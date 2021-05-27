cuke(黄瓜), 常见的一种蔬菜, 希望这个项目也成为常见的一个依赖(虽然这是不可能的), 其中黄瓜也符合 这个组件库的 宗旨 : 即插即用 其次 cuke 谐音 (cool ke) 很酷的李金珂的 意思 主题色 采用 黄瓜绿, 清新又可爱, 组件借鉴(抄袭)了 有牌面的 Ant Design, 抱着学习的目的,开发了这个组件库
https://cuke-ui.github.io/cuke-ui/
使用 npm
npm i cuke-ui --save
使用 yarn
yarn add cuke-ui
使用 cdn
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/cuke-ui@latest/dist/cuke-ui.min.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/cuke-ui@latest/dist/cuke-ui.min.js"></script>
- 全部引入
import React from "react"
import { Button } from "cuke-ui"
import "cuke-ui/dist/cuke-ui.min.css"
class Page extends React.Component {
render(){
return (
<Button type="primary">黄瓜ui</Button>
)
}
}
2 .按需引入
import Button from 'cuke-ui/lib/button';
import 'cuke-ui/lib/button/style';
// .babelrc.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
["babel-plugin-import", {
"libraryName": "cuke-ui",
"libraryDirectory": "es",
"style": true
},'cuke-ui'],
]
}
// 多个组件库
module.exports = {
plugins: [
["babel-plugin-import", {
"libraryName": "cuke-ui",
"libraryDirectory": "es",
"style": true
},'cuke-ui'],
["babel-plugin-import", {
"libraryName": "antd",
"libraryDirectory": "es",
"style": true
},'antd'],
]
}
高仿 Ant-Design
请首先安装 npm i -g yarn
如果无法科学上网 可 使用 淘宝镜像 yarn config set registry https://registry.npm.taobao.org
git clone https://github.com/cuke-ui/cuke-ui.git
cd cuke-ui
yarn
基于 storybook 什么是storybook?
yarn dev
开发组件
参考
components/button
在
components 新建一个组件(组件名与文件名对应) 以
button 组件目录结构为例
__tests__ //单元测试
__snapshots__ // ui 快照
index.test.js //测试文件
index.js //组件逻辑
- `style.js` // 按需加载需要用到
styles.less //组件样式
然后 在
stories 目录下 新建一个
button.js
button.js // storybook 的文档文件
//button.js
import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import Button from '../components/button'; //引入你的组件
import { withInfo } from '@storybook/addon-info';
storiesOf('示例标题', module)
.add('Button 按钮', withInfo()(() => ( // 添加到页面上
<Button type="primary">获取文字</Button> // 这里写jsx
)))
最后 将 写好的 storybook 文件 添加到 配置里面
.storybook > config.js
import { configure } from '@storybook/react';
function loadStories() {
require('../stories/button'); //刚才写好的文件
}
configure(loadStories, module);
这样就完成了
storybook 会将你写好的组件 添加到页面上, 并且会自动生成说明文档 （其实本质上就是一个 webpack 的 dev-server）
最后的最后, 在
components/index.js 导出组件,以便于发布
export { default as Button } from "./button";