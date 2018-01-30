cURL Request is a cURL wrapper, support all options and infos from cURL.
To utilize for node.js install the the
npm module:
$ npm install curl-request --save
After installing the
npm package you can now start simplifying requests like so:
const curl = new (require( 'curl-request' ))();
If you have problems installing the dependencies, use this to build it from source:
$ npm install node-libcurl --build-from-source
const curl = new (require( 'curl-request' ))();
curl.setHeaders([
'user-agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_12_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/62.0.3202.94 Safari/537.36'
])
.get('https://www.google.com')
.then(({statusCode, body, headers}) => {
console.log(statusCode, body, headers)
})
.catch((e) => {
console.log(e);
});
curl
.setBody({
'input-arr[0]': 'input-arr-val0',
'input-arr[1]': 'input-arr-val1',
'input-arr[2]': 'input-arr-val2',
'input-name': 'input-val'
})
.post('https://www.google.com')
.then(({statusCode, body, headers}) => {
console.log(statusCode, body, headers)
})
.catch((e) => {
console.log(e);
});
// File upload
curl
.setHeaders([
'Content-Type: multipart/form-data'
])
.setMultipartBody([{
name: 'filename',
contents: 'yourimage.png'
}, {
name: 'file',
file: './yourimage.png',
type: 'image/png'
}])
.post('https://www.google.com')
.then(({statusCode, body, headers}) => {
console.log(statusCode, body, headers)
})
.catch((e) => {
console.log(e);
});
// Set tor proxy
curl.default.useProxy = true;
curl.default.proxy = 'localhost:9050';
curl.default.proxyType = curl.libcurl.proxy.SOCKS5_HOSTNAME;
curl.default.torControlHost = 'localhost';
curl.default.torControlPort = 9051;
// New tor identity
curl.newTorIdentity();
// Verbose output
curl.default.verbose = true;
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)