ccm

currency-code-map

by Michael Rhodes
1.0.2 (see all)

a mapping of all the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country codes to their respective ISO 4217 currency codes

Overview

Categories

Readme

currency-code-map

This is a mapping of all the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country codes to their respective ISO 4217 currency codes.

The data has been partially-generated from country-list and currency-codes, with some manual data entry being performed where the generation script failed.

Install

$ npm install currency-code-map

Usage

var currency = require('currency-code-map')

currency['AU']
=> 'AUD'

currency['CA']
=> 'CAD'

currency['DE']
=> 'EUR'

Page weight (browserified)

compressionsize
currency-code-map.js3.26 kB
currency-code-map.min.js2.26 kB
currency-code-map.min.js.gz1.04 kB

License

MIT

