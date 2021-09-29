openbase logo
currency-formatter

by Soroush Mirzaei
1.5.9

[NOT ACTIVELY MAINTAINED] A simple Javascript utility that helps you to display currency properly

Overview

Readme

Currency Formatter

A simple Javascript utility that helps you to display currency properly

STOP! You probably don't need this library

TL;DR: This library was created a long time ago. You should use Internationalization API instead.

Please don't add another dependency which you don't need. All modern browsers (and node.js) have this functionality built-in and do a much better job at formatting currencies. e.g. #57

Example:

new Intl.NumberFormat('en-US', { style: 'currency', currency: 'USD' }).format(100000000)
// => "$100,000,000.00"

new Intl.NumberFormat('en-US', { style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR' }).format(100000000)
// => "€100,000,000.00"

new Intl.NumberFormat('de-DE', { style: 'currency', currency: 'USD' }).format(100000000)
// => "100.000.000,00 $"

new Intl.NumberFormat('de-DE', { style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR' }).format(100000000)
// => "100.000.000,00 €"

new Intl.NumberFormat('fr-FR', { style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR' }).format(100000000)
// => "100 000 000,00 €"

With that being said use this library if you need:

  • Your version of node.js doesn't come with the full-icu. See: #72 and #19214
  • Support old browsers.
  • Consistent formatting across all browsers.
  • You don't like the Intl APIs
  • ???

Install

npm install currency-formatter --save

Basic Usage

By specifying the currency code

var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');

currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { code: 'USD' });
// => '$1,000,000.00'

currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { code: 'GBP' });
// => '£1,000,000.00'

currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { code: 'EUR' });
// => '1 000 000,00 €'

Or by specifying the locale

var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');

currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'en-US' });
// => '$1,000,000.00'

currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'en-GB' });
// => '£1,000,000.00'

currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'GB' });
// => '£1,000,000.00'

currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'de-DE' });
// => '1.000.000,00 €'

currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'nl-NL' });
// => '€1.000.000,00'

You can also get the currency information.

var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');

currencyFormatter.findCurrency('USD');
// returns:
// {
//   code: 'USD',
//   symbol: '$',
//   thousandsSeparator: ',',
//   decimalSeparator: '.',
//   symbolOnLeft: true,
//   spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol: false,
//   decimalDigits: 2
// }

Parse the number of a monetary value


currencyFormatter.unformat('$10.5', { code: 'USD' })
// => 10.5

currencyFormatter.unformat('$1,000,000', { code: 'USD' })
// => 1000000

currencyFormatter.unformat('10,5 €', { code: 'EUR' })
// => 10.5

currencyFormatter.unformat('1 000 000,00 €', { code: 'EUR' })
// => 1000000

currencyFormatter.unformat('1.000,99', { locale: 'de-DE' })
// => 1000.99

currencyFormatter.unformat('10\'000 CHF', { code: 'CHF' })
// => 10000

currencyFormatter.unformat('10.00 CHF', { code: 'CHF' })
// => 10

currencyFormatter.unformat('10,00 CHF', { code: 'CHF' })
// => 1000

Advanced Usage

Currency Formatter uses accounting library under the hood, and you can use its options to override the default behavior.

var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, {
  symbol: '@',
  decimal: '*',
  thousand: '^',
  precision: 1,
  format: '%v %s' // %s is the symbol and %v is the value
});

// => '1^000^000*0 @'

// Different formatting for positive and negative values
currencyFormatter.format(-10, {
  format: {
    pos: '%s%v' // %s is the symbol and %v is the value
    neg: '(%s%v)',
    zero: '%s%v'
  }
});

// => ($10)

You could also get a list of all the currencies here using one of the following:

var currencies = require('currency-formatter/currencies');
// OR
var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');
var currencies = currencyFormatter.currencies;

Or the currencies in hashmap shape:

var currencies = require('currency-formatter/currencies.json');
// Result:
// {
//  "USD": {
//    "code": "USD",
//    "symbol": "$",
//    "thousandsSeparator": ",",
//    "decimalSeparator": ".",
//    "symbolOnLeft": true,
//    "spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol": false,
//    "decimalDigits": 2
//  },
//  ...more currencies
// }

License

MIT

