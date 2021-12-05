Culori is a comprehensive color library for JavaScript that works across many color spaces to offer conversion, interpolation, color difference formulas, blending functions, and more. It provides up-to-date support for the color spaces defined in CSS Color Module Level 4 specification.

npm install culori

The full documentation is published on culorijs.org. Some quick entry points:

Contributing

Contributions of any kind (feedback, ideas, bug fixes) are welcome. Please open a GitHub issue before starting work on anything that's not straightforward.