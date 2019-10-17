Add
reporter.js file in feature packages with:
var reporter = require('cucumberjs-allure-reporter');
reporter.config(
{...}
);
module.exports = reporter;
Supported configuration keys:
targetDir - directory where allure will save results xml's
labels - custom label matchers, example:
labels : {
feature: [/sprint-(\d*)/, /release-(\d)/, /area-(.*)/],
issue: [/(bug-\d*)/]
}
Possible labels:
If you want to cancel step or test, simply throw new Error with message 'Step cancelled' or 'Test cancelled'.
The Reporter will generate xml files inside of a
targetDir, then we need to generate HTML out of them. You can
use Maven for that. Copy ready-to-use
pom.xml from
node_modules/cucumberjs-allure-reporter and run:
mvn site -Dallure.results_pattern=allure-results
It will put HTMLs into
target/site/allure-maven-plugin folder. To serve them via localhost:1234 use:
mvn jetty:run -Djetty.port=1234
Otherwise choose one of other ways to generate HTML.
./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js features/<FEATURE_NAME>.feature
Available tests:
or run everything with:
./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js features/
To check protractor screenshot test install
protractor and
protractor-cucumber-framework and then run tests:
./node_modules/protractor/bin/protractor miscellaneous/protractorScreenshot/conf.js
To check basic logging run:
./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js miscellaneous/logging
To check basic configuration run:
./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js miscellaneous/configuration
To check custom tags run:
./node_modules/.bin/cucumber.js miscellaneous/customTagNames
01/09/2016 version 1.0.3
11/07/2016 version 1.0.2
06/07/2016 version 1.0.1
02/12/2015 version 1.0.0
01/09/2015 version 0.0.1