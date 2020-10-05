cucumber-html-report (No longer maintained)

Create pretty HTML reports from cucumber json report files. Uses mustache templates to transform json to HTML. Also writes embeddings (base64 encoded PNG images) to disk and includes them in the HTML, useful for showing screenshots from Protractor for example. Plain text embeddings are also included in the HTML, useful for including additional information such as environment details and values of any randomly generated data.

New Promise-based API

const report = require ( 'cucumber-html-report' ); report.create({ source : './cucumber_report.json' , dest : './reports' , name : 'report.html' , template : 'mytemplate.html' , partialsDir : './partials' , title : 'Cucumber Report' , component : 'My Component' , logo : './logos/cucumber-logo.svg' , screenshots : './screenshots' , dateformat : 'YYYY MM DD' , maxScreenshots : 10 }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Goals

Keep it simple, lightweight, robust and tested. Keep dependencies to a bare minimum. Cover most common usecases...

Contribute

Contributions are always welcome. Just submit a Pull Request.

Author

Written by Peter Leinonen 2016, with help of contributors. Thanks!