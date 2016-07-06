Node.js library to get a snapshot of the currently running processes, OS-agnostic. Needs root/Admin permissions.

Usage example

var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); var ps = require ( 'current-processes' ); ps.get( function ( err, processes ) { var sorted = _.sortBy(processes, 'cpu' ); var top5 = sorted.reverse().splice( 0 , 5 ); console .log(top5); });

Process object

The library will return an array consisting of multiple process objects, structured like this:

{ pid : 1337 , name : 'chrome' , mem : { private : 23054560 , virtual : 78923608 , usage : 0.02 }, cpu : 0.3 }

Platform-specific notes

Windows