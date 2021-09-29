A simple Javascript utility that helps you to display currency properly
Please don't add another dependency which you don't need. All modern browsers (and node.js) have this functionality built-in and do a much better job at formatting currencies. e.g. #57
Example:
new Intl.NumberFormat('en-US', { style: 'currency', currency: 'USD' }).format(100000000)
// => "$100,000,000.00"
new Intl.NumberFormat('en-US', { style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR' }).format(100000000)
// => "€100,000,000.00"
new Intl.NumberFormat('de-DE', { style: 'currency', currency: 'USD' }).format(100000000)
// => "100.000.000,00 $"
new Intl.NumberFormat('de-DE', { style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR' }).format(100000000)
// => "100.000.000,00 €"
new Intl.NumberFormat('fr-FR', { style: 'currency', currency: 'EUR' }).format(100000000)
// => "100 000 000,00 €"
With that being said use this library if you need:
full-icu. See: #72 and #19214
npm install currency-formatter --save
By specifying the currency code
var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { code: 'USD' });
// => '$1,000,000.00'
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { code: 'GBP' });
// => '£1,000,000.00'
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { code: 'EUR' });
// => '1 000 000,00 €'
Or by specifying the locale
var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'en-US' });
// => '$1,000,000.00'
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'en-GB' });
// => '£1,000,000.00'
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'GB' });
// => '£1,000,000.00'
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'de-DE' });
// => '1.000.000,00 €'
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, { locale: 'nl-NL' });
// => '€1.000.000,00'
You can also get the currency information.
var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');
currencyFormatter.findCurrency('USD');
// returns:
// {
// code: 'USD',
// symbol: '$',
// thousandsSeparator: ',',
// decimalSeparator: '.',
// symbolOnLeft: true,
// spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol: false,
// decimalDigits: 2
// }
Parse the number of a monetary value
currencyFormatter.unformat('$10.5', { code: 'USD' })
// => 10.5
currencyFormatter.unformat('$1,000,000', { code: 'USD' })
// => 1000000
currencyFormatter.unformat('10,5 €', { code: 'EUR' })
// => 10.5
currencyFormatter.unformat('1 000 000,00 €', { code: 'EUR' })
// => 1000000
currencyFormatter.unformat('1.000,99', { locale: 'de-DE' })
// => 1000.99
currencyFormatter.unformat('10\'000 CHF', { code: 'CHF' })
// => 10000
currencyFormatter.unformat('10.00 CHF', { code: 'CHF' })
// => 10
currencyFormatter.unformat('10,00 CHF', { code: 'CHF' })
// => 1000
Currency Formatter uses accounting library under the hood, and you can use its options to override the default behavior.
var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');
currencyFormatter.format(1000000, {
symbol: '@',
decimal: '*',
thousand: '^',
precision: 1,
format: '%v %s' // %s is the symbol and %v is the value
});
// => '1^000^000*0 @'
// Different formatting for positive and negative values
currencyFormatter.format(-10, {
format: {
pos: '%s%v' // %s is the symbol and %v is the value
neg: '(%s%v)',
zero: '%s%v'
}
});
// => ($10)
You could also get a list of all the currencies here using one of the following:
var currencies = require('currency-formatter/currencies');
// OR
var currencyFormatter = require('currency-formatter');
var currencies = currencyFormatter.currencies;
Or the currencies in hashmap shape:
var currencies = require('currency-formatter/currencies.json');
// Result:
// {
// "USD": {
// "code": "USD",
// "symbol": "$",
// "thousandsSeparator": ",",
// "decimalSeparator": ".",
// "symbolOnLeft": true,
// "spaceBetweenAmountAndSymbol": false,
// "decimalDigits": 2
// },
// ...more currencies
// }