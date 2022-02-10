Cucumber is a tool for running automated tests written in plain language. Because they're written in plain language, they can be read by anyone on your team. Because they can be read by anyone, you can use them to help improve communication, collaboration and trust on your team.

Cucumber.js is the JavaScript implementation of Cucumber and runs on the maintained Node.js versions.

Try it now

We've put a demo of Cucumber.js to run in your browser. Why don't you give it a try before anything else?

Help & support

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for info on contributing to Cucumber.js.

Code of Conduct

Everyone interacting in this codebase and issue tracker is expected to follow the Cucumber code of conduct.

Install

Cucumber.js is available as an npm module.

npm install @cucumber/cucumber

Documentation

If you learn best by example, we have a repo with several example projects that might help you get going. Otherwise, read on.

The following documentation is for main , which might contain some unreleased features. See below the documentation for older versions.

Documentation for older versions