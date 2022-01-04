This package outputs two CSS files (minified and unminified) with classes for currency codes.

Major version bump: Note that v3 of this library no longer inlines the images with base64 encoding, instead referencing them by wise.com asset URL. To continue self-hosting images, please stay on v2.

How to use

1. Install

npm install --save currency-flags

2. Add CSS to page

3. Use

< div class = "currency-flag currency-flag-usd" > </ div >

The currency-flag selector has a default display of inline-block , size of 24x16 and a background-size of cover . currency-flag-sm , currency-flag-lg and currency-flag-xl modifiers are available.

Rectangular flag source images

While the main CSS file no longer references them, the source images for the rectangular flags are available in src/flags/${currency_code}.png .

Contributing