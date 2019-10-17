Allure CucumberJS

HOW TO USE IT?

Add reporter.js file in feature packages with:

var reporter = require ( 'cucumberjs-allure-reporter' ); reporter.config( {...} ); module .exports = reporter;

Supported configuration keys:

targetDir - directory where allure will save results xml's

labels - custom label matchers, example: labels : { feature : [ /sprint-(\d*)/ , /release-(\d)/, /area-(.*)/], issue : [ /(bug-\d*)/ ] }

Possible labels:

feature

story

severity

language

framework

issue

testId

host

thread

If you want to cancel step or test, simply throw new Error with message 'Step cancelled' or 'Test cancelled'.

Generate HTML report from Allure results

The Reporter will generate xml files inside of a targetDir , then we need to generate HTML out of them. You can use Maven for that. Copy ready-to-use pom.xml from node_modules/cucumberjs-allure-reporter and run:

mvn site -Dallure.results_pattern=allure-results

It will put HTMLs into target/site/allure-maven-plugin folder. To serve them via localhost:1234 use:

mvn jetty:run -Djetty.port=1234

Otherwise choose one of other ways to generate HTML.

For Developers

Run test examples with:

./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js features/<FEATURE_NAME>.feature

Available tests:

basic -> basic test results

description -> scenario description test

label -> cucumber tags (currently labels are not visible in generated report ...)

exception -> test throws exception

attachments -> docStrings and dataTable tests

scenarioOutline -> scenario outline tests

subSteps -> steps add sub steps using allure object

or run everything with: ./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js features/

To check protractor screenshot test install protractor and protractor-cucumber-framework and then run tests: ./node_modules/protractor/bin/protractor miscellaneous/protractorScreenshot/conf.js

To check basic logging run: ./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js miscellaneous/logging

To check basic configuration run: ./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js miscellaneous/configuration

To check custom tags run: ./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js miscellaneous/customTagNames

Release notes

01/09/2016 version 1.0.3

added possibility to cancel steps and tests

11/07/2016 version 1.0.2

peer dependency for cucumber (>= 1.2.0) added

06/07/2016 version 1.0.1

dependencies updated for allure-js-commons, protractor, cucumber and protractor-cucumber-framework

fixed cucumber handlers - getPayload will not be available in upcoming cucumber major release

updated data table and doc string handling

02/12/2015 version 1.0.0

plugin updated to work with cucumber 0.9.1

01/09/2015 version 0.0.1