cURL Request for Node.js

cURL Request is a cURL wrapper, support all options and infos from cURL.

Why a cURL wrapper?

All node libaries i have tested are very buggy in case you use a proxy and https

cURL is working for all cases since years

The wrapper is easy to use with promises

Installing

To utilize for node.js install the the npm module:

$ npm install curl-request --save

After installing the npm package you can now start simplifying requests like so:

const curl = new ( require ( 'curl-request' ))();

If you have problems installing the dependencies, use this to build it from source:

$ npm install node-libcurl --build-from-source

Usage

const curl = new ( require ( 'curl-request' ))(); curl.setHeaders([ 'user-agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_12_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/62.0.3202.94 Safari/537.36' ]) .get( 'https://www.google.com' ) .then( ( {statusCode, body, headers} ) => { console .log(statusCode, body, headers) }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .log(e); });

curl .setBody({ 'input-arr[0]' : 'input-arr-val0' , 'input-arr[1]' : 'input-arr-val1' , 'input-arr[2]' : 'input-arr-val2' , 'input-name' : 'input-val' }) .post( 'https://www.google.com' ) .then( ( {statusCode, body, headers} ) => { console .log(statusCode, body, headers) }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .log(e); });

curl .setHeaders([ 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' ]) .setMultipartBody([{ name : 'filename' , contents : 'yourimage.png' }, { name : 'file' , file : './yourimage.png' , type : 'image/png' }]) .post( 'https://www.google.com' ) .then( ( {statusCode, body, headers} ) => { console .log(statusCode, body, headers) }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .log(e); });

curl.default.useProxy = true ; curl.default.proxy = 'localhost:9050' ; curl.default.proxyType = curl.libcurl.proxy.SOCKS5_HOSTNAME; curl.default.torControlHost = 'localhost' ; curl.default.torControlPort = 9051 ;

curl.newTorIdentity();

curl.default.verbose = true ;

Contributing