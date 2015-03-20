Cubic Hermite spline interpolation of points / tangents in any dimension with optional derivative computation. The interpolator can also take a knot-like vector as an optional parameter, which may be useful to enforce time at control points when used for position / velocity interpolation.
$ npm install cubic-hermite-spline
Basic usage
var hermite = require('cubic-hermite-spline');
var points = [
[-1, 0],
[ 0, 0],
[ 1, 0]
];
var tangents = [
[1, 1],
[0, 1],
[1, 1]
];
for(var t=0; t<1; t+=0.01) {
var point = hermite(t, points, tangents);
var tangent = hermite(t, points, tangents, null, true);
}
With a knot vector
var hermite = require('cubic-hermite-spline');
var points = [
[-1, 0],
[ 0, 0],
[ 1, 0]
];
var tangents = [
[1, 1],
[0, 1],
[1, 1]
];
var knots = [
0, 1.5, 2
];
for(var t=0; t<1; t+=0.01) {
var point = hermite(t, points, tangents);
var tangent = hermite(t, points, tangents, knots, true);
}
hermite(t, points, tangents[, knots, derivative, result])
Computes the interpolation at
t for the provided set of points and tangents, and optional knots.
t position along the curve: in the [0, 1] range for regular use, and [0, last-knot-value] when using knots
points vectors to interpolate
tangents tangents at provided points
knots enforced values of
t at provided points
derivative if true return the tangeant at
t instead of the position
result preallocated array in which the result will be stored (to avoid garbage collection)
Returns the interpolated vector