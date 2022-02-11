Cupertino Panes

Cupertino Panes is multi-functional panes & boards with touch technologies.



Small. 5kb (minified and gzipped). No dependencies.

5kb (minified and gzipped). No dependencies. Accelerated. Hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior.

Hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior. Progressive. Useful for mobile/web/hybrid applications.

Right like in Apple Maps, Apple Stocks, Apple Music and other modern apps.

⭐ We appreciate your star, it helps!

Demonstration

Supporting platforms

We officially support the last two versions of every major browser. Specifically, we test on the following browsers | Browser | Operating system | | - | - | | Chrome | Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux | | Firefox | Windows, macOS, and Linux | | Safari | iOS | | WkWebView | iOS | | Android WebView | Android |

Getting Started

Install via NPM

npm install cupertino-pane

Use from CDN

If you don't want to include Cupertino Pane files in your project, you may use it from CDN. The following files are available:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/cupertino-pane/dist/cupertino-pane.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/cupertino-pane/dist/cupertino-pane.min.js" > </ script >

Include Files To App/Website

< html lang = "en" > < body > ... < script src = "path/to/cupertino-pane.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Add HTML Layout

< div class = "cupertino-pane" > < h1 > Header </ h1 > < div class = "content" > Content </ div > </ div >

Additional CSS Styles

.cupertino-pane { margin : 20px ; }

Initialize Cupertino Pane

< body > ... < script > window .onload = function ( ) { var myPane = new CupertinoPane( '.cupertino-pane' , { parentElement : 'body' , breaks : { middle : { enabled : true , height : 300 , bounce : true }, bottom : { enabled : true , height : 80 }, }, onDrag : () => console .log( 'Drag event' ) } ); myPane.present({ animate : true }).then( res => {...}); }; </ script > </ body >

jQuery example

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { var myPane = new CupertinoPane( '.cupertino-pane' , { }); myPane.present({ animate : true }).then(...); });

As an ES module

Cupertino Pane package comes with ES module version which can be used where supported or with bundlers like Webpack or Rollup:

import { CupertinoPane, CupertinoSettings } from 'cupertino-pane' ; let settings: CupertinoSettings = { }; let myPane = new CupertinoPane( '.cupertino-pane' , settings); await myPane.present({ animate : true });

Class creation

You can pass html element or string selector to class constructor

new CupertinoPane( '.cupertino-pane' ); let element = document .querySelector( '.cupertino-pane' ); new CupertinoPane(element);

Settings

Common configuration

Property Type Default Description inverse boolean false On true will change pane direction from bottom-to-top to top-to-bottom parentElement string Parent element selector Element selector where pane will rendered followerElement string Follower element selector Element with selector will following pane transitions cssClass string null Additional classes to apply for wrapper to stylize different panes fitHeight boolean 'false' Automatically calc and define content height as top breakpoint. Middle and bottom breakpoint will be disabled maxFitHeight number 'null' Define a maximum possible automatically calculated height with fitHeight property fitScreenHeight boolean 'true' On true will automatically adjust pane maximum height to screen height initialBreak 'top' \| 'middle' \| 'bottom' 'middle' Initial pane position backdrop boolean false Dimmed overlay will rendered with pane if true backdropOpacity number 0.4 Dimmed overlay opacity value animationType string 'ease' Base transition timing function animationDuration number 300 Transition property duration bottomClose boolean false Close pane with drag to bottom breakpoint fastSwipeClose boolean false Close pane with fast drag to bottom direction fastSwipeSensivity number 3 Increase value and fast swipes become heavier freeMode boolean false On true will remove automatical magnetic effects to near breakpoint lowerThanBottom boolean true By default allow user to drag pane lower than bottom position. On false will automatically place pane to bottom position on lower than bottom attemption upperThanTop boolean false Allow user to drag pane upper than maximum top position. Useful with bulletin style without overflow-y touchAngle number 45 Allowable angle (in degrees) to trigger drag gestures buttonDestroy boolean true Determinate whetever close button will render or not bottomOffset number 0 Margin bottom for pane from screen bottom point topperOverflow boolean true Ability to scroll content inside pane if topper point reached topperOverflowOffset number 0 Offset from screen bottom to the end of overflow content showDraggable boolean true Render rectangular shape on the top of pane draggableOver boolean true Render rectangular shape over a pane clickBottomOpen boolean true If bottom position reached, simple click to pane will open pane to the next upper point dragBy string[] null Array of selectors for whom elements drag events will be attached. By default drag events attached to pane element. If you are about to drag only with draggable component set option to ['.pane .draggable'] preventClicks boolean true Prevent accidental unwanted clicks events during move gestures handleKeyboard boolean true Pane will be pushed up on open keyboard (only for cordova/capacitor/phonegap applications) touchMoveStopPropagation boolean false If enabled, then propagation of "touchmove" will be stopped simulateTouch boolean true Simulate touch events for Desktop passiveListeners boolean true (Indicates that the function specified by listener will never call preventDefault())

Breakpoints

Package now supports 3 base breakpoints

const pane = new CupertinoPane( '.cupertino-pane' , { breaks : { top : { enabled : true , height : 700 , bounce : true }, middle : { ... }, bottom : { ... } } });

Bottom and middle heights normalized accross devices by default

Default top height: window.screen.height - (135 * 0.35)

Add property bounce to break and enjoy transitions in apple stocks style with cubic-bezier(0.175, 0.885, 0.370, 1.120)

Configuration for 3D push effects and z-stack

let settings = { ... zStack: { pushElements : [ '.card-1' , '.main-content' ], pushYOffset : 10 } }

Property Type Default Description pushElements string[] null DOM Element will be pushed and scaled minPushHeight number null Height from which 3d push effect will be started cardYOffset number null Margin value to place pushed elements upper cardZScale number 0.93 Scale value for each pushed element cardContrast number 0.85 Contrast value for each pushed element stackZAngle number 160 Value from 0 to 3000 that define angle of z-stack in common. 0 - 150 positive expontial angle. 150 - 170 = 45 degree angle. 200 - 3000 negative exponential angle

Callbacks

The function that executes when the event fires. | Name | Type | Description | | ---- | ---- | ----------- | | onDidDismiss | void: () => {} | Call after pane will dissapeared | | onWillDismiss | void: () => {} | Call before pane will dissapeared | | onDidPresent | void: () => {} | Call after pane will present | | onWillPresent | void: () => {} | Call before panel will present | | onDragStart | void: () => {} | Call when detect user drag event on pane | | onDrag | void: () => {} | Call executes on each new position of pane | | onDragEnd | void: () => {} | Executes when drag event complete | | onBackdropTap | void: () => {} | Call when user tap backdrop overlay | | onTransitionStart | void: () => {} | Executes before auto transition and animation start | | onTransitionEnd | void: () => {} | Executes when transition and animation complete |

Public Methods

present({animate: boolean = false}): Promise

Will render pane DOM and show pane with setted params.

myPane.present();

Will change pane position with animation to selected breakpoint.

myPane.moveToBreak( 'top' );

moveToHeight(val: number)

Will move pane to exact height with animation. Breakpoints will saved.

myPane.moveToHeight( 575 );

Dissappear pane from screen, still keep pane in DOM.

myPane.hide();

destroy({animate: boolean = false}): Promise

Remove pane from DOM and clear styles

myPane.destroy();

Determinate if pane position was moved out of screen, but pane still exist in DOM. true - in DOM but not visible, false - in DOM and visible, null - not rendered

if (myPane.isHidden()) { myPane.moveToBreak( 'top' ); }

Method return current break position in text format ('top' | 'middle' | 'bottom)

if (myPane.currentBreak() === 'top' ) { myPane.moveToBreak( 'bottom' ); }

Method disable any drag actions for pane

myPane.disableDrag();

Method enable any drag actions for pane

myPane.enableDrag();

backdrop({show: boolean = true})

Show/Hide backdrop method

myPane.backdrop({ show : true }); myPane.backdrop({ show : false });

setBreakpoints(breakpoints: PaneBreaks)

Method updates breakpoints configuration for rendered Pane

myPane.setBreakpoints({ top : { enabled : true , height : 700 , bounce : true }, middle : { ... }, bottom : { ... } });

preventDismiss(boolean = false)

Use this method to prevent dismiss events. Use onWillDismiss() callback to listen if dismiss event prevented.

const settings = { ... onWillDismiss: ( e ) => { if (e) { console .log(e.prevented); } } } const myPane = new CupertinoPane( '.cupertino-pane' , settings); myPane.present({ animate : true }); myPane.preventDismiss( true );

Force re-calculate height for fitHeight: true in cases when height was calculated not properly.

myPane.calcFitHeight();

Attributes

Set for element to automaticaly hide on reach bottom breakpoint.

< div class = "cupertino-pane" > < h1 > Header </ h1 > < div class = "content" hide-on-bottom > Content </ div > </ div >

Set for element with overflow ability. By default using for full pane area, but in some cases good useful with header.

< div class = "cupertino-pane" > < h1 > Header </ h1 > < div class = "content" overflow-y > Content </ div > </ div >

CSS Variables

Variable Default --cupertino-pane-background #ffffff --cupertino-pane-color #333333 --cupertino-pane-shadow #0 4px 16px rgba(0,0,0,.12) --cupertino-pane-border-radius #20px --cupertino-pane-move-background #c0c0c0 --cupertino-pane-destroy-button-background #ebebeb --cupertino-pane-icon-close-color #7a7a7e

Keyboard issues

Inputs and textareas in pane may push mobile keyboard on devices, and close pane visibility. Next cases describe how to proper handle this issues.

User's must use input focus/blur callback's to handle keyboard. Example:

< input onfocus = "keyboardOpen()" onblur = "keyboardClose()" />

function keyboardOpen ( ) { pane.moveToBreak( 'top' ); } function keyboardClose ( ) { pane.moveToBreak( 'middle' ); }

By default, we are now handle keyboard in hybrid mobile applications and push pane to exact keyboard height. If you would like handle this part by yourself, set option handleKeyboard: false .

Future Goals

Project under regularly maintanance and bug fixes. All new features and new investigations moved to open collective Goals

Contributors

We are welcome contributions of all kinds from anyone. Please review the contributing guideline.

Commit Message Format angular commit format

License

Licensed under the MIT License. View license.