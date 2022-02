A function to lookup the currency symbol for a given currency code.

Installation

npm install currency-symbol-map

Usage

Get symbol from currency code

const getSymbolFromCurrency = require ( 'currency-symbol-map' ) import getSymbolFromCurrency from 'currency-symbol-map' getSymbolFromCurrency( 'GBP' ) getSymbolFromCurrency( 'EUR' ) getSymbolFromCurrency( 'USD' ) getSymbolFromCurrency( 'NOT A VALID CODE' )

Exposed map for other processing

const currencyToSymbolMap = require ( 'currency-symbol-map/map' ) import currencyToSymbolMap from 'currency-symbol-map/map' console .log(currencyToSymbolMap) { "USD" : "$" , "GBP" : "£" , … }

Tests

npm test

Changelog

upgraded linter and improved code formatting (#63)

added some missing currencies (#61)

fixed the BTC symbol (#50)

fixed the KZT symbol (#52)

fixed the SGD symbol (#55)

added TypeScript typings (#53)

upgraded test libraries & added extra test cases (#62)

the reverse lookup feature was removed (retrieving currency given a symbol) because there is not a deterministic way to do so (i.e. the same symbol is used by multiple currencies).

in previous versions, an unsuccessful lookup would return the '?' character. It now returns undefined so that it is up to you how to handle the failure.

Credits

Currency symbols originally sourced from xe, but maintained and updated by contributors.