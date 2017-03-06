curlrequest is a node wrapper for the command line curl(1)
$ npm install curlrequest
Curl has significantly more features than any of the node.js request libraries. A lot of the logic that you would build on top of a node.js request library (rate limiting, URL globbing, uploading/downloading file, better proxy support) already exists in curl
Note: don't use this if you need to stream the response - use mikeal/request instead
Make a request with curl - callback receives
(err, stdout) on request
completion
var curl = require('curlrequest');
curl.request(options, callback);
Note that you can also call
curl.request(url, callback) which is
shorthand for
curl.request({ url: url }, callback).
To setup default options and return a function that can be used later
var request = curl.request(default_options);
request([options ,] callback);
url
The request url.
method - default: GET
The request method.
encoding - default: utf8
Encode the response body as either
utf or
ascii. Set to
null return a
buffer.
headers - default: {}
Set request headers, e.g.
headers: { accept: 'text/*' }
data - default: false
An object containing data to urlencode and then POST.
useragent - default:
Set the request user-agent.
location - default: true
Whether to follow 30x redirects or not.
redirects - default: 3
The maximum amount of redirects to follow before failing with error "retries".
retries - default: 0
How many times to retry the request in the case of failure.
timeout - default: false
The maximum amount of seconds the request can take before failing with error "timeout".
scope - default: {}
The scope to call the callback in.
require - default: null
Pass a string or regular expression to search for in the response body. If there's no match, fail the request with "required string not found". You can also pass an array of strings / regexps to search for where only one has to match.
require_not
The inverse of
require - fail if the response contains a string.
process - default: false
Pass in a function which modifies the response body before sending it to the callback. Useful if you need to modify the response in some way before a higher level library has the chance to modify it.
file - default: false
Open a file and process it like a request response, useful if using temporary files.
stderr - default: false
Pipe the stderr of each curl process to the main process. Set this to a string to write stderr to a file.
pretend - default: false
Useful if you want to see what curl command is to be executed without actually making the request.
fail - default: false
When set to true, a failing response body will be returned as the first parameter of the callback.
curl.request({ url: 'http://google.com', pretend: true }, function (err, stdout, meta) {
console.log('%s %s', meta.cmd, meta.args.join(' '));
});
curl_path - default: 'curl'
Use this to specify an alternative path for curl.
Any additional options are sent as command line options to curl. See
man curl or
curl --manual for a detailed description of options and usage.
Example 1. Include response headers in the output
var options = { url: 'google.com', include: true };
curl.request(options, function (err, parts) {
parts = parts.split('\r\n');
var data = parts.pop()
, head = parts.pop();
});
Example 2. Limit the download speed of a transfer
var options = {
url: 'example.com/some/large/file.zip'
, 'limit-rate': '500k'
, encoding: null
};
curl.request(options, function (err, file) {
//file is a Buffer
});
Example 3. See what's going on under the hood
var options = {
url: 'google.com'
, verbose: true
, stderr: true
};
curl.request(options, function (err, data) {
//..
});
Copyright (c) 2016 Chris O'Hara cohara87@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.