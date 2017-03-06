curlrequest is a node wrapper for the command line curl(1)

$ npm install curlrequest

Curl has significantly more features than any of the node.js request libraries. A lot of the logic that you would build on top of a node.js request library (rate limiting, URL globbing, uploading/downloading file, better proxy support) already exists in curl

Curl is mature, stable, and fast

Separate requests/processes take advantage of all CPUs

Spawning processes is relatively cheap and non-blocking

Better control over connect, request, and retry timeouts. If a request has hung just kill the process

Note: don't use this if you need to stream the response - use mikeal/request instead

Usage

Make a request with curl - callback receives (err, stdout) on request completion

var curl = require ( 'curlrequest' ); curl.request(options, callback);

Note that you can also call curl.request(url, callback) which is shorthand for curl.request({ url: url }, callback) .

To setup default options and return a function that can be used later

var request = curl.request(default_options); request([options ,] callback);

Options

url

The request url.

method - default: GET

The request method.

encoding - default: utf8

Encode the response body as either utf or ascii . Set to null return a buffer.

headers - default: {}

Set request headers, e.g. headers: { accept: 'text/*' }

data - default: false

An object containing data to urlencode and then POST.

useragent - default:

Set the request user-agent.

location - default: true

Whether to follow 30x redirects or not.

redirects - default: 3

The maximum amount of redirects to follow before failing with error "retries".

retries - default: 0

How many times to retry the request in the case of failure.

timeout - default: false

The maximum amount of seconds the request can take before failing with error "timeout".

scope - default: {}

The scope to call the callback in.

require - default: null

Pass a string or regular expression to search for in the response body. If there's no match, fail the request with "required string not found". You can also pass an array of strings / regexps to search for where only one has to match.

require_not

The inverse of require - fail if the response contains a string.

process - default: false

Pass in a function which modifies the response body before sending it to the callback. Useful if you need to modify the response in some way before a higher level library has the chance to modify it.

file - default: false

Open a file and process it like a request response, useful if using temporary files.

stderr - default: false

Pipe the stderr of each curl process to the main process. Set this to a string to write stderr to a file.

pretend - default: false

Useful if you want to see what curl command is to be executed without actually making the request.

fail - default: false

When set to true, a failing response body will be returned as the first parameter of the callback.

curl.request({ url : 'http://google.com' , pretend : true }, function ( err, stdout, meta ) { console .log( '%s %s' , meta.cmd, meta.args.join( ' ' )); });

curl_path - default: 'curl'

Use this to specify an alternative path for curl.

Passing options directly to curl

Any additional options are sent as command line options to curl. See man curl or curl --manual for a detailed description of options and usage.

Example 1. Include response headers in the output

var options = { url : 'google.com' , include : true }; curl.request(options, function ( err, parts ) { parts = parts.split( '\r

' ); var data = parts.pop() , head = parts.pop(); });

Example 2. Limit the download speed of a transfer

var options = { url : 'example.com/some/large/file.zip' , 'limit-rate' : '500k' , encoding : null }; curl.request(options, function ( err, file ) { });

Example 3. See what's going on under the hood

var options = { url : 'google.com' , verbose : true , stderr : true }; curl.request(options, function ( err, data ) { });

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Chris O'Hara cohara87@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.