currency-symbol

by Blessing Philips
1.0.6

A simple lightweight package that returns a country currency numeric symbol and also list all countries currency with zero dependency.

Downloads/wk

279

279

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

currency-symbol

NPM

npm version

A simple lightweight zero dependency package that returns a country currency numeric symbol and can also list all countries currency.

Installation


npm install currency-symbol

Example

//ES5
const currencySymbol = require('currency-symbol');

// ES6
import currencySymbol from 'currency-symbol';

console.log(currencySymbol.all());
// This will return all curriencies symbol

console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("United States")); //&#36;
// This will return '&#36;' which is $.

console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("USD")); //&#36;
// This will return '&#36;' which is $.

console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Dollar")); //&#36;
// This will return '&#36;' which is $.

console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Nigeria")); //&#8358;
// This will return '&#8358;' which is ₦.

console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("NGN")); //&#8358;
// This will return '&#8358;' which is ₦.

console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Naira")); //&#8358;
// This will return '&#8358;' which is ₦.

console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("GHC")); //&#162;
// This will return '&#162;' which is ¢

console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Ghana")); //&#162;
// This will also return '&#162;' which is ¢

console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Cedis")); //&#162;
// This will also return '&#162;' which is ¢.

/***
* Note: the .symbol() function takes any of this arguments - Country Name, Currency Name and Currency Abbreviation and return the currency symbol.
***/

Note

  • When you render the numeric symbol in html it will display the symbol i.e when you render '¢' it will display ¢.

Functions

functionargumentresponse
.all()noneit returns all currency symbol
.symbol(name)name(Country Name or Currency Name or Currency Abbreviation)it returns a symbol for a particular country or currency .

Features

  • It lists all symbols for all curriencies in the world.
  • it returns symbol for a particular country/currency.
  • It is lightweight and has zero dependency.

Contributing

  • Fork this repositry to your account.
  • Clone your repositry: git clone git@github.com:your-username/currency-symbol.git
  • Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature/<3-4 word feature description>
  • Commit your changes: git commit -m "feature(scope): (subject) (body) (footer)"
  • Push to the remote branch: git push origin new-feature
  • Open a pull request.

  • Commit Message Convention

    • scope should be something specific to the commit change e.g logo

    • subject text should:

      • use present tense: "save" not "saved" or "saving"
      • not capitalize first letter i.e no "Carry to safety"
      • not end with a dot (.)

    • Message body (optional) If a body is to be written, it should:

      • written in present tense.
      • include reason for change and difference in the previous behaviour

    • Message Footer This should be used for referencing the issues using the following keywords: Start, Delivers, Fixes and Finishes. It should be written as:

      • [Start #345]

License

This project is authored by Philips Blessing and is licensed for your use, modification and distribution under the MIT license.

