currency-format

by xsolla
1.0.13 (see all)

JSON with information about currencies: codes (ISO 4217), the names, grapheme (symbols), fraction information and formatting.

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Currency Format JSON

JSON with information about currencies: codes (ISO 4217), the names, grapheme (symbols), fraction and formatting.

Installation

Copy the JSON file into your project or use npm/bower package manager:

  • Execute the following command: npm install currency-format or bower install currency-format

Usage

The structure of the JSON file:

{
  'AMD': {                          // ISO 4217 currency code.
     'name': 'Armenian Dram',       // Currency name.
     'fractionSize': 2,             // Fraction size, a number of decimal places.
     'symbol': {                    // Currency symbol information.
         'grapheme': 'դր.',         // Currency symbol.
         'template': '1 $',         // Template showing where the currency symbol should be located
                                    // (before or after amount).
         'rtl': false               // Writing direction.
     },
     'uniqSymbol': {                // Alternative currency symbol. We recommend to use it when you want
                                    // to exclude a repetition of symbols in different currencies.
         'grapheme': 'դր.',         // Alternative currency symbol.
         'template': '1 $',         // Template showing where the alternative currency symbol should be
                                    // located (before or after amount).
         'rtl': false               // Writing direction.
     }
  },
  ...
}

symbol/uniqSymbol field is null, when the currency has no symbol/alternative symbol.

Currency reference

The list of currency codes was taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_4217.

License

The MIT License.

See LICENSE

