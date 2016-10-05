Javascript does not natively support handling of unsigned 32 or 64 bits integers. This library provides that functionality, following C behaviour, enabling the writing of algorithms that depend on it. It was designed with performance in mind and tries its best to be as fast as possible. Any improvement is welcome!
An unsigned 32 bits integer is represented by an object with its first 16 bits (low bits) and its 16 last ones (high bits). All the supported standard operations on the unsigned integer are then performed transparently.
e.g.
10000010000100000100010000100010 (2182104098 or 0x82104422) is represented by:
high=1000001000010000
low= 0100010000100010
NB. In case of overflow, the unsigned integer is truncated to its lowest 32 bits (in case of UINT32) or 64 bits (in case of UINT64).
The same applies to 64 bits integers, which are split into 4 16 bits ones.
In nodejs:
npm install cuint
In the browser, include the following (file is located in the build directory), and access the constructor with UINT32:
` ...`
To instantiate an unsigned 32 bits integer, do any of the following:
var UINT32 = require('cuint').UINT32 // NodeJS
UINT32( <low bits>, <high bits> )
UINT32( <number> )
UINT32( '<number>', <radix> ) // radix = 10 by default
To instantiate an unsigned 64 bits integer, do any of the following:
var UINT64 = require('cuint').UINT64 // NodeJS
UINT64( <low bits>, <high bits> )
UINT64( <first low bits>, <second low bits>, <first high bits>, <second high bits> )
UINT64( <number> )
UINT64( '<number>', <radix> ) // radix = 10 by default
Most methods do modify the object they are applied to. For instance, the following is equivalent to
x += y
UINT(x).add( UINT(y) )
This allows for chaining and reduces the cost of the emulation.
To have
z = x + y, do the following:
z = UINT(x).clone().add( UINT(y) )
Using low and high bits
UINT32( 2, 1 ) // 65538{ remainder: null, _low: 2, _high: 1 }
Using a number (signed 32 bits integer)
UINT32( 65538 ) // 65538{ remainder: null, _low: 2, _high: 1 }
Using a string
UINT32( '65538' ) // 65538{ remainder: null, _low: 2, _high: 1 }
Using another string
UINT32( '3266489917' ){ remainder: null, _low: 44605, _high: 49842 }
Divide 2 unsigned 32 bits integers - note that the remainder is also provided
UINT32( '3266489917' ).div( UINT32( '668265263' ) ){ remainder: { remainder: null , _low: 385 , _high: 9055 } , _low: 4 , _high: 0 }
Using low and high bits
UINT64( 2, 1 ) // 4294967298{ remainder: null, _a00: 2, _a16: 0, _a32: 1, _a48: 0 }
Using first/second low and high bits
UINT64( 2, 1, 0, 0 ) // 65538{ remainder: null, _a00: 2, _a16: 1, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }
Using a number (signed 32 bits integer)
UINT64( 65538 ) // 65538{ remainder: null, _a00: 2, _a16: 1, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }
Using a string
UINT64( '65538' ) // 65538{ remainder: null, _a00: 2, _a16: 1, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }
Using another string
UINT64( '3266489917' ){ remainder: null, _a00: 44605, _a16: 49842, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }
Divide 2 unsigned 64 bits integers - note that the remainder is also provided
UINT64( 'F00000000000', 16 ).div( UINT64( '800000000000', 16 ) ){ remainder: { remainder: null, _a00: 0, _a16: 0, _a32: 28672, _a48: 0 }, _a00: 1, _a16: 0, _a32: 0, _a48: 0 }
Methods specific to UINT32 and UINT64:
UINT32.fromBits(<low bits>, <high bits>)*
Set the current UINT32 object with its low and high bits
UINT64.fromBits(<low bits>, <high bits>)*
Set the current UINT64 object with its low and high bits
UINT64.fromBits(<first low bits>, <second low bits>, <first high bits>, <second high bits>)*
Set the current UINT64 object with all its low and high bits
Methods common to UINT32 and UINT64:
UINT.fromNumber(<number>)*
Set the current UINT object from a number (first 32 bits only)
UINT.fromString(<string>, <radix>)
Set the current UINT object from a string
UINT.toNumber()
Convert this UINT to a number
UINT.toString(<radix>)
Convert this UINT to a string
UINT.add(<uint>)*
Add two UINT. The current UINT stores the result
UINT.subtract(<uint>)*
Subtract two UINT. The current UINT stores the result
UINT.multiply(<uint>)*
Multiply two UINT. The current UINT stores the result
UINT.div(<uint>)*
Divide two UINT. The current UINT stores the result.
The remainder is made available as the remainder property on the UINT object.
It can be null, meaning there are no remainder.
UINT.negate()
Negate the current UINT
UINT.equals(<uint>) alias
UINT.eq(<uint>)
Equals
UINT.lessThan(<uint>) alias
UINT.lt(<uint>)
Less than (strict)
UINT.greaterThan(<uint>) alias
UINT.gt(<uint>)
Greater than (strict)
UINT.not()
Bitwise NOT
UINT.or(<uint>)*
Bitwise OR
UINT.and(<uint>)*
Bitwise AND
UINT.xor(<uint>)*
Bitwise XOR
UINT.shiftRight(<number>)* alias
UINT.shiftr(<number>)*
Bitwise shift right
UINT.shiftLeft(<number>[, <allowOverflow>])* alias
UINT.shiftl(<number>[, <allowOverflow>])*
Bitwise shift left
UINT.rotateLeft(<number>)* alias
UINT.rotl(<number>)*
Bitwise rotate left
UINT.rotateRight(<number>)* alias
UINT.rotr(<number>)*
Bitwise rotate right
UINT.clone()
Clone the current UINT
NB. methods with an * do modify the object it is applied to. Input objects are not modified.
MIT
Written with StackEdit.