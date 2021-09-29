Currency Formatter

A simple Javascript utility that helps you to display currency properly

STOP! You probably don't need this library

TL;DR: This library was created a long time ago. You should use Internationalization API instead.

Please don't add another dependency which you don't need. All modern browsers (and node.js) have this functionality built-in and do a much better job at formatting currencies. e.g. #57

Example:

new Intl .NumberFormat( 'en-US' , { style : 'currency' , currency : 'USD' }).format( 100000000 ) new Intl .NumberFormat( 'en-US' , { style : 'currency' , currency : 'EUR' }).format( 100000000 ) new Intl .NumberFormat( 'de-DE' , { style : 'currency' , currency : 'USD' }).format( 100000000 ) new Intl .NumberFormat( 'de-DE' , { style : 'currency' , currency : 'EUR' }).format( 100000000 ) new Intl .NumberFormat( 'fr-FR' , { style : 'currency' , currency : 'EUR' }).format( 100000000 )

With that being said use this library if you need:

Your version of node.js doesn't come with the full-icu . See: #72 and #19214

. See: #72 and #19214 Support old browsers.

Consistent formatting across all browsers.

You don't like the Intl APIs

???

Install

npm install currency-formatter --save

Basic Usage

By specifying the currency code

var currencyFormatter = require ( 'currency-formatter' ); currencyFormatter.format( 1000000 , { code : 'USD' }); currencyFormatter.format( 1000000 , { code : 'GBP' }); currencyFormatter.format( 1000000 , { code : 'EUR' });

Or by specifying the locale

var currencyFormatter = require ( 'currency-formatter' ); currencyFormatter.format( 1000000 , { locale : 'en-US' }); currencyFormatter.format( 1000000 , { locale : 'en-GB' }); currencyFormatter.format( 1000000 , { locale : 'GB' }); currencyFormatter.format( 1000000 , { locale : 'de-DE' }); currencyFormatter.format( 1000000 , { locale : 'nl-NL' });

You can also get the currency information.

var currencyFormatter = require ( 'currency-formatter' ); currencyFormatter.findCurrency( 'USD' );

Parse the number of a monetary value

currencyFormatter.unformat( '$10.5' , { code : 'USD' }) currencyFormatter.unformat( '$1,000,000' , { code : 'USD' }) currencyFormatter.unformat( '10,5 €' , { code : 'EUR' }) currencyFormatter.unformat( '1 000 000,00 €' , { code : 'EUR' }) currencyFormatter.unformat( '1.000,99' , { locale : 'de-DE' }) currencyFormatter.unformat( '10\'000 CHF' , { code : 'CHF' }) currencyFormatter.unformat( '10.00 CHF' , { code : 'CHF' }) currencyFormatter.unformat( '10,00 CHF' , { code : 'CHF' })

Advanced Usage

Currency Formatter uses accounting library under the hood, and you can use its options to override the default behavior.

var currencyFormatter = require ( 'currency-formatter' ); currencyFormatter.format( 1000000 , { symbol : '@' , decimal : '*' , thousand : '^' , precision : 1 , format : '%v %s' }); currencyFormatter.format( -10 , { format : { pos : '%s%v' neg : '(%s%v)' , zero : '%s%v' } });

You could also get a list of all the currencies here using one of the following:

var currencies = require ( 'currency-formatter/currencies' ); var currencyFormatter = require ( 'currency-formatter' ); var currencies = currencyFormatter.currencies;

Or the currencies in hashmap shape:

var currencies = require ( 'currency-formatter/currencies.json' );

License

MIT