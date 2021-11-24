A fantastic mobile ui lib implement by Vue.

New cube-ui project ?

Recommend use the CLI tools base on vue-cli to init the config and base code:

vue init cube-ui/cube-template projectname

Install

npm install cube-ui --save

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import Cube from 'cube-ui' Vue.use(Cube)

Use modularized cube-ui

import Vue from 'vue' import { Style, Button, ActionSheet } from 'cube-ui' Vue.use(Button) Vue.use(ActionSheet)

For more information, please refer to Quick Start

Development

git clone git@github.com:didi/cube-ui.git cd cube-ui npm install npm run dev or run document development npm run doc-dev

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

