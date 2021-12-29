curlconverter transpiles
curl commands into programs in other programming languages.
$ curlconverter --data "Hello, world!" example.com
import requests
data = 'Hello, world!'
response = requests.post('http://example.com', data=data)
You can choose the output language by passing
--language <language>. The options are
python (the default),
browser/
node/
node-request (JavaScript),
go,
rust,
php,
java,
r,
elixir,
dart,
matlab and a few more.
Install the command line tool with
$ npm install --global curlconverter
Install the JavaScript library for use in your own projects with
$ npm install --save curlconverter
curlconverter requires Node 12+.
The JavaScript API is a bunch of functions that can take either a string of Bash code or an array
import * as curlconverter from 'curlconverter';
curlconverter.toPython("curl 'http://en.wikipedia.org/' -H 'Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate, sdch' -H 'Accept-Language: en-US,en;q=0.8' -H 'User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/39.0.2171.95 Safari/537.36' -H 'Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8' -H 'Referer: http://www.wikipedia.org/' -H 'Cookie: GeoIP=US:Albuquerque:35.1241:-106.7675:v4; uls-previous-languages=%5B%22en%22%5D; mediaWiki.user.sessionId=VaHaeVW3m0ymvx9kacwshZIDkv8zgF9y; centralnotice_buckets_by_campaign=%7B%22C14_enUS_dsk_lw_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A%220%22%2C%22start%22%3A1412172000%2C%22end%22%3A1422576000%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_dec_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A3%2C%22start%22%3A1417514400%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_bkup_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A1%2C%22start%22%3A1417428000%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%7D; centralnotice_bannercount_fr12=22; centralnotice_bannercount_fr12-wait=14' -H 'Connection: keep-alive' --compressed");
curlconverter.toPython(['curl', 'http://en.wikipedia.org/', '-H', 'Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate, sdch', '-H', 'Accept-Language: en-US,en;q=0.8', '-H', 'User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/39.0.2171.95 Safari/537.36', '-H', 'Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8', '-H', 'Referer: http://www.wikipedia.org/', '-H', 'Cookie: GeoIP=US:Albuquerque:35.1241:-106.7675:v4; uls-previous-languages=%5B%22en%22%5D; mediaWiki.user.sessionId=VaHaeVW3m0ymvx9kacwshZIDkv8zgF9y; centralnotice_buckets_by_campaign=%7B%22C14_enUS_dsk_lw_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A%220%22%2C%22start%22%3A1412172000%2C%22end%22%3A1422576000%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_dec_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A3%2C%22start%22%3A1417514400%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_bkup_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A1%2C%22start%22%3A1417428000%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%7D; centralnotice_bannercount_fr12=22; centralnotice_bannercount_fr12-wait=14', '-H', 'Connection: keep-alive', '--compressed'])
and return a string of code like:
import requests
cookies = {
'GeoIP': 'US:Albuquerque:35.1241:-106.7675:v4',
'uls-previous-languages': '%5B%22en%22%5D',
'mediaWiki.user.sessionId': 'VaHaeVW3m0ymvx9kacwshZIDkv8zgF9y',
'centralnotice_buckets_by_campaign': '%7B%22C14_enUS_dsk_lw_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A%220%22%2C%22start%22%3A1412172000%2C%22end%22%3A1422576000%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_dec_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A3%2C%22start%22%3A1417514400%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_bkup_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A1%2C%22start%22%3A1417428000%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%7D',
'centralnotice_bannercount_fr12': '22',
'centralnotice_bannercount_fr12-wait': '14',
}
headers = {
'Accept-Encoding': 'gzip, deflate, sdch',
'Accept-Language': 'en-US,en;q=0.8',
'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/39.0.2171.95 Safari/537.36',
'Accept': 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8',
'Referer': 'http://www.wikipedia.org/',
'Connection': 'keep-alive',
}
response = requests.get('http://en.wikipedia.org/', headers=headers, cookies=cookies)
Note: you have to add
"type": "module" to your package.json for the above example to work.
I'd rather write programs to write programs than write programs.
— Dick Sites, Digital Equipment Corporation, 1985
Make sure you're running Node 12 or greater. The test suite will fail on older versions of Node.js.
If you add a new generator, make sure to update the list of supported languages in bin/cli.js or else it won't be accessible from the command line. Further, you'll want to update test.js and index.js for your new generator to make it part of the testing.
If you want to add new functionality, start with a test.
fixtures/curl_commands with a descriptive filename like
post_with_headers.sh
fixtures/python/ with a matching filename (but different extension) like
post_with_headers.py
npm test.
util.js or the generators in
generators/
The parser generates a generic data structure consumed by code generator functions.
You can run a specific test with:
npm test -- test_name
# or
node test.js test_name
where
test_name is a file (without the
.sh extension) in
fixtures/curl_commands/
You can run only the tests for a specific language generator with:
npm test -- --language=python
# or
node test.js --language=python
I recommend setting this up with a debugger so you can see exactly what the parser is passing to the generator. Here's my Intellij run configuration for a single test:
Before submitting a PR, please check that your JS code conforms to the code style enforced by StandardJS with
npm run lint
Use the following to fix your code if it doesn't:
npm run lint:fix
If you get stuck, please reach out via email. I am always willing to hop on a Google Hangout and pair program.
MIT © Nick Carneiro