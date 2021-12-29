curlconverter

curlconverter transpiles curl commands into programs in other programming languages.

$ curlconverter --data "Hello, world!" example.com import requests data = 'Hello, world!' response = requests.post( 'http://example.com' , data=data)

You can choose the output language by passing --language <language> . The options are python (the default), browser / node / node-request (JavaScript), go , rust , php , java , r , elixir , dart , matlab and a few more.

Live Demo

https://curlconverter.com

Install

Install the command line tool with

$ npm install --global curlconverter

Install the JavaScript library for use in your own projects with

$ npm install --save curlconverter

curlconverter requires Node 12+.

Usage

The JavaScript API is a bunch of functions that can take either a string of Bash code or an array

import * as curlconverter from 'curlconverter' ; curlconverter.toPython( "curl 'http://en.wikipedia.org/' -H 'Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate, sdch' -H 'Accept-Language: en-US,en;q=0.8' -H 'User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/39.0.2171.95 Safari/537.36' -H 'Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8' -H 'Referer: http://www.wikipedia.org/' -H 'Cookie: GeoIP=US:Albuquerque:35.1241:-106.7675:v4; uls-previous-languages=%5B%22en%22%5D; mediaWiki.user.sessionId=VaHaeVW3m0ymvx9kacwshZIDkv8zgF9y; centralnotice_buckets_by_campaign=%7B%22C14_enUS_dsk_lw_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A%220%22%2C%22start%22%3A1412172000%2C%22end%22%3A1422576000%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_dec_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A3%2C%22start%22%3A1417514400%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_bkup_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A1%2C%22start%22%3A1417428000%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%7D; centralnotice_bannercount_fr12=22; centralnotice_bannercount_fr12-wait=14' -H 'Connection: keep-alive' --compressed" ); curlconverter.toPython([ 'curl' , 'http://en.wikipedia.org/' , '-H' , 'Accept-Encoding: gzip, deflate, sdch' , '-H' , 'Accept-Language: en-US,en;q=0.8' , '-H' , 'User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/39.0.2171.95 Safari/537.36' , '-H' , 'Accept: text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8' , '-H' , 'Referer: http://www.wikipedia.org/' , '-H' , 'Cookie: GeoIP=US:Albuquerque:35.1241:-106.7675:v4; uls-previous-languages=%5B%22en%22%5D; mediaWiki.user.sessionId=VaHaeVW3m0ymvx9kacwshZIDkv8zgF9y; centralnotice_buckets_by_campaign=%7B%22C14_enUS_dsk_lw_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A%220%22%2C%22start%22%3A1412172000%2C%22end%22%3A1422576000%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_dec_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A3%2C%22start%22%3A1417514400%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_bkup_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A1%2C%22start%22%3A1417428000%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%7D; centralnotice_bannercount_fr12=22; centralnotice_bannercount_fr12-wait=14' , '-H' , 'Connection: keep-alive' , '--compressed' ])

and return a string of code like:

import requests cookies = { 'GeoIP' : 'US:Albuquerque:35.1241:-106.7675:v4' , 'uls-previous-languages' : '%5B%22en%22%5D' , 'mediaWiki.user.sessionId' : 'VaHaeVW3m0ymvx9kacwshZIDkv8zgF9y' , 'centralnotice_buckets_by_campaign' : '%7B%22C14_enUS_dsk_lw_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A%220%22%2C%22start%22%3A1412172000%2C%22end%22%3A1422576000%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_dec_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A3%2C%22start%22%3A1417514400%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%2C%22C14_en5C_bkup_dsk_FR%22%3A%7B%22val%22%3A1%2C%22start%22%3A1417428000%2C%22end%22%3A1425290400%7D%7D' , 'centralnotice_bannercount_fr12' : '22' , 'centralnotice_bannercount_fr12-wait' : '14' , } headers = { 'Accept-Encoding' : 'gzip, deflate, sdch' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.8' , 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_1) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/39.0.2171.95 Safari/537.36' , 'Accept' : 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8' , 'Referer' : 'http://www.wikipedia.org/' , 'Connection' : 'keep-alive' , } response = requests.get( 'http://en.wikipedia.org/' , headers=headers, cookies=cookies)

Note: you have to add "type": "module" to your package.json for the above example to work.

Contributing

I'd rather write programs to write programs than write programs. — Dick Sites, Digital Equipment Corporation, 1985

Make sure you're running Node 12 or greater. The test suite will fail on older versions of Node.js.

If you add a new generator, make sure to update the list of supported languages in bin/cli.js or else it won't be accessible from the command line. Further, you'll want to update test.js and index.js for your new generator to make it part of the testing.

If you want to add new functionality, start with a test.

Create a file containing the curl command in fixtures/curl_commands with a descriptive filename like post_with_headers.sh

with a descriptive filename like Create a file containing the output in fixtures/python/ with a matching filename (but different extension) like post_with_headers.py

with a matching filename (but different extension) like Run tests with npm test .

. If your filenames match correctly, you should see one failing test. Fix it by modifying the parser in util.js or the generators in generators/

The parser generates a generic data structure consumed by code generator functions.

You can run a specific test with:

npm test -- test_name node test.js test_name

where test_name is a file (without the .sh extension) in fixtures/curl_commands/

You can run only the tests for a specific language generator with:

npm test -- --language=python node test.js --language=python

I recommend setting this up with a debugger so you can see exactly what the parser is passing to the generator. Here's my Intellij run configuration for a single test:

Before submitting a PR, please check that your JS code conforms to the code style enforced by StandardJS with

npm run lint

Use the following to fix your code if it doesn't:

npm run lint:fix

If you get stuck, please reach out via email. I am always willing to hop on a Google Hangout and pair program.

Contributors

jeayu (Java support)

Muhammad Reza Irvanda (python env vars)

Weslen Nascimento (Node fetch)

Roman Druzki (Backlog scrubbing, parsing improvements)

NoahCardoza (Command line interface)

ssi-anik (JSON support)

hrbrmstr (R support)

daniellockard (Go support)

eliask (improve python output)

trdarr (devops and code style)

nashe (fix PHP output)

bfontaine (reduce code duplication in test suite)

seadog007

nicktimko

wkalt

nico202

r3m0t

csells (Dart support)

yanshiyason (Elixir support)

Robertof (Rust enhancements, correctness, es6)

clintonc (Code quality / brevity, test suite consistency)

MarkReeder (JSON formatting)

cf512 (bugfixes and feature requests)

DainisGorbunovs (MATLAB support)

TennyZhuang (data-raw support)

License

MIT © Nick Carneiro