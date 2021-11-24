openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

8.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Readme

cube-ui Build Status codecov.io downloads

A fantastic mobile ui lib implement by Vue.

Communication

QQ Community QR

New cube-ui project ?

Recommend use the CLI tools base on vue-cli to init the config and base code:

$ vue init cube-ui/cube-template projectname

Install

npm install cube-ui --save

Usage

import Vue from 'vue'
import Cube from 'cube-ui'

Vue.use(Cube)

Use modularized cube-ui

import Vue from 'vue'
import {
  /* eslint-disable no-unused-vars */
  Style,
  Button,
  ActionSheet
} from 'cube-ui'

Vue.use(Button)
Vue.use(ActionSheet)

For more information, please refer to Quick Start

Development

git clone git@github.com:didi/cube-ui.git
cd cube-ui
npm install
npm run dev
# or run document development
npm run doc-dev

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

DiDi Open Sources

  • Mpx: An enhanced miniprogram framework with data reactivity and deep optimizition.
  • Chameleon/kəˈmiːlɪən/: Unify all platforms(Web/Weex/Mini program) with MVVM. Focus on Write Once Run AnyWhere.
  • mand-mobile: A mobile UI toolkit, based on Vue.js 2, designed for financial scenarios.
  • DoraemonKit/'dɔ:ra:'emɔn/: A full-featured App (iOS & Android) development assistant. You deserve it.
  • Booster: An easy-to-use, lightweight, powerful and extensible quality optimization toolkit designed specially for mobile applications.
  • More repos

