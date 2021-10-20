Intuitive S-expressions editing for Clojure(Script).
One function/definition in a screen,
Command d to open called function at next tab,
Command j
Command k
Command i to switch:
Based on DOM/CSS, easy for another theme:
Command p to search and jump inspired by Sublime Text :
Browse namespaces and functions/variables:
Install CLI and start a local WebSocket server, it uses
calcit.cirru as a snapshot file:
npm i -g calcit-editor
calcit-editor
UI of the editor is a webapp on http://calcit-editor.cirru.org/?port=6001
You may try with my project templates:
or even clone current repo for trying out.
Don't forget to check out keyboard shortcuts. My old introduction videos can be found on YouTube.
CLI variables for compiling code directly from
calcit.cirru:
op=compile calcit-editor
The web UI takes several query options:
http://calcit-editor.cirru.org/?host=localhost&port=6001
port, defaults to
6001
host, defaults to
localhost, connects via WebSocket
By default, ClojureScript code is emitted in
src/ by pressing
Command s.
When server is stopped with
Control c,
calcit.cirru is also updated.
There are also several options in
:configs field in
calcit.cirru:
port, defaults to
6001
output, defaults to
src/
extension, defaults to
.cljs
Editor UI is decoupled with WebSocket server, so it's okay to connect remote server from multiple pages with all expressions synced in real-time.
Also there's a local version of web editor to enable:
ui=local calcit-editor
# serving UI at http://localhost:6101
It's now also splitted into https://github.com/calcit-lang/editor .
compact=true caclcit-editor
When
:compact-output? true is specified in
calcit.cirru, "Compact Mode" is activated. Clojure(Script) will no longer be emitted,
instead two files will be emitted:
compact.cirru contains a compact version of data tree of the program.
.compact-inc.cirru contains diff information from latest modification of per definition.
It's not useful for Clojure but would can be used for other experiments in calcit-runner.
Based on https://github.com/Cumulo/cumulo-workflow
MIT