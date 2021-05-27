黄瓜 UI : 一个即插即用的 React UI 库

🎸 名字由来

cuke(黄瓜), 常见的一种蔬菜, 希望这个项目也成为常见的一个依赖(虽然这是不可能的), 其中黄瓜也符合 这个组件库的 宗旨 : 即插即用 其次 cuke 谐音 (cool ke) 很酷的李金珂的 意思 主题色 采用 黄瓜绿, 清新又可爱, 组件借鉴(抄袭)了 有牌面的 Ant Design, 抱着学习的目的,开发了这个组件库

:metal: 在线演示

https://cuke-ui.github.io/cuke-ui/

⚡ 安装

使用 npm npm i cuke-ui --save

使用 yarn yarn add cuke-ui

使用 cdn

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/cuke-ui@latest/dist/cuke-ui.min.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/cuke-ui@latest/dist/cuke-ui.min.js" > </ script >

📖 如何使用

全部引入

import React from "react" import { Button } from "cuke-ui" import "cuke-ui/dist/cuke-ui.min.css" class Page extends React . Component { render(){ return ( < Button type = "primary" > 黄瓜ui </ Button > ) } }

2 .按需引入

import Button from 'cuke-ui/lib/button' ; import 'cuke-ui/lib/button/style' ;

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ "babel-plugin-import" , { "libraryName" : "cuke-ui" , "libraryDirectory" : "es" , "style" : true }, 'cuke-ui' ], ] } module .exports = { plugins : [ [ "babel-plugin-import" , { "libraryName" : "cuke-ui" , "libraryDirectory" : "es" , "style" : true }, 'cuke-ui' ], [ "babel-plugin-import" , { "libraryName" : "antd" , "libraryDirectory" : "es" , "style" : true }, 'antd' ], ] }

📝 更新日志

CHANGELOG

💖 感谢

😒 设计规范

高仿 Ant-Design

👯‍♀️ 谁在使用

勇敢的人

我自己

李金珂的小屋

📦 参考轮子

🔧 本地开发

请首先安装 npm i -g yarn

安装依赖 如果无法科学上网 可 使用 淘宝镜像 yarn config set registry https://registry.npm.taobao.org

git clone https://github.com/cuke-ui/cuke-ui.git cd cuke-ui yarn

启动开发服务器 基于 storybook 什么是storybook?

yarn dev

访问 http://localhost:8080 开发组件

参考 components/button

在 components 新建一个组件(组件名与文件名对应) 以 button 组件目录结构为例

components button //组件文件夹 __tests__ //单元测试 __snapshots__ // ui 快照 index.test.js //测试文件 index.js //组件逻辑 - `style.js` / / 按需加载需要用到 styles.less //组件样式



然后 在 stories 目录下 新建一个 button.js

stories button.js // storybook 的文档文件



import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; import Button from '../components/button' ; import { withInfo } from '@storybook/addon-info' ; storiesOf( '示例标题' , module ) .add( 'Button 按钮' , withInfo()( () => ( < Button type = "primary" > 获取文字 </ Button > )))

最后 将 写好的 storybook 文件 添加到 配置里面

.storybook > config.js

import { configure } from '@storybook/react' ; function loadStories ( ) { require ( '../stories/button' ); } configure(loadStories, module );

这样就完成了 storybook 会将你写好的组件 添加到页面上, 并且会自动生成说明文档 （其实本质上就是一个 webpack 的 dev-server）

最后的最后, 在 components/index.js 导出组件,以便于发布

export { default as Button } from "./button" ;

📄 License

MIT