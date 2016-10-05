C-like unsigned integers for Javascript

Synopsis

Javascript does not natively support handling of unsigned 32 or 64 bits integers. This library provides that functionality, following C behaviour, enabling the writing of algorithms that depend on it. It was designed with performance in mind and tries its best to be as fast as possible. Any improvement is welcome!

How it works

An unsigned 32 bits integer is represented by an object with its first 16 bits (low bits) and its 16 last ones (high bits). All the supported standard operations on the unsigned integer are then performed transparently.

e.g. 10000010000100000100010000100010 (2182104098 or 0x82104422) is represented by: high=1000001000010000 low= 0100010000100010

NB. In case of overflow, the unsigned integer is truncated to its lowest 32 bits (in case of UINT32) or 64 bits (in case of UINT64).

The same applies to 64 bits integers, which are split into 4 16 bits ones.

Installation

In nodejs:

npm install cuint

In the browser, include the following (file is located in the build directory), and access the constructor with UINT32:

` ...

Usage

To instantiate an unsigned 32 bits integer, do any of the following:

var UINT32 = require( 'cuint' ) .UINT32 UINT32 ( <low bits>, <high bits> ) UINT32 ( <number> ) UINT32 ( '<number>' , <radix> )

To instantiate an unsigned 64 bits integer, do any of the following:

var UINT64 = require( 'cuint' ) .UINT64 UINT64 ( <low bits>, <high bits> ) UINT64 ( <first low bits>, <second low bits>, <first high bits>, <second high bits> ) UINT64 ( <number> ) UINT64 ( '<number>' , <radix> )

Important

Most methods do modify the object they are applied to. For instance, the following is equivalent to x += y

UINT (x) .add( UINT(y) )

This allows for chaining and reduces the cost of the emulation. To have z = x + y , do the following:

z = UINT(x).clone().add( UINT(y) )

Examples for UINT32

Using low and high bits UINT32( 2, 1 ) // 65538 { remainder: null, _low: 2, _high: 1 }

Using a number (signed 32 bits integer) UINT32( 65538 ) // 65538 { remainder: null, _low: 2, _high: 1 }

Using a string UINT32( '65538' ) // 65538 { remainder: null, _low: 2, _high: 1 }

Using another string UINT32( '3266489917' ) { remainder: null, _low: 44605, _high: 49842 }

Divide 2 unsigned 32 bits integers - note that the remainder is also provided UINT32( '3266489917' ).div( UINT32( '668265263' ) ) { remainder: { remainder: null , _low: 385 , _high: 9055 } , _low: 4 , _high: 0 }

Examples for UINT64

Using low and high bits UINT64( 2, 1 ) // 4294967298 { remainder: null, _a00: 2, _a16: 0, _a32: 1, _a48: 0 }

Using first/second low and high bits UINT64( 2, 1, 0, 0 ) // 65538 { remainder: null, _a00: 2, _a16: 1, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }

Using a number (signed 32 bits integer) UINT64( 65538 ) // 65538 { remainder: null, _a00: 2, _a16: 1, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }

Using a string UINT64( '65538' ) // 65538 { remainder: null, _a00: 2, _a16: 1, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }

Using another string UINT64( '3266489917' ) { remainder: null, _a00: 44605, _a16: 49842, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }

Divide 2 unsigned 64 bits integers - note that the remainder is also provided UINT64( 'F00000000000', 16 ).div( UINT64( '800000000000', 16 ) ) { remainder: { remainder: null, _a00: 0, _a16: 0, _a32: 28672, _a48: 0 }, _a00: 1, _a16: 0, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }

Methods

Methods specific to UINT32 and UINT64:

UINT32.fromBits(<low bits>, <high bits>)* Set the current UINT32 object with its low and high bits

Set the current UINT32 object with its low and high bits UINT64.fromBits(<low bits>, <high bits>)* Set the current UINT64 object with its low and high bits

Set the current UINT64 object with its low and high bits UINT64.fromBits(<first low bits>, <second low bits>, <first high bits>, <second high bits>)* Set the current UINT64 object with all its low and high bits

Methods common to UINT32 and UINT64:

UINT.fromNumber(<number>)* Set the current UINT object from a number (first 32 bits only)

Set the current UINT object from a number (first 32 bits only) UINT.fromString(<string>, <radix>) Set the current UINT object from a string

Set the current UINT object from a string UINT.toNumber() Convert this UINT to a number

Convert this UINT to a number UINT.toString(<radix>) Convert this UINT to a string

Convert this UINT to a string UINT.add(<uint>)* Add two UINT. The current UINT stores the result

Add two UINT. The current UINT stores the result UINT.subtract(<uint>)* Subtract two UINT. The current UINT stores the result

Subtract two UINT. The current UINT stores the result UINT.multiply(<uint>)* Multiply two UINT. The current UINT stores the result

Multiply two UINT. The current UINT stores the result UINT.div(<uint>)* Divide two UINT. The current UINT stores the result. The remainder is made available as the remainder property on the UINT object. It can be null, meaning there are no remainder.

Divide two UINT. The current UINT stores the result. The remainder is made available as the remainder property on the UINT object. It can be null, meaning there are no remainder. UINT.negate() Negate the current UINT

Negate the current UINT UINT.equals(<uint>) alias UINT.eq(<uint>) Equals

alias Equals UINT.lessThan(<uint>) alias UINT.lt(<uint>) Less than (strict)

alias Less than (strict) UINT.greaterThan(<uint>) alias UINT.gt(<uint>) Greater than (strict)

alias Greater than (strict) UINT.not() Bitwise NOT

Bitwise NOT UINT.or(<uint>)* Bitwise OR

Bitwise OR UINT.and(<uint>)* Bitwise AND

Bitwise AND UINT.xor(<uint>)* Bitwise XOR

Bitwise XOR UINT.shiftRight(<number>)* alias UINT.shiftr(<number>)* Bitwise shift right

alias Bitwise shift right UINT.shiftLeft(<number>[, <allowOverflow>])* alias UINT.shiftl(<number>[, <allowOverflow>])* Bitwise shift left

alias Bitwise shift left UINT.rotateLeft(<number>)* alias UINT.rotl(<number>)* Bitwise rotate left

alias Bitwise rotate left UINT.rotateRight(<number>)* alias UINT.rotr(<number>)* Bitwise rotate right

alias Bitwise rotate right UINT.clone() Clone the current UINT

NB. methods with an * do modify the object it is applied to. Input objects are not modified.

TODO

more methods: pow log sqrt ...

signed version

License

MIT