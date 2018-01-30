openbase logo
curl-request

by Dominik Weber
1.1.1 (see all)

cURL Request is a cURL wrapper, support all options and infos from cURL. Use promises, https, http, proxies and more!

Readme

cURL Request for Node.js

License Downloads

cURL Request is a cURL wrapper, support all options and infos from cURL.

Why a cURL wrapper?

  • All node libaries i have tested are very buggy in case you use a proxy and https
  • cURL is working for all cases since years
  • The wrapper is easy to use with promises

Installing

To utilize for node.js install the the npm module:

$ npm install curl-request --save

After installing the npm package you can now start simplifying requests like so:

const curl = new (require( 'curl-request' ))();

If you have problems installing the dependencies, use this to build it from source:

$ npm install node-libcurl --build-from-source

Usage

const curl = new (require( 'curl-request' ))();

curl.setHeaders([
    'user-agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_12_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/62.0.3202.94 Safari/537.36'
])
.get('https://www.google.com')
.then(({statusCode, body, headers}) => {
    console.log(statusCode, body, headers)
})
.catch((e) => {
    console.log(e);
});

curl
.setBody({
 'input-arr[0]': 'input-arr-val0',
 'input-arr[1]': 'input-arr-val1',
 'input-arr[2]': 'input-arr-val2',
 'input-name': 'input-val'
})
.post('https://www.google.com')
.then(({statusCode, body, headers}) => {
    console.log(statusCode, body, headers)
})
.catch((e) => {
    console.log(e);
});

// File upload
curl
.setHeaders([
    'Content-Type: multipart/form-data'
])
.setMultipartBody([{
  name: 'filename',
  contents: 'yourimage.png'
}, {
  name: 'file',
  file: './yourimage.png',
  type: 'image/png'
}])
.post('https://www.google.com')
.then(({statusCode, body, headers}) => {
    console.log(statusCode, body, headers)
})
.catch((e) => {
    console.log(e);
});

// Set tor proxy
curl.default.useProxy = true;
curl.default.proxy =  'localhost:9050';
curl.default.proxyType = curl.libcurl.proxy.SOCKS5_HOSTNAME;
curl.default.torControlHost = 'localhost';
curl.default.torControlPort = 9051;

// New tor identity
curl.newTorIdentity();

// Verbose output
curl.default.verbose = true;

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

