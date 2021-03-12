checked boolean If true , the toggle is checked. If false , the toggle is unchecked. Use this if you want to treat the toggle as a controlled component

defaultChecked boolean If true on initial render, the toggle is checked. If false on initial render, the toggle is unchecked. Use this if you want to treat the toggle as an uncontrolled component

onChange function Callback function to invoke when the user clicks on the toggle. The function signature should be the following: function(e) { } . To get the current checked status from the event, use e.target.checked .

onFocus function Callback function to invoke when field has focus. The function signature should be the following: function(e) { }

onBlur function Callback function to invoke when field loses focus. The function signature should be the following: function(e) { }

name string The value of the name attribute of the wrapped \<input> element

value string The value of the value attribute of the wrapped \<input> element

id string The value of the id attribute of the wrapped \<input> element

icons object If false , no icons are displayed. You may also pass custom icon components in icons={{checked: <CheckedIcon />, unchecked: <UncheckedIcon />}}

aria-labelledby string The value of the aria-labelledby attribute of the wrapped \<input> element

aria-label string The value of the aria-label attribute of the wrapped \<input> element