Get a Benedict Cumberbatch name.

Generates variants on Benedict Cumberbatch such as Pepperduck Blubberpatch or Babychunk Dumpercatch.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var cumberbatch = require ( 'cumberbatch-name' ); cumberbatch();

API

Type: string

Random Benedict Cumberbatch name.

CLI

$ npm install

$ cumberbatch- name Examples $ cumberbatch- name Bendyduck Cucumberpants

License

MIT © Rich Trott

Acknowledgments

Benedict Cumberbatch Name Generator

The code for superb served as a starting point

I snagged word fragment ideas from What's Your Benedict Cumberbatch Name? as a starting point

Word Fragments Contributed By