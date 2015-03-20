openbase logo
chs

cubic-hermite-spline

by Thibaut Séguy
1.0.1 (see all)

Cubic Hermite spline interpolation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.9K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cubic-hermite-spline

Cubic Hermite spline interpolation

Cubic Hermite spline interpolation of points / tangents in any dimension with optional derivative computation. The interpolator can also take a knot-like vector as an optional parameter, which may be useful to enforce time at control points when used for position / velocity interpolation.

Install

$ npm install cubic-hermite-spline

Example

Basic usage

var hermite = require('cubic-hermite-spline');

var points = [
  [-1, 0],
  [ 0, 0],
  [ 1, 0]
];

var tangents = [
  [1, 1],
  [0, 1],
  [1, 1]
];

for(var t=0; t<1; t+=0.01) {
  var point = hermite(t, points, tangents);
  var tangent = hermite(t, points, tangents, null, true);
}

With a knot vector

var hermite = require('cubic-hermite-spline');

var points = [
  [-1, 0],
  [ 0, 0],
  [ 1, 0]
];

var tangents = [
  [1, 1],
  [0, 1],
  [1, 1]
];

var knots = [
  0, 1.5, 2
];

for(var t=0; t<1; t+=0.01) {
  var point = hermite(t, points, tangents);
  var tangent = hermite(t, points, tangents, knots, true);
}

Usage

hermite(t, points, tangents[, knots, derivative, result])

Computes the interpolation at t for the provided set of points and tangents, and optional knots.

  • t position along the curve: in the [0, 1] range for regular use, and [0, last-knot-value] when using knots
  • points vectors to interpolate
  • tangents tangents at provided points
  • knots enforced values of t at provided points
  • derivative if true return the tangeant at t instead of the position
  • result preallocated array in which the result will be stored (to avoid garbage collection)

Returns the interpolated vector

