cp

cupertino-pane

by Roman Antonov
1.2.8 (see all)

🎉📱Multi-functional panes and boards for next generation progressive applications

Overview

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Cupertino Panes is multi-functional panes & boards with touch technologies

Cupertino Panes

Cupertino Panes is multi-functional panes & boards with touch technologies.

  • Small. 5kb (minified and gzipped). No dependencies.
  • Accelerated. Hardware accelerated transitions and amazing native behavior.
  • Progressive. Useful for mobile/web/hybrid applications.

Right like in Apple Maps, Apple Stocks, Apple Music and other modern apps.

Demonstration

Cupertino Pane - Roman Antonov Cupertino Pane - Roman Antonov Cupertino Pane - Roman Antonov Cupertino Pane - Roman Antonov

Supporting platforms

We officially support the last two versions of every major browser. Specifically, we test on the following browsers | Browser | Operating system | | - | - | | Chrome | Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux | | Firefox | Windows, macOS, and Linux | | Safari | iOS | | WkWebView | iOS | | Android WebView | Android |

Getting Started

Install via NPM

npm install cupertino-pane

Use from CDN

If you don't want to include Cupertino Pane files in your project, you may use it from CDN. The following files are available:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/cupertino-pane/dist/cupertino-pane.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cupertino-pane/dist/cupertino-pane.min.js"></script>

Include Files To App/Website

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<body>
    ...
    <script src="path/to/cupertino-pane.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

Add HTML Layout

<div class="cupertino-pane">
    <h1>Header</h1>
    <div class="content">Content</div>    
</div>

Additional CSS Styles

.cupertino-pane {
    margin: 20px;
}

Initialize Cupertino Pane

<body>
  ...
  <script>
  window.onload = function () {
    var myPane = new CupertinoPane(
      '.cupertino-pane', // Pane container selector
      { 
        parentElement: 'body', // Parent container
        breaks: {
            middle: { enabled: true, height: 300, bounce: true },
            bottom: { enabled: true, height: 80 },
        },
        onDrag: () => console.log('Drag event')
      }
    );
    myPane.present({animate: true}).then(res => {...});
  };
  </script>
</body>

jQuery example

$(document).ready(function () {
  //initialize pane when document ready
  var myPane = new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane', { /* ... */ });
  myPane.present({animate: true}).then(...);
});

As an ES module

Cupertino Pane package comes with ES module version which can be used where supported or with bundlers like Webpack or Rollup:

import { CupertinoPane, CupertinoSettings } from 'cupertino-pane';

let settings: CupertinoSettings = { /* ... */ };
let myPane = new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane', settings);
    await myPane.present({animate: true});

Class creation

You can pass html element or string selector to class constructor

// String selector
new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane');

// HTML element
let element = document.querySelector('.cupertino-pane');
new CupertinoPane(element); // HTMLElement

Settings

Common configuration

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
inversebooleanfalseOn true will change pane direction from bottom-to-top to top-to-bottom
parentElementstringParent element selectorElement selector where pane will rendered
followerElementstringFollower element selectorElement with selector will following pane transitions
cssClassstringnullAdditional classes to apply for wrapper to stylize different panes
fitHeightboolean'false'Automatically calc and define content height as top breakpoint. Middle and bottom breakpoint will be disabled
maxFitHeightnumber'null'Define a maximum possible automatically calculated height with fitHeight property
fitScreenHeightboolean'true'On true will automatically adjust pane maximum height to screen height
initialBreak'top' \| 'middle' \| 'bottom''middle'Initial pane position
backdropbooleanfalseDimmed overlay will rendered with pane if true
backdropOpacitynumber0.4Dimmed overlay opacity value
animationTypestring'ease'Base transition timing function
animationDurationnumber300Transition property duration
bottomClosebooleanfalseClose pane with drag to bottom breakpoint
fastSwipeClosebooleanfalseClose pane with fast drag to bottom direction
fastSwipeSensivitynumber3Increase value and fast swipes become heavier
freeModebooleanfalseOn true will remove automatical magnetic effects to near breakpoint
lowerThanBottombooleantrueBy default allow user to drag pane lower than bottom position. On false will automatically place pane to bottom position on lower than bottom attemption
upperThanTopbooleanfalseAllow user to drag pane upper than maximum top position. Useful with bulletin style without overflow-y
touchAnglenumber45Allowable angle (in degrees) to trigger drag gestures
buttonDestroybooleantrueDeterminate whetever close button will render or not
bottomOffsetnumber0Margin bottom for pane from screen bottom point
topperOverflowbooleantrueAbility to scroll content inside pane if topper point reached
topperOverflowOffsetnumber0Offset from screen bottom to the end of overflow content
showDraggablebooleantrueRender rectangular shape on the top of pane
draggableOverbooleantrueRender rectangular shape over a pane
clickBottomOpenbooleantrueIf bottom position reached, simple click to pane will open pane to the next upper point
dragBystring[]nullArray of selectors for whom elements drag events will be attached. By default drag events attached to pane element. If you are about to drag only with draggable component set option to ['.pane .draggable']
preventClicksbooleantruePrevent accidental unwanted clicks events during move gestures
handleKeyboardbooleantruePane will be pushed up on open keyboard (only for cordova/capacitor/phonegap applications)
touchMoveStopPropagationbooleanfalseIf enabled, then propagation of "touchmove" will be stopped
simulateTouchbooleantrueSimulate touch events for Desktop
passiveListenersbooleantrue(Indicates that the function specified by listener will never call preventDefault())

Breakpoints

Package now supports 3 base breakpoints

const pane = new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane', { 
  breaks: {
    top: { // Topper point that pane can reach
      enabled: true, // Enable or disable breakpoint
      height: 700, // Pane breakpoint height
      bounce: true // Bounce pane on transition
    },
    middle: { ... },
    bottom: { ... }
  }
});

Bottom and middle heights normalized accross devices by default

Default top height: window.screen.height - (135 * 0.35)

Add property bounce to break and enjoy transitions in apple stocks style with cubic-bezier(0.175, 0.885, 0.370, 1.120)

Z-Stack

Configuration for 3D push effects and z-stack

let settings = {
  ...
  zStack: {
    pushElements: ['.card-1', '.main-content'],
    pushYOffset: 10
  }
}
PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
pushElementsstring[]nullDOM Element will be pushed and scaled
minPushHeightnumbernullHeight from which 3d push effect will be started
cardYOffsetnumbernullMargin value to place pushed elements upper
cardZScalenumber0.93Scale value for each pushed element
cardContrastnumber0.85Contrast value for each pushed element
stackZAnglenumber160Value from 0 to 3000 that define angle of z-stack in common. 0 - 150 positive expontial angle. 150 - 170 = 45 degree angle. 200 - 3000 negative exponential angle

Callbacks

The function that executes when the event fires. | Name | Type | Description | | ---- | ---- | ----------- | | onDidDismiss | void: () => {} | Call after pane will dissapeared | | onWillDismiss | void: () => {} | Call before pane will dissapeared | | onDidPresent | void: () => {} | Call after pane will present | | onWillPresent | void: () => {} | Call before panel will present | | onDragStart | void: () => {} | Call when detect user drag event on pane | | onDrag | void: () => {} | Call executes on each new position of pane | | onDragEnd | void: () => {} | Executes when drag event complete | | onBackdropTap | void: () => {} | Call when user tap backdrop overlay | | onTransitionStart | void: () => {} | Executes before auto transition and animation start | | onTransitionEnd | void: () => {} | Executes when transition and animation complete |

Public Methods

present({animate: boolean = false}): Promise

Will render pane DOM and show pane with setted params. 

myPane.present();

moveToBreak('top' | 'middle' | 'bottom')

Will change pane position with animation to selected breakpoint.

myPane.moveToBreak('top');

moveToHeight(val: number)

Will move pane to exact height with animation. Breakpoints will saved. 

myPane.moveToHeight(575);

hide()

Dissappear pane from screen, still keep pane in DOM.

myPane.hide();

destroy({animate: boolean = false}): Promise

Remove pane from DOM and clear styles

myPane.destroy();

isHidden()

Determinate if pane position was moved out of screen, but pane still exist in DOM. true - in DOM but not visible, false - in DOM and visible, null - not rendered

if (myPane.isHidden()) {
    myPane.moveToBreak('top');
}

currentBreak()

Method return current break position in text format ('top' | 'middle' | 'bottom)

if (myPane.currentBreak() === 'top') {
    myPane.moveToBreak('bottom');
}

disableDrag()

Method disable any drag actions for pane

myPane.disableDrag();

enableDrag()

Method enable any drag actions for pane

myPane.enableDrag();

backdrop({show: boolean = true})

Show/Hide backdrop method 

myPane.backdrop({show: true}); // show
myPane.backdrop({show: false}); // hide

setBreakpoints(breakpoints: PaneBreaks)

Method updates breakpoints configuration for rendered Pane

myPane.setBreakpoints({
  top: {
      enabled: true,
      height: 700,
      bounce: true
  },
  middle: { ... },
  bottom: { ... }
});

preventDismiss(boolean = false)

Use this method to prevent dismiss events. Use onWillDismiss() callback to listen if dismiss event prevented. 

const settings = {
  ...
  onWillDismiss: (e) => {
    if (e) {
      console.log(e.prevented);
    }
  }
}

const myPane = new CupertinoPane('.cupertino-pane', settings);
myPane.present({animate: true});
myPane.preventDismiss(true);

calcFitHeight()

Force re-calculate height for fitHeight: true in cases when height was calculated not properly.

myPane.calcFitHeight();

Attributes

hide-on-bottom

Set for element to automaticaly hide on reach bottom breakpoint.

<div class="cupertino-pane">
    <h1>Header</h1>
    <div class="content" hide-on-bottom>Content</div>    
</div>

overflow-y

Set for element with overflow ability. By default using for full pane area, but in some cases good useful with header.

<div class="cupertino-pane">
    <h1>Header</h1>
    <div class="content" overflow-y>Content</div>    
</div>

CSS Variables

VariableDefault
--cupertino-pane-background#ffffff
--cupertino-pane-color#333333
--cupertino-pane-shadow#0 4px 16px rgba(0,0,0,.12)
--cupertino-pane-border-radius#20px
--cupertino-pane-move-background#c0c0c0
--cupertino-pane-destroy-button-background#ebebeb
--cupertino-pane-icon-close-color#7a7a7e

Keyboard issues

Inputs and textareas in pane may push mobile keyboard on devices, and close pane visibility. Next cases describe how to proper handle this issues.

Browser/WebView

User's must use input focus/blur callback's to handle keyboard. Example: 

<input onfocus="keyboardOpen()" onblur="keyboardClose()" />

function keyboardOpen () {
  pane.moveToBreak('top'); // or moveToHeight(current + keyboardHeight);
}
function keyboardClose () {
  pane.moveToBreak('middle'); // or moveToHeight(current - keyboardHeight);
}

Cordova/Phonegap/Capacitor

By default, we are now handle keyboard in hybrid mobile applications and push pane to exact keyboard height. If you would like handle this part by yourself, set option handleKeyboard: false.

Future Goals

Project under regularly maintanance and bug fixes. All new features and new investigations moved to open collective Goals

Contributors

We are welcome contributions of all kinds from anyone. Please review the contributing guideline.

Commit Message Format angular commit format

License

Licensed under the MIT License. View license.

