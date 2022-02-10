cubing.js
cubing.js is a collection of JavaScript libraries, still under development.
Twizzle is the spiritual successor to alg.cubing.net, based on
cubing.js. It is currently being developed at src/sites/alpha.twizzle.net. See the Twizzle Diaries video series for more information on Twizzle's vision and use cases.
If you're just getting started, the easiest way to use
cubing.js is throught
cdn.cubing.net:
<script src="https://cdn.cubing.net/js/cubing/twisty" type="module"></script>
<twisty-player alg="R U R' U R U2' R'"></twisty-player>
You can find more documentation at js.cubing.net/cubing/.
node and
npm
If you would like to use cubing.js as a library in your package-based projects, make sure you have node and npm installed (installing
node will install
npm as well). Once you have installed those, you can run:
npm install cubing
Then you can use modules like this:
import { Alg } from "cubing/alg";
import { TwistyPlayer } from "cubing/twisty";
If you would like to contribute to the development of
cubing.js, please refer to our contribution guidelines.
cubing.js itself
If you have
git,
node, and
npm installed, you can run the
cubing.js source like this (see the contribution guidelines for more details):
git clone https://github.com/cubing/cubing.js && cd cubing.js
make dev
# Now visit http://localhost:3333
As of this time,
cubing.js primarily contains code by Lucas Garron (@lgarron) and Tom Rokicki (@rokicki). Significant parts of the cubing code also are from:
xyxxy (@torchlight): Scramblers for unofficial events
It also uses the
three.js,
comlink, and
p-lazy libraries. Twizzle also uses the Ubuntu font.
This project is licensed under the GPL license (version 3 or later). This means that this library is free to use, although you must publish any code that uses it (e.g. also put it on GitHub). See the full license for exact details.
We've selected this license in order to encourage the cubing community to work on software in a way so that everyone can contribute and extend each other's work.