context to the last argument, to give us a hand with this:

var delve = require('delve');
var delveC = curry.adapt(delve);

var getDataFromResponse = delveC('response.body.data');
getDataFromResponse({ response: { body: { data: { x: 2 }} } }); //= { x: 2 }

curry.adaptTo

Like curry.adapt, but the arity explicitly provided:

var _ = require('lodash');
var map = curry.adaptTo(2, _.map);
var mapInc = map(function(a){ return a + 1 })

mapInc([1, 2, 3]) //= [2, 3, 4]

installation

node/npm

npm install curry

amd

define(['libs/curry.min'], function(curry){
    //-- assuming libs/curry.min.js is the downloaded minified version from this repo,
    //-- curry will be available here
});

browser

If you're not using tools like browserify or require.js, you can load curry globally:

<script src="libs/curry.min.js"></script>
<script>
    <!-- curry available here -->
</script>

∏∏

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial