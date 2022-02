Cucumber Common Components

This repo contains the libraries/modules for behaviour that's common between the various Cucumber implementations. These include:

parsing Gherkin documents into a machine-readable object model.

Most of these modules have implemnentations in multiple langages, and use shared test suites to ensure behaviour is consistent. See the contributing guide for more details.

