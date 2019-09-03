curl --trace parser
Did you know that you can record raw HTTP communication of Curl command-line tool with the
--trace and
--trace-ascii option? It's the only way I know to get raw HTTP communication without using the
tcpdump or
wireshark.
For example, this trick is very useful for the proper introspection into HTTP communication of an undocumented RESTful API.
The only glitch is that cURL
--trace saves data in its custom format, far from human-friendly, saving chunks as they are being received and splitting them by packets. If you want a human readable form then this parser is what you need. Delivered as a Node.js package.
$ curl --trace - http://httpbin.org/ip | curl-trace-parser
We will be using this sample API created with the Apiary.io mock server to demonstrate tracing an HTTP communication and the use of the cURL trace parser.
$ npm install -g curl-trace-parser
$ curl --trace tracefile --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--request POST \
--data-binary "{ \"product\":\"1AB23ORM\", \"quantity\": 2 }" \
"http://curltraceparser.apiary.io/shopping-cart"
Note this cURL example is copied and pasted from Apiary interactive API documentation.
--raw format
The output is ASCII representation of a raw HTTP message with few modifications:
>
<
Note: This is little bit tricky because HTTP RFC does not have declared delimiter for Request and Response, for obvious reasons.
$ cat tracefile | curl-trace-parser --raw
> POST /shopping-cart HTTP/1.1
> User-Agent: curl/7.24.0 (x86_64-apple-darwin12.0) libcurl/7.24.0 OpenSSL/0.9.8x zlib/1.2.5
> Host: curltraceparser.apiary.io
> Accept: */*
> Content-Type: application/json
> Content-Length: 39
>
> { "product":"1AB23ORM", "quantity": 2 }
< HTTP/1.1 201 Created
< Content-Type: application/json
< Date: Tue, 30 Jul 2013 11:32:30 GMT
< X-Apiary-Ratelimit-Limit: 120
< X-Apiary-Ratelimit-Remaining: 119
< Content-Length: 50
< Connection: keep-alive
<
< { "status": "created", "url": "/shopping-cart/2" }
--blueprint format
The output is HTTP Request and Response in the API blueprint format which is the superset of markdown.
$ cat tracefile | ./bin/curl-trace-parser --blueprint
# POST /shopping-cart
+ Request
+ Headers
User-Agent:curl/7.24.0 (x86_64-apple-darwin12.0) libcurl/7.24.0 OpenSSL/0.9.8x zlib/1.2.5
Host:curltraceparser.apiary.io
Accept:*/*
Content-Type:application/json
Content-Length:39
+ Body
{ "product":"1AB23ORM", "quantity": 2 }
+ Response 201
+ Headers
Content-Type:application/json
Date:Tue, 30 Jul 2013 11:32:30 GMT
X-Apiary-Ratelimit-Limit:120
X-Apiary-Ratelimit-Remaining:119
Content-Length:50
Connection:keep-alive
+ Body
{ "status": "created", "url": "/shopping-cart/2" }
Note: This format does not expect any CR+LF in the message body
var fs = require('fs');
var parser = require('curl-trace-parser');
fs.readFile('./tracefile', 'utf8', function (err,trace) {
console.log(parser.parse(trace));
})
var fs = require('fs');
var parser = require('curl-trace-parser');
fs.readFile('./tracefile', 'utf8', function (err,trace) {
console.log(parser.parseBack(trace));
})
parse(traceString) - parse string with trace to object with raw request and response
parseToString(traceString) - parse string with trace to output format
parseBack(outputString) - parse string with output format back to object with raw request an resposne