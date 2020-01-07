A slight modification of Ivan Kuckir's cubic spline implementation, cubic-spline guesses the value of y for any x value on a line. This is helpful for smoothing line graphs.

installation

npm install cubic-spline

usage

const Spline = require ( 'cubic-spline' ); const xs = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; const ys = [ 9 , 3 , 6 , 2 , 4 ]; const spline = new Spline(xs, ys); console .log(spline.at( 1.4 )); for ( let i = 0 ; i < 50 ; i++) { console .log(spline.at(i * 0.1 )); }

test

npm test

lint