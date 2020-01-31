Currency Format JSON

JSON with information about currencies: codes (ISO 4217), the names, grapheme (symbols), fraction and formatting.

Installation

Copy the JSON file into your project or use npm/bower package manager:

Execute the following command: npm install currency-format or bower install currency-format

Usage

The structure of the JSON file:

{ 'AMD' : { 'name' : 'Armenian Dram' , 'fractionSize' : 2 , 'symbol' : { 'grapheme' : 'դր.' , 'template' : '1 $' , 'rtl' : false }, 'uniqSymbol' : { 'grapheme' : 'դր.' , 'template' : '1 $' , 'rtl' : false } }, ... }

symbol/uniqSymbol field is null , when the currency has no symbol/alternative symbol.

Currency reference

The list of currency codes was taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_4217.

License

The MIT License.

See LICENSE