This is a mapping of all the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country codes to their respective ISO 4217 currency codes.

The data has been partially-generated from country-list and currency-codes, with some manual data entry being performed where the generation script failed.

Install

$ npm install currency-code-map

Usage

var currency = require ( 'currency-code-map' ) currency[ 'AU' ] => 'AUD' currency[ 'CA' ] => 'CAD' currency[ 'DE' ] => 'EUR'

Page weight (browserified)

compression size currency-code-map.js 3.26 kB currency-code-map.min.js 2.26 kB currency-code-map.min.js.gz 1.04 kB

License

MIT