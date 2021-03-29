cul

This is a Node.js module that can be used to interact with a Busware CUL (USB), COC (RaspberryPi), SCC (RaspberryPi) or CUNO running culfw. With CUL/COC/SCC/CUNO and culfw many RF devices can be controlled, like FS20, MAX!, temperature sensors, weather stations and more. See the full list of supported Devices.

Purpose

This module provides a thin abstraction for the serial port or telnet communication with CUL/COC/SCC/CUNO/CUNO2 and lightweight parse and command wrappers. It's intended to be used in different Node.js based Home Automation software.

Credits

based on the work of Rudolf Koenig, Author of culfw and fhem (both licensed under GPLv2)

Usage

npm install cul

var Cul = require ( 'cul' ); var cul = new Cul(); cul.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { cul.write( 'V' ); }); cul.on( 'data' , function ( raw ) { console .log(raw); });

Options

connectionMode (default: "serial" ) possible values: serial (CUL/COC/SCC) telnet (CUNO/CUNO2)

(default: ) possible values: serialport (default: "/dev/ttyAMA0" )

(default: ) baudrate (default: 9600 )

(default: ) mode (default: "SlowRF" )

possible values: SlowRF (FS20, HMS, FHT, EM, ...) MORITZ (MAX! devices) AskSin (HomeMatic devices)

(default: ) possible values: parse (default: true )

try to parse received messages

(default: ) try to parse received messages init (default: true )

auto send "enable datareporting" command when connection is established (depends on chosen mode)

(default: ) auto send "enable datareporting" command when connection is established (depends on chosen mode) coc (default: false )

has to be enabled for usage with COC), changes default baudrate to 38400 and default serialport to /dev/ttyACM0

(default: ) has to be enabled for usage with COC), changes default baudrate to 38400 and default serialport to /dev/ttyACM0 scc (default: false )

has to be enabled for usage with SCC), changes default baudrate to 38400 and default serialport to /dev/ttyAMA0

(default: ) has to be enabled for usage with SCC), changes default baudrate to 38400 and default serialport to /dev/ttyAMA0 rssi (default: true )

receive rssi (signal strength) value with every message (works only if init and parse are both true)

(default: ) receive rssi (signal strength) value with every message (works only if init and parse are both true) debug (default: false )

log every command which is send in the console

(default: ) log every command which is send in the console repeat (default: false )

disable repeat message filtering in culfw, that means report each of the (repeated) packets of a message

(default: ) disable repeat message filtering in culfw, that means report each of the (repeated) packets of a message host (no default value)

the IP-Address of CUNO (has to be set when using telnet mode)

(no default value) the IP-Address of CUNO (has to be set when using telnet mode) port (default: 2323 )

the port of the telnet server

(default: ) the port of the telnet server networkTimeout (default: true )

enabling sending keep alive signals to the telnet server

pass options when creating a new cul object:

var Cul = require ( 'cul' ); var fs20 = new Cul({ serialport : '/dev/ttyACM0' , mode : 'SlowRF' }); var max = new Cul({ serialport : '/dev/ttyACM1' , mode : 'MORITZ' });

Methods

close( )

close the serialport connection

close the serialport connection write(raw, callback)

send message to cul. writes directly to the serialport

optional callback is passed through to serialport module and is called with params (err, res)

send message to cul. writes directly to the serialport optional callback is passed through to serialport module and is called with params (err, res) cmd(protocol, arg1, arg2, ..., callback)

generate a command and send it to cul (see chapter "predefined commands" below)

optional callback is passed through to serialport module and is called with params (err, res)

Events

ready

called when serialport connection is established and (if init is true) datareporting is enabled

called when serialport connection is established and (if init is true) datareporting is enabled close

called when serialport connection is closed

called when serialport connection is closed data(raw, obj)

called for every received message raw string, contains the raw message received from cul obj object, contains parsed message data (see "data parsing" below)

called for every received message error(exception)

called when serialport or tcp connection is returning an error

Sending commands

Raw commands

Example

cul.write( 'F6C480111' );

Predefined commands

(until now only FS20 and FHT is implemented)

FS20

Take a look at the file lib/fs20.js - it exports a function cmd(housecode, address, command, time, bidi, res)

example

cul.cmd( 'FS20' , '2341 2131' , '1112' , 'on' ); cul.cmd( 'FS20' , '6C48' , '01' , '11' );

(these examples result in the same message as the raw command example above.)

Data parsing

The 2nd param obj of the data event contains a object representation of the parsed data.

Each object has the following attributes:

protocol

FS20, EM, HMS, WS, MORITZ, ...

FS20, EM, HMS, WS, MORITZ, ... address

a unique address in this protocol

a unique address in this protocol device

device type name

device type name rssi

radio signal strength value (only present if option rssi is true)

radio signal strength value (only present if option rssi is true) data

a object with the parsed data

Examples

Sample output of

cul.on( 'data' , function ( raw, obj ) { console .log(raw, obj); });

FS20

F6C480011E5 , { protocol : 'FS20' , address : '6C4800' , device : 'FS20' , rssi : - 87.5 , data : { addressCode : '6C48' , addressCodeElv : '2341 2131' , addressDevice : '00' , addressDeviceElv : '1111' , extended : false, time : null, bidirectional : false, response : false, cmdRaw : '11' , cmd : 'on' } }

EM1000

E020563037A01000200EC, { protocol: 'EM' , address: '0205' , device: 'EM1000-EM' , rssi: -84 , data: { seq: 99 , total: 31235 , current: 1 , peak: 2 } }

S300TH

K1145525828, { protocol: 'WS' , address: 1 , device: 'S300TH' , rssi: -28 , data: { temperature: 24.5 , humidity: 58.5 }, }

Moritz (MAX!)

V 1 .66 CSM868 { data : { culfw : { version : '1.66' , hardware : 'CSM868' } }, protocol : 'MORITZ' , rssi : - 22 } Z0C000442113AD30C4F0D001CB41D { data : { len : 12 , msgcnt : 0 , msgFlag : '04' , msgTypeRaw : '42' , msgType : 'WallThermostatControl' , src : '113ad3' , dst : '0c4f0d' , groupid : 0 , payload : '1CB41D' , desiredTemperature : 14 , measuredTemperature : 18 }, protocol : 'MORITZ' , address : '113ad3' , device : 'WallMountedThermostat' , rssi : - 59.5 } Z0E0002020C4F0D113AD3000119001C1E { data : { len : 14 , msgcnt : 0 , msgFlag : '02' , msgTypeRaw : '02' , msgType : 'Ack' , src : '0c4f0d' , dst : '113ad3' , groupid : 0 , payload : '0119001C1E' , dstDevice : 'WallMountedThermostat' }, protocol : 'MORITZ' , address : '0c4f0d' , rssi : - 59 } Z0B4F06300E3F3C1234560012F7 { data : { len : 11 , msgcnt : 79 , msgFlag : '06' , msgTypeRaw : '30' , msgType : 'ShutterContactState' , src : '0e3f3c' , dst : '123456' , groupid : 0 , payload : '12F7' , isopen : 1 , unkbits : 4 , rferror : 0 , batterlow : 0 , battery : 'ok' }, protocol : 'MORITZ' , address : '0e3f3c' , device : 'ShutterContact' , rssi : - 78.5 }

FHT

T4C5300AA00E3 { protocol : 'FHT' , address : '4c53' , data : { cmdRaw : '00' , addressCode : 7683 , cmd : 'actuator' , valueRaw : '00' }, rssi : - 88.5 } T4D3F286924E2 { protocol : 'FHT' , address : '4d3f' , data : { cmdRaw : '28' , addressCode : 7763 , cmd : 'sat-from1' , valueRaw : '24' , value : '6:00' }, rssi : - 89 }

Until now for these devices data parsing and/or a command wrapper is implemented:

protocol device should work tested FS20 all Devices ✅ ✅ HMS HMS100T ✅ ✅ HMS HMS100TF ✅ EM EM1000(-EM, -GZ, -WZ) ✅ ✅ WS S300TH ✅ ✅ MORITZ HeatingThermostat ✅ MORITZ WallMountedThermostat ✅ MORITZ ShutterContact ✅ ✅ MORITZ PushButton ✅ Uniroll All Devices ✅ FHT FHT80b ✅ ✅ ESA ESA1000 ✅ ✅ ESA ESA2000 ✅ ✅

More can be added easily: take a look at the files in the directory lib/ and find your inspiration on https://svn.fhem.de/fhem/trunk/fhem/FHEM/

Pull requests welcome!

further reading

Todo

configurable serialport auto reconnect

more data parser modules MORITZ (MAX!) (inprogress) ESA HMS: HMS100WD, RM100-2, HMS100TFK, HMS100MG, HMS100CO, HMS100FIT ...

more command modules MORITZ (inprogress) ...

more tests

Pull requests welcome! 😄

License

Licensed under GPLv2

Copyright (c) 2014-2020 Sebastian Raff hobbyquaker@gmail.com and Contributors