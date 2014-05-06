Cubic hermite spline for interpolating position/velocity pairs. Simplest quick and dirty way to get a smooth path between points
npm install cubic-hermite
var hermite = require("cubic-hermite")
//Compute intial position and velocity
var initial_position = [0, 1]
, initial_velocity = [1, 0]
, final_positions = [1, 0]
, final_velocity = [0, 1]
//Plot curve
for(var t=0.0; t<1.0; t+=0.1) {
console.log(hermite(initial_position, initial_velocity, final_position, final_velocity, t))
}
require("cubic-hermite")(p0, v0, p1, v1, t[, result])
Computes an interpolated position between initial and final configurations at time t. Arguments can be either scalars or arrays
p0 is the initial position
v0 is the initial velocity
p1 is the final position
v1 is the final velocity
t is the point on the curve to interpolate to in the range [0,1]
result is a vector that gets the result of the interpolation (if not specified, a new vector is created)
Returns The interpolated point on the curve
require("cubic-hermite").derivative(p0, v0, p1, v1, t[, result])
Returns the velocity along the curve at a point t
p0 is the initial position
v0 initial velocity
p1 final position
v1 final velocity
t point on the curve to interpolate to, in the range [0,1]
result stores the result of the interpolation. (if not specified, is reallocated)
Returns The interpolated velocity at the time
t
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License