cd

current-device

by Matthew Hudson
0.10.2 (see all)

The easiest way to write conditional CSS and/or JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Firefox OS, MeeGo), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile).

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.9K

GitHub Stars

3.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js Operating System

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CURRENT-DEVICE

All Contributors Build Status Bundle size Coverage Status NPM version NPM downloads

This module makes it easy to write conditional CSS and/or JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, MacOs, Firefox OS, MeeGo, AppleTV, etc), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile).

View the Demo →

EXAMPLES

This module inserts CSS classes into the <html> element.

iPhone

Android Tablet

Blackberry Tablet

DEVICE SUPPORT

  • iOS: iPhone, iPod, iPad
  • Android: Phones & Tablets
  • Blackberry: Phones & Tablets
  • Windows: Phones & Tablets
  • Firefox OS: Phones & Tablets

USAGE

Just include the script. The script then updates the <html> section with the appropriate classes based on the device's characteristics.

Installation

npm install current-device

And then import it:

// using es modules
import device from "current-device";

// common.js
const device = require("current-device").default;

Or use script tags and globals.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/current-device/umd/current-device.min.js"></script>

And then access it off the global like so:

console.log("device.mobile() === %s", device.mobile());

CONDITIONAL CSS

The following tables map which CSS classes are added based on device and orientation.

Device CSS Class Names

Device CSS Classes
iPad ios ipad tablet
iPhone ios iphone mobile
iPod ios ipod mobile
Android Phone android mobile
Android Tablet android tablet
BlackBerry Phone blackberry mobile
BlackBerry Tablet blackberry tablet
Windows Phone windows mobile
Windows Tablet windows tablet
Firefox OS Phone fxos mobile
Firefox OS Tablet fxos tablet
MeeGo meego
Desktop desktop
Television television

Orientation CSS Class Names

Orientation CSS Classes
Landscape landscape
Portrait portrait

CONDITIONAL JAVASCRIPT

This module also includes support for conditional JavaScript, allowing you to write checks on the following device characteristics:

Device JavaScript Methods

Device JavaScript Method
Mobile device.mobile()
Tablet device.tablet()
Desktop device.desktop()
iOS device.ios()
iPad device.ipad()
iPhone device.iphone()
iPod device.ipod()
Android device.android()
Android Phone device.androidPhone()
Android Tablet device.androidTablet()
BlackBerry device.blackberry()
BlackBerry Phone device.blackberryPhone()
BlackBerry Tablet device.blackberryTablet()
Windows device.windows()
Windows Phone device.windowsPhone()
Windows Tablet device.windowsTablet()
Firefox OS device.fxos()
Firefox OS Phone device.fxosPhone()
Firefox OS Tablet device.fxosTablet()
MeeGo device.meego()
Television device.television()

Orientation JavaScript Methods

Orientation JavaScript Method
Landscape device.landscape()
Portrait device.portrait()

Orientation JavaScript Callback

device.onChangeOrientation(newOrientation => {
  console.log(`New orientation is ${newOrientation}`);
});

Utility Methods

device.noConflict()

Run current-device in noConflict mode, returning the device variable to its previous owner. Returns a reference to the device object.

const currentDevice = device.noConflict();

Useful Properties

Access these properties on the device object to get the first match on that attribute without looping through all of its getter methods.

JS Property Returns
device.type 'mobile', 'tablet', 'desktop', or 'unknown'
device.orientation 'landscape', 'portrait', or 'unknown'
device.os 'ios', 'iphone', 'ipad', 'ipod', 'android', 'blackberry', 'windows', 'macos', 'fxos', 'meego', 'television', or 'unknown'

BEST PRACTICES

Environment detection has a high rate of misuse. Often times, folks will attempt to work around browser feature support problems by checking for the affected browser and doing something different in response. The preferred solution for those kinds of problems, of course, is to check for the feature, not the browser (ala Modernizr).

However, that common misuse of device detection doesn't mean it should never be done. For example, current-device could be employed to change the interface of your web app such that it uses interaction patterns and UI elements common to the device it's being presented on. Android devices might get a slightly different treatment than Windows or iOS, for instance. Another valid use-case is guiding users to different app stores depending on the device they're using.

In short, check for features when you need features, and check for the browser when you need the browser.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Matthew Hudson
💻 🚧
Rafael Terán
💻
Allan
👀
martinwepner
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Alternatives

iw
is-windowsReturns true if the platform is Windows (and Cygwin or MSYS/MinGW for unit tests)
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
20M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
getmacGet the mac address of the current machine you are on via Node.js
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
on
os-nameGet the name of the current operating system. Example: macOS Sierra
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
3M
osenvLook up environment settings specific to different operating systems.
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
8M
nou
node-os-utilsOS Utils - An operating system utility library.
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
14K
