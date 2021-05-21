Aproximates cubic Bezier curves with quadratic ones.
This package was done to create TTF fonts (those support quadratic curves only). Generated curves have the same tangents angles at the ends. That's important to keep result visually smooth.
Logic is similar to one from FontForge.
Steps:
var cubic2quad = require('cubic2quad');
// Input: (px1, py1, cx1, cy1, cx2, cy2, px2, py2, precision)
var quads = cubic2quad(0, 0, 10, 9, 20, 11, 30, 0, 0.1);
It converts given quadratic curve to a number of quadratic ones. Result is:
[ P1x, P1y, C1x, C1y, P2x, P2y, C2x, C2y, ..., Cnx, Cny, P{n+1}x, P{n+1}y ]
where Pi are base points and Ci are control points.