This module makes it easy to write conditional CSS and/or JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, MacOs, Firefox OS, MeeGo, AppleTV, etc), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile).

EXAMPLES

This module inserts CSS classes into the <html> element.

iPhone

Android Tablet

Blackberry Tablet

DEVICE SUPPORT

iOS: iPhone, iPod, iPad

Android: Phones & Tablets

Blackberry: Phones & Tablets

Windows: Phones & Tablets

Firefox OS: Phones & Tablets

USAGE

Just include the script. The script then updates the <html> section with the appropriate classes based on the device's characteristics.

Installation

npm install current-device

And then import it:

import device from "current-device" ; const device = require ( "current-device" ).default;

Or use script tags and globals.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/current-device/umd/current-device.min.js" > </ script >

And then access it off the global like so:

console .log( "device.mobile() === %s" , device.mobile());

CONDITIONAL CSS

The following tables map which CSS classes are added based on device and orientation.

Device CSS Class Names

Device CSS Classes iPad ios ipad tablet iPhone ios iphone mobile iPod ios ipod mobile Android Phone android mobile Android Tablet android tablet BlackBerry Phone blackberry mobile BlackBerry Tablet blackberry tablet Windows Phone windows mobile Windows Tablet windows tablet Firefox OS Phone fxos mobile Firefox OS Tablet fxos tablet MeeGo meego Desktop desktop Television television

Orientation CSS Class Names

Orientation CSS Classes Landscape landscape Portrait portrait

CONDITIONAL JAVASCRIPT

This module also includes support for conditional JavaScript, allowing you to write checks on the following device characteristics:

Device JavaScript Methods

Device JavaScript Method Mobile device.mobile() Tablet device.tablet() Desktop device.desktop() iOS device.ios() iPad device.ipad() iPhone device.iphone() iPod device.ipod() Android device.android() Android Phone device.androidPhone() Android Tablet device.androidTablet() BlackBerry device.blackberry() BlackBerry Phone device.blackberryPhone() BlackBerry Tablet device.blackberryTablet() Windows device.windows() Windows Phone device.windowsPhone() Windows Tablet device.windowsTablet() Firefox OS device.fxos() Firefox OS Phone device.fxosPhone() Firefox OS Tablet device.fxosTablet() MeeGo device.meego() Television device.television()

Orientation JavaScript Methods

Orientation JavaScript Method Landscape device.landscape() Portrait device.portrait()

Orientation JavaScript Callback

device.onChangeOrientation( newOrientation => { console .log( `New orientation is ${newOrientation} ` ); });

Utility Methods

Run current-device in noConflict mode, returning the device variable to its previous owner. Returns a reference to the device object.

const currentDevice = device.noConflict();

Useful Properties

Access these properties on the device object to get the first match on that attribute without looping through all of its getter methods.

JS Property Returns device.type 'mobile', 'tablet', 'desktop', or 'unknown' device.orientation 'landscape', 'portrait', or 'unknown' device.os 'ios', 'iphone', 'ipad', 'ipod', 'android', 'blackberry', 'windows', 'macos', 'fxos', 'meego', 'television', or 'unknown'

BEST PRACTICES

Environment detection has a high rate of misuse. Often times, folks will attempt to work around browser feature support problems by checking for the affected browser and doing something different in response. The preferred solution for those kinds of problems, of course, is to check for the feature, not the browser (ala Modernizr).

However, that common misuse of device detection doesn't mean it should never be done. For example, current-device could be employed to change the interface of your web app such that it uses interaction patterns and UI elements common to the device it's being presented on. Android devices might get a slightly different treatment than Windows or iOS, for instance. Another valid use-case is guiding users to different app stores depending on the device they're using.

In short, check for features when you need features, and check for the browser when you need the browser.

