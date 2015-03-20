Cubic Hermite spline interpolation

Cubic Hermite spline interpolation of points / tangents in any dimension with optional derivative computation. The interpolator can also take a knot-like vector as an optional parameter, which may be useful to enforce time at control points when used for position / velocity interpolation.

Install

$ npm install cubic-hermite-spline

Example

Basic usage

var hermite = require ( 'cubic-hermite-spline' ); var points = [ [ -1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 ] ]; var tangents = [ [ 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 ], [ 1 , 1 ] ]; for ( var t= 0 ; t< 1 ; t+= 0.01 ) { var point = hermite(t, points, tangents); var tangent = hermite(t, points, tangents, null , true ); }

With a knot vector

var hermite = require ( 'cubic-hermite-spline' ); var points = [ [ -1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 ] ]; var tangents = [ [ 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 ], [ 1 , 1 ] ]; var knots = [ 0 , 1.5 , 2 ]; for ( var t= 0 ; t< 1 ; t+= 0.01 ) { var point = hermite(t, points, tangents); var tangent = hermite(t, points, tangents, knots, true ); }

Usage

Computes the interpolation at t for the provided set of points and tangents, and optional knots.

t position along the curve: in the [0, 1] range for regular use, and [0, last-knot-value] when using knots

position along the curve: in the [0, 1] range for regular use, and [0, last-knot-value] when using knots points vectors to interpolate

vectors to interpolate tangents tangents at provided points

tangents at provided points knots enforced values of t at provided points

enforced values of at provided points derivative if true return the tangeant at t instead of the position

if true return the tangeant at instead of the position result preallocated array in which the result will be stored (to avoid garbage collection)

Returns the interpolated vector