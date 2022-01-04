openbase logo
currency-flags

by transferwise
3.2.1 (see all)

Flags for currency codes.

Readme

currency-flags

This package outputs two CSS files (minified and unminified) with classes for currency codes.

Major version bump: Note that v3 of this library no longer inlines the images with base64 encoding, instead referencing them by wise.com asset URL. To continue self-hosting images, please stay on v2.

How to use

1. Install

npm install --save currency-flags

2. Add CSS to page

3. Use

<div class="currency-flag currency-flag-usd"></div>

The currency-flag selector has a default display of inline-block, size of 24x16 and a background-size of cover. currency-flag-sm, currency-flag-lg and currency-flag-xl modifiers are available.

Rectangular flag source images

While the main CSS file no longer references them, the source images for the rectangular flags are available in src/flags/${currency_code}.png.

Contributing

  1. Clone repo
  2. Add correctly sized (48x32) png files to static-assets
  3. Add a new line to src/styles.css for the new currency, referencing the static asset URL.
  4. Bump version number in package.json according to semver and add an item that a release will be based on to CHANGELOG.md. npm install to ensure the correct version in the lockfile.
  5. Submit your pull request from a feature branch and get code reviewed.
  6. If the pull request is approved and the CircleCI build passes, you will be able to squash and merge.
  7. Code will automatically be released to GitHub and published to npm according to the version specified in the changelog and package.json.

