Curry any function with placeholder support
curriable provides a
curry method that is highly performant with a small footprint (582 bytes minified+gzipped). You can call the method with any combination of parameters (one at a time, all at once, or any number in between), and placeholders are supported.
If
fn is the curried function and
_ is the placeholder value, the following are all equivalent:
fn(1)(2)(3)
fn(1)(2, 3)
fn(1, 2)(3)
fn(1, 2, 3)
fn(_, 2, 3)(1)
fn(_, _, 3)(1)(2)
fn(_, _, 3)(1, 2)
fn(_, 2)(1)(3)
fn(_, 2)(1, 3)
fn(_, 2)(_, 3)(1)
You can use the default import:
import curry from "curriable";
const fn = curry((a, b, c) => [a, b, c]);
console.log(fn("a", curry.__, "c")("b")); // ["a", "b", "c"]
const original = curry.uncurry(fn);
console.log(original("a")); // ["a", undefined, undefined]
Or the named imports:
import { __, curry, uncurry } from "curriable";
const fn = curry((a, b, c) => [a, b, c]);
console.log(fn("a", __, "c")("b")); // ["a", "b", "c"]
const original = uncurry(fn);
console.log(original("a")); // ["a", undefined, undefined]
Curry the
fn provided for any combination of arguments passed, until all required arguments have been passed.
import { curry } from 'curriable';
function curry<Fn extends (...args: any[]) => any>(
fn: Fn,
arity: number = fn.length
) => Curried<Fn>;
arity defaults to be the length provided by
fn.length, but be aware this can cause unusual behavior with default parameters or use of rest parameters. See the documentation on Function.length for more details.
import { uncurry } from 'curriable';
Get the underlying standard method that was curried using `curry`.
function uncurry<Fn extends (...args: any[]) => any>(
fn: Curried<Fn>
) => Fn;
import { isPlaceholder } from 'curriable';
Is the value passed a `curriable` placeholder.
function isPlaceholder(value: any): value is Placeholder
console.log((...args) =>{}.length); // 0 arity computed
When using rest with curried functions, you should pass a second parameter to explicitly declare the correct
arity:
const fn = (...args) => [a, b, c];
const curried = curry(fn, 3);
console.log(curried("a")("b")("c")); // ["a", "b", "c"]
console.log(function(a, b = 1, c) {}.length); // 1 arity computed
Default parameters are very rare use-case with curried functions, but it is possible to trigger them if you declare an explicit
arity and explicitly pass
undefined for that parameter:
const fn = (a, b = 1, c) => [a, b, c];
const curried = curry(fn, 3);
console.log(curried("a")(undefined)("c")); // ["a", 1, "c"]
Yes, this is weird, but it is very difficult (impossible?) to distinguish between a parameter being undefined through not being called yet in the curry chain vs being undefined by not being provided an explicit value. Explicitly passing
undefined provides that distinction.
All values provided are the number of operations per second (ops/sec) calculated by the Benchmark suite. The same function was curried and tested passing each parameter individually, passing all at once, and using placeholders.
Benchmarks were performed on an i7 8-core Arch Linux laptop with 16GB of memory using NodeJS version
10.15.0.
|Library
|Operations / second
|curriable
|4,052,206
|ramda
|2,423,105
|lodash
|241,736
|Library
|Operations / second
|curriable
|18,106,685
|ramda
|10,718,796
|lodash
|9,052,257
|Library
|Operations / second
|curriable
|4,821,329
|ramda
|2,963,699
|lodash
|336,687
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
benchmark => run the benchmark suite pitting
curriable against other libraries in common use-cases
build => run
rollup to build
dist files
clean => run
rimraf on the
dist folder
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app (playground!)
lint => runs
tslint against all files in the
src folder
lint:fix => runs
lint, fixing any errors if possible
prepublishOnly => run
lint,
typecheck,
test:coverage,
clean, and
dist
release => run
release-it for standard versions (requires global installation of
release-it)
release:beta => run
release-it for beta versions (requires global installation of
release-it)
test => run
jest test functions
test:coverage => run
test, but with coverage checker
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher
typecheck => run
tsc on all code in
src