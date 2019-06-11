Cucumber-HTML is a cross-platform HTML formatter for all the Cucumber implementations. It's currently only used by Cucumber-JVM ~and Cucumber.js, but may be used by other implementations later~.
Update Juli 2018:
cucumber-htmlhas been inlined into
cucumber-jvm. Update August 2017: Cucumber.js does not use this project.
The current thinking is to replace formatters like the HTML formatter and Pretty formatter with event-based, all-platform compatible utilities in the spirit of cucumber-pretty-formatter (a work-in-progress).
The formatter generates HTML that conforms to the HTML5 specification, so you need a modern browser to see the results.
This formatter replaces Cucumber's old PDF formatter. You can easily turn a HTML report into a PDF with the excellent wkhtmltopdf:
wkhtmltopdf cucumber-report.html cucumber-report.pdf
pom.xml has a
X.Y.Z-SNAPSHOT version
package.json has a
X.Y.Z version
Now release:
make release