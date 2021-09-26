cube.js is a JavaScript library for modeling and solving the 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube.
Most notably, it implements Herbert Kociemba's two-phase algorithm for solving any state of the cube very fast in 22 moves or less.
cube.js is written in CoffeeScript, and runs on node.js and modern browsers.
A full-fledged random state scrambler demo is available here.
cube.js gives you basic cube manipulation:
// Create a new solved cube instance
const cube = new Cube();
// Apply an algorithm or randomize the cube state
cube.move("U F R2 B' D2 L'");
cube.randomize();
// Create a new random cube
const randomCube = Cube.random();
From
solve.js you can use the methods below, to solve the cube using Herbert Kociemba's two-phase algorithm.
// This takes 4-5 seconds on a modern computer
Cube.initSolver();
// These typically take from 0.01s to 0.4s, rarely up to 2s
cube.solve(); // => "D2 B' R' B L' B ..."
randomCube.solve(); // => "R B' R U' D' R' ..."
To offload the solving to a web worker, use
async.js and
worker.js:
Cube.asyncInit('lib/worker.js', function() {
// Initialized
Cube.asyncSolve(randomCube, function(algorithm) {
console.log(algorithm);
});
});
const Cube = require('cubejs');
All functionality is implemented in the
Cube object.
There are a bunch of files, of which
cube.js is always required.
Cube([state])
The constructor:
const cube = new Cube();
const other = new Cube(cube);
const third = new Cube(cube.toJSON());
Cube.fromString(str)
Returns a cube that represents the given facelet string. The string consists of 54 characters, 9 per face:
"UUUUUUUUUR...F...D...L...B..."
U means a facelet of the up face color,
R means a facelet of the right face color, etc.
The following diagram demonstrates the order of the facelets:
+------------+
| U1 U2 U3 |
| |
| U4 U5 U6 |
| |
| U7 U8 U9 |
+------------+------------+------------+------------+
| L1 L2 L3 | F1 F2 F3 | R1 R2 R3 | B1 B2 B3 |
| | | | |
| L4 L5 L6 | F4 F5 F6 | R4 R5 R6 | B4 B5 B6 |
| | | | |
| L7 L8 L9 | F7 F8 F9 | R7 R8 R9 | B7 B8 B9 |
+------------+------------+------------+------------+
| D1 D2 D3 |
| |
| D4 D5 D6 |
| |
| D7 D8 D9 |
+------------+
Cube.random()
Return a new, randomized cube.
const cube = Cube.random();
Cube.inverse(algoritm)
Given an algorithm (a string, array of moves, or a single move), returns its inverse.
Cube.inverse("F B' R"); // => "R' B F'"
Cube.inverse([1, 8, 12]); // => [14, 6, 1]
Cube.inverse(8); // => 6
See below for numeric moves.
init(state)
Resets the cube state to match another cube.
const random = Cube.random();
const cube = new Cube();
cube.init(random);
identity()
Resets the cube to the identity cube.
cube.identity();
cube.isSolved(); // => true
toJSON()
Returns the cube state as an object.
cube.toJSON(); // => {cp: [...], co: [...], ep: [...], eo: [...]}
asString()
Returns the cube's state as a facelet string. See
Cube.fromString().
clone()
Returns a fresh clone of the cube.
randomize()
Randomizes the cube in place.
isSolved()
Returns
true if the cube is solved (i.e. the identity cube), and
false otherwise.
move(algorithm)
Applies an algorithm (a string, array of moves, or a single move) to the cube.
const cube = new Cube();
cube.isSolved(); // => true
cube.move("U R F'");
cube.isSolved(); // => false
See below for numeric moves.
Internally, cube.js treats moves as numbers.
|Move
|Number
|U
|0
|U2
|1
|U'
|2
|R
|3
|R2
|4
|R'
|5
|F
|6
|F2
|7
|F'
|8
|D
|9
|D2
|10
|D'
|11
|L
|12
|L2
|13
|L'
|14
|B
|15
|B2
|16
|B'
|17
solve.js
solve.js implements Herbert Kociemba's two-phase algorithm
for solving the cube quickly in nearly optimal number of moves.
The algorithm is a port of his simple Java implementation without symmetry reductions.
For the algorithm to work, a computationally intensive precalculation step is required. Precalculation results in a set of lookup tables that guide the heuristic tree search. Precalculation takes 4-5 seconds on a typical modern computer, but migh take longer on older machines.
After precalculation is done, solving a cube with at most 22 moves typically takes 0.01-0.4 seconds, but may take up to 1.5-2 seconds. Again, these figures apply for a modern computer, and might be bigger on older machines.
The maximum search depth (numer of moves) can be configured. The deeper search is allowed, the quicker the solving is. There's usually no reason to change the default of 22 moves.
Cube.initSolver()
Perform the precalculation step described above. This must be called before calling
solve().
Cube.scramble()
Generate a random scramble by taking a random cube state, solving it, and returning the inverse of the solving algorithm. By applying this algorithm to a cube, you end up to the random state.
solve([maxDepth])
Return an algorithm that solves the cube as a string.
maxDepth is
the maximum number of moves in the solution, and defaults to 22.
cube.js is licensed under the MIT License.
cube.js was created by Petri Lehtinen aka akheron. Thanks to him.