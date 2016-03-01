This is a mapping of all the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country codes to their respective ISO 4217 currency codes.
The data has been partially-generated from country-list and currency-codes, with some manual data entry being performed where the generation script failed.
$ npm install currency-code-map
var currency = require('currency-code-map')
currency['AU']
=> 'AUD'
currency['CA']
=> 'CAD'
currency['DE']
=> 'EUR'
|compression
|size
|currency-code-map.js
|3.26 kB
|currency-code-map.min.js
|2.26 kB
|currency-code-map.min.js.gz
|1.04 kB