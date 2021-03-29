This is a Node.js module that can be used to interact with a Busware CUL (USB), COC (RaspberryPi), SCC (RaspberryPi) or CUNO running culfw. With CUL/COC/SCC/CUNO and culfw many RF devices can be controlled, like FS20, MAX!, temperature sensors, weather stations and more. See the full list of supported Devices.
This module provides a thin abstraction for the serial port or telnet communication with CUL/COC/SCC/CUNO/CUNO2 and lightweight parse and command wrappers. It's intended to be used in different Node.js based Home Automation software.
based on the work of Rudolf Koenig, Author of culfw and fhem (both licensed under GPLv2)
npm install cul
var Cul = require('cul');
var cul = new Cul();
// ready event is emitted after serial connection is established and culfw acknowledged data reporting
cul.on('ready', function () {
// send arbitrary commands to culfw
cul.write('V');
});
cul.on('data', function (raw) {
// show raw incoming messages
console.log(raw);
});
pass options when creating a new cul object:
var Cul = require('cul');
var fs20 = new Cul({
serialport: '/dev/ttyACM0',
mode: 'SlowRF'
});
var max = new Cul({
serialport: '/dev/ttyACM1',
mode: 'MORITZ'
});
Example
cul.write('F6C480111'); // Raw command
(until now only FS20 and FHT is implemented)
Take a look at the file lib/fs20.js - it exports a function cmd(housecode, address, command, time, bidi, res)
example
cul.cmd('FS20', '2341 2131', '1112', 'on'); // house code in ELV-Notation, address in ELV-Notation, command as text
cul.cmd('FS20', '6C48', '01', '11'); // house code as hex string, address as hex string, command as hex string
(these examples result in the same message as the raw command example above.)
The 2nd param
obj of the data event contains a object representation of the parsed data.
Each object has the following attributes:
Sample output of
cul.on('data', function (raw, obj) {
console.log(raw, obj);
});
F6C480011E5, {
protocol: 'FS20',
address: '6C4800',
device: 'FS20',
rssi: -87.5,
data: {
addressCode: '6C48',
addressCodeElv: '2341 2131',
addressDevice: '00',
addressDeviceElv: '1111',
extended: false,
time: null,
bidirectional: false,
response: false,
cmdRaw: '11',
cmd: 'on'
}
}
E020563037A01000200EC, {
protocol: 'EM',
address: '0205',
device: 'EM1000-EM',
rssi: -84,
data: { seq: 99, total: 31235, current: 1, peak: 2 }
}
K1145525828, {
protocol: 'WS',
address: 1,
device: 'S300TH',
rssi: -28,
data: { temperature: 24.5, humidity: 58.5 },
}
V 1.66 CSM868 { data: { culfw: { version: '1.66', hardware: 'CSM868' } },
protocol: 'MORITZ',
rssi: -22 }
Z0C000442113AD30C4F0D001CB41D { data:
{ len: 12,
msgcnt: 0,
msgFlag: '04',
msgTypeRaw: '42',
msgType: 'WallThermostatControl',
src: '113ad3',
dst: '0c4f0d',
groupid: 0,
payload: '1CB41D',
desiredTemperature: 14,
measuredTemperature: 18 },
protocol: 'MORITZ',
address: '113ad3',
device: 'WallMountedThermostat',
rssi: -59.5 }
Z0E0002020C4F0D113AD3000119001C1E { data:
{ len: 14,
msgcnt: 0,
msgFlag: '02',
msgTypeRaw: '02',
msgType: 'Ack',
src: '0c4f0d',
dst: '113ad3',
groupid: 0,
payload: '0119001C1E',
dstDevice: 'WallMountedThermostat' },
protocol: 'MORITZ',
address: '0c4f0d',
rssi: -59 }
Z0B4F06300E3F3C1234560012F7 { data:
{ len: 11,
msgcnt: 79,
msgFlag: '06',
msgTypeRaw: '30',
msgType: 'ShutterContactState',
src: '0e3f3c',
dst: '123456',
groupid: 0,
payload: '12F7',
isopen: 1,
unkbits: 4,
rferror: 0,
batterlow: 0,
battery: 'ok' },
protocol: 'MORITZ',
address: '0e3f3c',
device: 'ShutterContact',
rssi: -78.5 }
T4C5300AA00E3 { protocol: 'FHT',
address: '4c53',
data:
{ cmdRaw: '00',
addressCode: 7683,
cmd: 'actuator',
valueRaw: '00' },
rssi: -88.5 }
T4D3F286924E2 { protocol: 'FHT',
address: '4d3f',
data:
{ cmdRaw: '28',
addressCode: 7763,
cmd: 'sat-from1',
valueRaw: '24',
value: '6:00' },
rssi: -89 }
Until now for these devices data parsing and/or a command wrapper is implemented:
|protocol
|device
|should work
|tested
|FS20
|all Devices
|✅
|✅
|HMS
|HMS100T
|✅
|✅
|HMS
|HMS100TF
|✅
|EM
|EM1000(-EM, -GZ, -WZ)
|✅
|✅
|WS
|S300TH
|✅
|✅
|MORITZ
|HeatingThermostat
|✅
|MORITZ
|WallMountedThermostat
|✅
|MORITZ
|ShutterContact
|✅
|✅
|MORITZ
|PushButton
|✅
|Uniroll
|All Devices
|✅
|FHT
|FHT80b
|✅
|✅
|ESA
|ESA1000
|✅
|✅
|ESA
|ESA2000
|✅
|✅
More can be added easily: take a look at the files in the directory lib/ and find your inspiration on https://svn.fhem.de/fhem/trunk/fhem/FHEM/
Pull requests welcome!
Copyright (c) 2014-2020 Sebastian Raff hobbyquaker@gmail.com and Contributors