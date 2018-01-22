A simple lightweight zero dependency package that returns a country currency numeric symbol and can also list all countries currency.
npm install currency-symbol
//ES5
const currencySymbol = require('currency-symbol');
// ES6
import currencySymbol from 'currency-symbol';
console.log(currencySymbol.all());
// This will return all curriencies symbol
console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("United States")); //$
// This will return '$' which is $.
console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("USD")); //$
// This will return '$' which is $.
console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Dollar")); //$
// This will return '$' which is $.
console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Nigeria")); //₦
// This will return '₦' which is ₦.
console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("NGN")); //₦
// This will return '₦' which is ₦.
console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Naira")); //₦
// This will return '₦' which is ₦.
console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("GHC")); //¢
// This will return '¢' which is ¢
console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Ghana")); //¢
// This will also return '¢' which is ¢
console.log(currencySymbol.symbol("Cedis")); //¢
// This will also return '¢' which is ¢.
/***
* Note: the .symbol() function takes any of this arguments - Country Name, Currency Name and Currency Abbreviation and return the currency symbol.
***/
|function
|argument
|response
|.all()
|none
|it returns all currency symbol
|.symbol(name)
|name(Country Name or Currency Name or Currency Abbreviation)
|it returns a symbol for a particular country or currency .
This project is authored by Philips Blessing and is licensed for your use, modification and distribution under the MIT license.