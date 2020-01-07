openbase logo
cs

cubic-spline

by Morgan Herlocker
3.0.3 (see all)

interpolate for X in a 2d array

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cubic-spline

A slight modification of Ivan Kuckir's cubic spline implementation, cubic-spline guesses the value of y for any x value on a line. This is helpful for smoothing line graphs.

installation

npm install cubic-spline

usage

const Spline = require('cubic-spline');

const xs = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
const ys = [9, 3, 6, 2, 4];

// new a Spline object
const spline = new Spline(xs, ys);

// get Y at arbitrary X
console.log(spline.at(1.4));

// interpolate a line at a higher resolution
for (let i = 0; i < 50; i++) {
  console.log(spline.at(i * 0.1));
}

test

npm test

lint

npm run lint

