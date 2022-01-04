This package outputs two CSS files (minified and unminified) with classes for currency codes.
Major version bump: Note that v3 of this library no longer inlines the images with base64 encoding, instead referencing them by wise.com asset URL. To continue self-hosting images, please stay on v2.
1. Install
npm install --save currency-flags
2. Add CSS to page
3. Use
<div class="currency-flag currency-flag-usd"></div>
The
currency-flag selector has a default
display of
inline-block, size of
24x16 and a
background-size of
cover.
currency-flag-sm,
currency-flag-lg and
currency-flag-xl modifiers are available.
While the main CSS file no longer references them, the source images for the rectangular flags are available in
src/flags/${currency_code}.png.
48x32)
png files to static-assets
src/styles.css for the new currency, referencing the static asset URL.
package.json according to semver and add an item that a release will be based on to
CHANGELOG.md.
npm install to ensure the correct version in the lockfile.
package.json.