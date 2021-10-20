Calcit Editor

Intuitive S-expressions editing for Clojure(Script).

Auto Layout : expressions in blocks and inline-blocks, styled with CSS

: expressions in blocks and inline-blocks, styled with CSS Tree Editing : intuitive way of structural editing as nested expressions

: intuitive way of structural editing as nested expressions Call Stack Navigation : more fine-grained functions navigation

: more fine-grained functions navigation Collaboration: changes real-time synced among multiple clients via WebSockets

One function/definition in a screen, Command d to open called function at next tab, Command j Command k Command i to switch:

Based on DOM/CSS, easy for another theme:

Command p to search and jump inspired by Sublime Text :

Browse namespaces and functions/variables:

Usages

Install CLI and start a local WebSocket server, it uses calcit.cirru as a snapshot file:

npm i -g calcit-editor calcit-editor

UI of the editor is a webapp on http://calcit-editor.cirru.org/?port=6001

You may try with my project templates:

simple virtual DOM playground calcit-workflow

a toy Node.js script calcit-nodejs-workflow

or even clone current repo for trying out.

Don't forget to check out keyboard shortcuts. My old introduction videos can be found on YouTube.

Options

CLI variables for compiling code directly from calcit.cirru :

op=compile calcit-editor

The web UI takes several query options:

http :

port , defaults to 6001

, defaults to host , defaults to localhost , connects via WebSocket

By default, ClojureScript code is emitted in src/ by pressing Command s . When server is stopped with Control c , calcit.cirru is also updated.

There are also several options in :configs field in calcit.cirru :

port , defaults to 6001

, defaults to output , defaults to src/

, defaults to extension , defaults to .cljs

Editor UI is decoupled with WebSocket server, so it's okay to connect remote server from multiple pages with all expressions synced in real-time.

Also there's a local version of web editor to enable:

ui= local calcit-editor

Compact output

It's now also splitted into https://github.com/calcit-lang/editor .

compact= true caclcit-editor

When :compact-output? true is specified in calcit.cirru , "Compact Mode" is activated. Clojure(Script) will no longer be emitted, instead two files will be emitted:

compact.cirru contains a compact version of data tree of the program.

contains a compact version of data tree of the program. .compact-inc.cirru contains diff information from latest modification of per definition.

It's not useful for Clojure but would can be used for other experiments in calcit-runner.

Workflow

Based on https://github.com/Cumulo/cumulo-workflow

License

MIT