Cubic hermite spline for interpolating position/velocity pairs. Simplest quick and dirty way to get a smooth path between points

Install

npm install cubic-hermite

Example

var hermite = require ( "cubic-hermite" ) var initial_position = [ 0 , 1 ] , initial_velocity = [ 1 , 0 ] , final_positions = [ 1 , 0 ] , final_velocity = [ 0 , 1 ] for ( var t= 0.0 ; t< 1.0 ; t+= 0.1 ) { console .log(hermite(initial_position, initial_velocity, final_position, final_velocity, t)) }

API

Computes an interpolated position between initial and final configurations at time t. Arguments can be either scalars or arrays

v0 is the initial velocity

t is the point on the curve to interpolate to in the range [0,1]

result is a vector that gets the result of the interpolation (if not specified, a new vector is created)

Returns The interpolated point on the curve

Returns the velocity along the curve at a point t

v0 initial velocity

t point on the curve to interpolate to, in the range [0,1]

result stores the result of the interpolation. (if not specified, is reallocated)

Returns The interpolated velocity at the time t

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License