cul

cul

by Sebastian Raff
0.17.0

nodejs module to interact with busware cul / culfw

Overview

Downloads/wk

563

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cul

NPM version dependencies Status Build Status XO code style License

This is a Node.js module that can be used to interact with a Busware CUL (USB), COC (RaspberryPi), SCC (RaspberryPi) or CUNO running culfw. With CUL/COC/SCC/CUNO and culfw many RF devices can be controlled, like FS20, MAX!, temperature sensors, weather stations and more. See the full list of supported Devices.

Purpose

This module provides a thin abstraction for the serial port or telnet communication with CUL/COC/SCC/CUNO/CUNO2 and lightweight parse and command wrappers. It's intended to be used in different Node.js based Home Automation software.

Credits

based on the work of Rudolf Koenig, Author of culfw and fhem (both licensed under GPLv2)

Usage

npm install cul

var Cul = require('cul');
var cul = new Cul();

// ready event is emitted after serial connection is established and culfw acknowledged data reporting
cul.on('ready', function () {
    // send arbitrary commands to culfw
    cul.write('V');
});

cul.on('data', function (raw) {
    // show raw incoming messages
    console.log(raw);
});

Options

  • connectionMode (default: "serial") possible values:
    • serial (CUL/COC/SCC)
    • telnet (CUNO/CUNO2)
  • serialport (default: "/dev/ttyAMA0")
  • baudrate (default: 9600)
  • mode (default: "SlowRF")
    possible values:
    • SlowRF (FS20, HMS, FHT, EM, ...)
    • MORITZ (MAX! devices)
    • AskSin (HomeMatic devices)
  • parse (default: true)
    try to parse received messages
  • init (default: true)
    auto send "enable datareporting" command when connection is established (depends on chosen mode)
  • coc (default: false)
    has to be enabled for usage with COC), changes default baudrate to 38400 and default serialport to /dev/ttyACM0
  • scc (default: false)
    has to be enabled for usage with SCC), changes default baudrate to 38400 and default serialport to /dev/ttyAMA0
  • rssi (default: true)
    receive rssi (signal strength) value with every message (works only if init and parse are both true)
  • debug (default: false)
    log every command which is send in the console
  • repeat (default: false)
    disable repeat message filtering in culfw, that means report each of the (repeated) packets of a message
  • host (no default value)
    the IP-Address of CUNO (has to be set when using telnet mode)
  • port (default: 2323)
    the port of the telnet server
  • networkTimeout (default: true)
    enabling sending keep alive signals to the telnet server

pass options when creating a new cul object:

var Cul = require('cul');
var fs20 = new Cul({
    serialport: '/dev/ttyACM0',
    mode: 'SlowRF'
});
var max = new Cul({
    serialport: '/dev/ttyACM1',
    mode: 'MORITZ'
});

Methods

  • close( )
    close the serialport connection
  • write(raw, callback)
    send message to cul. writes directly to the serialport
    optional callback is passed through to serialport module and is called with params (err, res)
  • cmd(protocol, arg1, arg2, ..., callback)
    generate a command and send it to cul (see chapter "predefined commands" below)
    optional callback is passed through to serialport module and is called with params (err, res)

Events

  • ready
    called when serialport connection is established and (if init is true) datareporting is enabled
  • close
    called when serialport connection is closed
  • data(raw, obj)
    called for every received message
    • raw string, contains the raw message received from cul
    • obj object, contains parsed message data (see "data parsing" below)
  • error(exception)
    called when serialport or tcp connection is returning an error

Sending commands

Raw commands

Example

cul.write('F6C480111'); // Raw command

Predefined commands

(until now only FS20 and FHT is implemented)

FS20

Take a look at the file lib/fs20.js - it exports a function cmd(housecode, address, command, time, bidi, res)

example

cul.cmd('FS20', '2341 2131', '1112', 'on'); // house code in ELV-Notation, address in ELV-Notation, command as text
cul.cmd('FS20', '6C48', '01', '11');        // house code as hex string, address as hex string, command as hex string

(these examples result in the same message as the raw command example above.)

Data parsing

The 2nd param obj of the data event contains a object representation of the parsed data.

Each object has the following attributes:

  • protocol
    FS20, EM, HMS, WS, MORITZ, ...
  • address
    a unique address in this protocol
  • device
    device type name
  • rssi
    radio signal strength value (only present if option rssi is true)
  • data
    a object with the parsed data

Examples

Sample output of

cul.on('data', function (raw, obj) {
    console.log(raw, obj);
});

FS20

F6C480011E5, {
    protocol: 'FS20',
    address: '6C4800',
    device: 'FS20',
    rssi: -87.5,
    data: {
        addressCode: '6C48',
        addressCodeElv: '2341 2131',
        addressDevice: '00',
        addressDeviceElv: '1111',
        extended: false,
        time: null,
        bidirectional: false,
        response: false,
        cmdRaw: '11',
        cmd: 'on'

    }
}

EM1000

E020563037A01000200EC, {
    protocol: 'EM',
    address: '0205',
    device: 'EM1000-EM',
    rssi: -84,
    data: { seq: 99, total: 31235, current: 1, peak: 2 }
}

S300TH

K1145525828, {
    protocol: 'WS',
    address: 1,
    device: 'S300TH',
    rssi: -28,
    data: { temperature: 24.5, humidity: 58.5 },
}

Moritz (MAX!)

V 1.66 CSM868 { data: { culfw: { version: '1.66', hardware: 'CSM868' } },
  protocol: 'MORITZ',
  rssi: -22 }
Z0C000442113AD30C4F0D001CB41D { data:
   { len: 12,
     msgcnt: 0,
     msgFlag: '04',
     msgTypeRaw: '42',
     msgType: 'WallThermostatControl',
     src: '113ad3',
     dst: '0c4f0d',
     groupid: 0,
     payload: '1CB41D',
     desiredTemperature: 14,
     measuredTemperature: 18 },
  protocol: 'MORITZ',
  address: '113ad3',
  device: 'WallMountedThermostat',
  rssi: -59.5 }
Z0E0002020C4F0D113AD3000119001C1E { data:
   { len: 14,
     msgcnt: 0,
     msgFlag: '02',
     msgTypeRaw: '02',
     msgType: 'Ack',
     src: '0c4f0d',
     dst: '113ad3',
     groupid: 0,
     payload: '0119001C1E',
     dstDevice: 'WallMountedThermostat' },
  protocol: 'MORITZ',
  address: '0c4f0d',
  rssi: -59 }
  Z0B4F06300E3F3C1234560012F7 { data:
   { len: 11,
     msgcnt: 79,
     msgFlag: '06',
     msgTypeRaw: '30',
     msgType: 'ShutterContactState',
     src: '0e3f3c',
     dst: '123456',
     groupid: 0,
     payload: '12F7',
     isopen: 1,
     unkbits: 4,
     rferror: 0,
     batterlow: 0,
     battery: 'ok' },
  protocol: 'MORITZ',
  address: '0e3f3c',
  device: 'ShutterContact',
  rssi: -78.5 }

FHT

T4C5300AA00E3 { protocol: 'FHT',
  address: '4c53',
  data:
   { cmdRaw: '00',
     addressCode: 7683,
     cmd: 'actuator',
     valueRaw: '00' },
  rssi: -88.5 }
T4D3F286924E2 { protocol: 'FHT',
  address: '4d3f',
  data:
   { cmdRaw: '28',
     addressCode: 7763,
     cmd: 'sat-from1',
     valueRaw: '24',
     value: '6:00' },
  rssi: -89 }

Until now for these devices data parsing and/or a command wrapper is implemented:

protocoldeviceshould worktested
FS20all Devices
HMSHMS100T
HMSHMS100TF
EMEM1000(-EM, -GZ, -WZ)
WSS300TH
MORITZHeatingThermostat
MORITZWallMountedThermostat
MORITZShutterContact
MORITZPushButton
UnirollAll Devices
FHTFHT80b
ESAESA1000
ESAESA2000

More can be added easily: take a look at the files in the directory lib/ and find your inspiration on https://svn.fhem.de/fhem/trunk/fhem/FHEM/

Pull requests welcome!

further reading

Todo

  • configurable serialport auto reconnect
  • more data parser modules
    • MORITZ (MAX!) (inprogress)
    • ESA
    • HMS: HMS100WD, RM100-2, HMS100TFK, HMS100MG, HMS100CO, HMS100FIT
    • ...
  • more command modules
    • MORITZ (inprogress)
    • ...
  • more tests

Pull requests welcome! 😄

License

Licensed under GPLv2

Copyright (c) 2014-2020 Sebastian Raff hobbyquaker@gmail.com and Contributors

