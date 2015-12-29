currentExecutingScript

Get the currently executing script, regardless of its source/trigger/synchronicity. Similar to HTML5's document.currentScript but arguably much more useful!

Overview

Loose

This utility comprises a set of behaviors for detecting the currently executing script, which does not comply with the HTML spec's concept of document.currentScript . However, personally, I find it much more useful!

It can get the script element that was the source of the nearest (deepest) frame in the call stack (so, the currently executing code), regardless of whether or not said source script is being evaluated synchronously for the first time by the browser.

It also has experimental support for getting the script element that was the source of the farthest (most shallow) frame in the call stack, regardless of whether or not said source script is being evaluated synchronously for the first time by the browser.

Finally, it has experimental support for getting the script element or attribute node (e.g. onclick ) responsible for creating the current call stack.

Strict

If you are only interested in getting the currently synchronously evaluating script (i.e. like an HTML spec-compliant polyfill for document.currentScript ), take a look at JamesMGreene/document.currentScript instead.

Browser Compatibility

Installation

NPM

npm install current-executing-script

GitHub

Alternatively, you can download/clone its GitHub repo: JamesMGreene/currentExecutingScript

Usage

Nearest

To get the nearest (deepest) script for the current call stack:

var scriptEl1 = currentExecutingScript(); var scriptEl2 = currentExecutingScript.near();

Farthest

EXPERIMENTAL!!!

To get the farthest (most shallow) script for the current call stack:

var scriptEl = currentExecutingScript.far();

IMPORTANT: Note that the accuracy of this may be limited by the allowed stack depth of each browser. For example, Chrome defaults to collecting a maximum of the 10 nearest frames but can be configured to collect more (see Error.stackTraceLimit and --stack-trace-limit ). This library will automatically configure it to Infinity on your behalf.

Origin

EXPERIMENTAL!!!

To get the script or attribute node (e.g. onclick ) responsible for initiating the current call stack:

var scriptElOrAttrNode = currentExecutingScript.origin();

In most situations, the result of .origin() will commonly match the result of .far() unless the current call stack was initiated by something other than a script element (e.g. an onclick attribute node).

IMPORTANT: Note that the accuracy of this may be limited by the allowed stack depth of each browser. For example, Chrome defaults to collecting a maximum of the 10 nearest frames but can be configured to collect more (see Error.stackTraceLimit and --stack-trace-limit ). This library will automatically configure it to Infinity on your behalf.

Configuration

skipStackDepth

The stack depth to skip over when analyzing call stack frames (defaults to 1 , to ensure it skips over its own functions).

