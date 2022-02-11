Cupertino Panes is multi-functional panes & boards with touch technologies.
Right like in Apple Maps, Apple Stocks, Apple Music and other modern apps.
We officially support the last two versions of every major browser. Specifically, we test on the following browsers | Browser | Operating system | | - | - | | Chrome | Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux | | Firefox | Windows, macOS, and Linux | | Safari | iOS | | WkWebView | iOS | | Android WebView | Android |
npm install cupertino-pane
If you don't want to include Cupertino Pane files in your project, you may use it from CDN. The following files are available:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cupertino-pane/dist/cupertino-pane.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cupertino-pane/dist/cupertino-pane.min.js"></script>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<body>
...
<script src="path/to/cupertino-pane.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
<div class="cupertino-pane">
<h1>Header</h1>
<div class="content">Content</div>
</div>
.cupertino-pane {
margin: 20px;
}
<body>
...
<script>
window.onload = function () {
var myPane = new CupertinoPane(
'.cupertino-pane', // Pane container selector
{
parentElement: 'body', // Parent container
breaks: {
middle: { enabled: true, height: 300, bounce: true },
bottom: { enabled: true, height: 80 },
},
onDrag: () => console.log('Drag event')
}
);
myPane.present({animate: true}).then(res => {...});
};
</script>
</body>
$(document).ready(function () {
//initialize pane when document ready
var myPane = new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane', { /* ... */ });
myPane.present({animate: true}).then(...);
});
Cupertino Pane package comes with ES module version which can be used where supported or with bundlers like Webpack or Rollup:
import { CupertinoPane, CupertinoSettings } from 'cupertino-pane';
let settings: CupertinoSettings = { /* ... */ };
let myPane = new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane', settings);
await myPane.present({animate: true});
You can pass html element or string selector to class constructor
// String selector
new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane');
// HTML element
let element = document.querySelector('.cupertino-pane');
new CupertinoPane(element); // HTMLElement
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|inverse
boolean
|false
|On
true will change pane direction from
bottom-to-top to
top-to-bottom
|parentElement
string
|Parent element selector
|Element selector where pane will rendered
|followerElement
string
|Follower element selector
|Element with selector will following pane transitions
|cssClass
string
|null
|Additional classes to apply for wrapper to stylize different panes
|fitHeight
boolean
|'false'
|Automatically calc and define content height as top breakpoint. Middle and bottom breakpoint will be disabled
|maxFitHeight
number
|'null'
|Define a maximum possible automatically calculated height with
fitHeight property
|fitScreenHeight
boolean
|'true'
|On
true will automatically adjust pane maximum height to screen height
|initialBreak
'top' \| 'middle' \| 'bottom'
|'middle'
|Initial pane position
|backdrop
boolean
|false
|Dimmed overlay will rendered with pane if
true
|backdropOpacity
number
|0.4
|Dimmed overlay opacity value
|animationType
string
|'ease'
|Base transition timing function
|animationDuration
number
|300
|Transition property duration
|bottomClose
boolean
|false
|Close pane with drag to bottom breakpoint
|fastSwipeClose
boolean
|false
|Close pane with fast drag to bottom direction
|fastSwipeSensivity
number
|3
|Increase value and fast swipes become heavier
|freeMode
boolean
|false
|On
true will remove automatical magnetic effects to near breakpoint
|lowerThanBottom
boolean
|true
|By default allow user to drag pane lower than bottom position. On
false will automatically place pane to bottom position on lower than bottom attemption
|upperThanTop
boolean
|false
|Allow user to drag pane upper than maximum top position. Useful with bulletin style without overflow-y
|touchAngle
number
|45
|Allowable angle (in degrees) to trigger drag gestures
|buttonDestroy
boolean
|true
|Determinate whetever close button will render or not
|bottomOffset
number
|0
|Margin bottom for pane from screen bottom point
|topperOverflow
boolean
|true
|Ability to scroll content inside pane if topper point reached
|topperOverflowOffset
number
|0
|Offset from screen bottom to the end of overflow content
|showDraggable
boolean
|true
|Render rectangular shape on the top of pane
|draggableOver
boolean
|true
|Render rectangular shape over a pane
|clickBottomOpen
boolean
|true
|If bottom position reached, simple click to pane will open pane to the next upper point
|dragBy
string[]
|null
|Array of selectors for whom elements drag events will be attached. By default drag events attached to pane element. If you are about to drag only with draggable component set option to ['.pane .draggable']
|preventClicks
boolean
|true
|Prevent accidental unwanted clicks events during move gestures
|handleKeyboard
boolean
|true
|Pane will be pushed up on open keyboard (only for cordova/capacitor/phonegap applications)
|touchMoveStopPropagation
boolean
|false
|If enabled, then propagation of "touchmove" will be stopped
|simulateTouch
boolean
|true
|Simulate touch events for Desktop
|passiveListeners
boolean
|true
|(Indicates that the function specified by listener will never call preventDefault())
Package now supports 3 base breakpoints
const pane = new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane', {
breaks: {
top: { // Topper point that pane can reach
enabled: true, // Enable or disable breakpoint
height: 700, // Pane breakpoint height
bounce: true // Bounce pane on transition
},
middle: { ... },
bottom: { ... }
}
});
Bottom and middle heights normalized accross devices by default
Default top height:
window.screen.height - (135 * 0.35)
Add property
bounce to break and enjoy transitions in apple stocks style with
cubic-bezier(0.175, 0.885, 0.370, 1.120)
Configuration for 3D push effects and z-stack
let settings = {
...
zStack: {
pushElements: ['.card-1', '.main-content'],
pushYOffset: 10
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|pushElements
string[]
|null
|DOM Element will be pushed and scaled
|minPushHeight
number
|null
|Height from which 3d push effect will be started
|cardYOffset
number
|null
|Margin value to place pushed elements upper
|cardZScale
number
|0.93
|Scale value for each pushed element
|cardContrast
number
|0.85
|Contrast value for each pushed element
|stackZAngle
number
|160
|Value from 0 to 3000 that define angle of z-stack in common. 0 - 150 positive expontial angle. 150 - 170 = 45 degree angle. 200 - 3000 negative exponential angle
The function that executes when the event fires.
| Name | Type | Description |
| ---- | ---- | ----------- |
| onDidDismiss |
void: () => {} | Call after pane will dissapeared |
| onWillDismiss |
void: () => {} | Call before pane will dissapeared |
| onDidPresent |
void: () => {} | Call after pane will present |
| onWillPresent |
void: () => {} | Call before panel will present |
| onDragStart |
void: () => {} | Call when detect user drag event on pane |
| onDrag |
void: () => {} | Call executes on each new position of pane |
| onDragEnd |
void: () => {} | Executes when drag event complete |
| onBackdropTap |
void: () => {} | Call when user tap backdrop overlay |
| onTransitionStart |
void: () => {} | Executes before auto transition and animation start |
| onTransitionEnd |
void: () => {} | Executes when transition and animation complete |
Will render pane DOM and show pane with setted params.
myPane.present();
Will change pane position with animation to selected breakpoint.
myPane.moveToBreak('top');
Will move pane to exact height with animation. Breakpoints will saved.
myPane.moveToHeight(575);
Dissappear pane from screen, still keep pane in DOM.
myPane.hide();
Remove pane from DOM and clear styles
myPane.destroy();
Determinate if pane position was moved out of screen, but pane still exist in DOM. true - in DOM but not visible, false - in DOM and visible, null - not rendered
if (myPane.isHidden()) {
myPane.moveToBreak('top');
}
Method return current break position in text format ('top' | 'middle' | 'bottom)
if (myPane.currentBreak() === 'top') {
myPane.moveToBreak('bottom');
}
Method disable any drag actions for pane
myPane.disableDrag();
Method enable any drag actions for pane
myPane.enableDrag();
Show/Hide backdrop method
myPane.backdrop({show: true}); // show
myPane.backdrop({show: false}); // hide
Method updates breakpoints configuration for rendered Pane
myPane.setBreakpoints({
top: {
enabled: true,
height: 700,
bounce: true
},
middle: { ... },
bottom: { ... }
});
Use this method to prevent dismiss events. Use
onWillDismiss() callback to listen if dismiss event prevented.
const settings = {
...
onWillDismiss: (e) => {
if (e) {
console.log(e.prevented);
}
}
}
const myPane = new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane', settings);
myPane.present({animate: true});
myPane.preventDismiss(true);
Force re-calculate height for
fitHeight: true in cases when height was calculated not properly.
myPane.calcFitHeight();
Set for element to automaticaly hide on reach bottom breakpoint.
<div class="cupertino-pane">
<h1>Header</h1>
<div class="content" hide-on-bottom>Content</div>
</div>
Set for element with overflow ability. By default using for full pane area, but in some cases good useful with header.
<div class="cupertino-pane">
<h1>Header</h1>
<div class="content" overflow-y>Content</div>
</div>
|Variable
|Default
|--cupertino-pane-background
#ffffff
|--cupertino-pane-color
#333333
|--cupertino-pane-shadow
#0 4px 16px rgba(0,0,0,.12)
|--cupertino-pane-border-radius
#20px
|--cupertino-pane-move-background
#c0c0c0
|--cupertino-pane-destroy-button-background
#ebebeb
|--cupertino-pane-icon-close-color
#7a7a7e
Inputs and textareas in pane may push mobile keyboard on devices, and close pane visibility. Next cases describe how to proper handle this issues.
User's must use input focus/blur callback's to handle keyboard. Example:
<input onfocus="keyboardOpen()" onblur="keyboardClose()" />
function keyboardOpen () {
pane.moveToBreak('top'); // or moveToHeight(current + keyboardHeight);
}
function keyboardClose () {
pane.moveToBreak('middle'); // or moveToHeight(current - keyboardHeight);
}
By default, we are now handle keyboard in hybrid mobile applications and push pane to exact keyboard height.
If you would like handle this part by yourself, set option
handleKeyboard: false.
Project under regularly maintanance and bug fixes. All new features and new investigations moved to open collective Goals
We are welcome contributions of all kinds from anyone. Please review the contributing guideline.
Commit Message Format angular commit format
Licensed under the MIT License. View license.