JSON with information about currencies: codes (ISO 4217), the names, grapheme (symbols), fraction and formatting.
Copy the JSON file into your project or use npm/bower package manager:
npm install currency-format or
bower install currency-format
The structure of the JSON file:
{
'AMD': { // ISO 4217 currency code.
'name': 'Armenian Dram', // Currency name.
'fractionSize': 2, // Fraction size, a number of decimal places.
'symbol': { // Currency symbol information.
'grapheme': 'դր.', // Currency symbol.
'template': '1 $', // Template showing where the currency symbol should be located
// (before or after amount).
'rtl': false // Writing direction.
},
'uniqSymbol': { // Alternative currency symbol. We recommend to use it when you want
// to exclude a repetition of symbols in different currencies.
'grapheme': 'դր.', // Alternative currency symbol.
'template': '1 $', // Template showing where the alternative currency symbol should be
// located (before or after amount).
'rtl': false // Writing direction.
}
},
...
}
symbol/uniqSymbol field is
null, when the currency has no symbol/alternative symbol.
The list of currency codes was taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_4217.
The MIT License.
See LICENSE