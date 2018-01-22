A simple lightweight zero dependency package that returns a country currency numeric symbol and can also list all countries currency.

Installation

npm install currency-symbol

Example

const currencySymbol = require ( 'currency-symbol' ); import currencySymbol from 'currency-symbol' ; console .log(currencySymbol.all()); console .log(currencySymbol.symbol( "United States" )); console .log(currencySymbol.symbol( "USD" )); console .log(currencySymbol.symbol( "Dollar" )); console .log(currencySymbol.symbol( "Nigeria" )); console .log(currencySymbol.symbol( "NGN" )); console .log(currencySymbol.symbol( "Naira" )); console .log(currencySymbol.symbol( "GHC" )); console .log(currencySymbol.symbol( "Ghana" )); console .log(currencySymbol.symbol( "Cedis" ));

Note

When you render the numeric symbol in html it will display the symbol i.e when you render '¢' it will display ¢.

Functions

function argument response .all() none it returns all currency symbol .symbol(name) name(Country Name or Currency Name or Currency Abbreviation) it returns a symbol for a particular country or currency .

Features

It lists all symbols for all curriencies in the world.

it returns symbol for a particular country/currency.

It is lightweight and has zero dependency.

Contributing

Fork this repositry to your account.

Clone your repositry: git clone git@github.com:your-username/currency-symbol.git

Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature/<3-4 word feature description>

Commit your changes: git commit -m "feature(scope): (subject) (body) (footer)"

Push to the remote branch: git push origin new-feature

Open a pull request.

Commit Message Convention scope should be something specific to the commit change e.g logo subject text should: use present tense: "save" not "saved" or "saving" not capitalize first letter i.e no "Carry to safety" not end with a dot (.) Message body (optional) If a body is to be written, it should: written in present tense. include reason for change and difference in the previous behaviour Message Footer This should be used for referencing the issues using the following keywords: Start, Delivers, Fixes and Finishes. It should be written as: [Start #345]



License

This project is authored by Philips Blessing and is licensed for your use, modification and distribution under the MIT license.