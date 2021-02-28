The most delightful and handy Node.js client for Ctrip's apollo configuration service, which
ctrip-apollo
ctrip-apollo directly uses
async/await and requires node >= 7.10.1
apollo-declare
For some scenarios, we want to:
Then you can try
apollo-declare
$ npm i ctrip-apollo
const apollo = require('ctrip-apollo')
const app = apollo({
host: 'http://localhost:8070',
appId: '100004458'
})
// Get the default namespace
const namespace = app.namespace()
// Namespace is an EventEmitter of nodejs
.on('change', ({
key,
oldValue,
newValue
}) => {
// Updates new values to `process.env`
process.env[key] = newValue
})
// - Fetch configurations for the first time
// - start update notification polling (by default)
namespace.ready()
.then(() => {
console.log(namespace.get('portal.elastic.cluster.name'))
// 'hermes-es-jp'
// THen, go and change/publish configurations in apollo admin
console.log(namespace.get('portal.elastic.cluster.name'))
// 'hermes-es-us'
// <----
// ctrip-apollo handles update notifications in the background
console.log(process.env['portal.elastic.cluster.name'])
// 'hermes-es-us'
})
const ns = apollo({
host,
appId,
// Save local cache to the current directory
cachePath: __dirname
})
.cluster('my-cluster')
.namespace('my-namespace')
const start = async () => {
// We can also use async/await
await ns.ready()
console.log(ns.config())
// {
// 'portal.elastic.document.type': 'biz',
// 'portal.elastic.cluster.name': 'hermes-es-fws'
// }
}
start()
and enable fetching on every 3 minutes
const app = apollo({
host,
appId,
enableUpdateNotification: false,
enableFetch: true,
fetchInterval: 3 * 60 * 1000
})
client.ready()
.then(() => {
console.log(client.get('portal.elastic.cluster.name'))
// might be:
// 'hermes-es-us'
})
const ns = await
apollo({host, appId}) // <-- app
.cluster('ap-northeast-1') // <-- cluster
.enableUpdateNotification(true) // <-- cluster
.namespace('account-service') // <-- namespace
.enableFetch(false) // <-- namespace
.ready() // <-- Promise {namespace}
console.log(ns.get('account.graphql.cluster.name'))
// might be:
// graph-us-3
By default,
ctrip-apollo and apollo admin service store configurations in
java.util.Properties format.
If we have two namespaces.
The one is
account-service which stores configurations in JSON,
{
"redis.sentinel.port": 6379
}
while the other one
asset-service in properties
redis.sentinel.port=6379
const cluster = apollo({host, appId}).cluster('ap-northeast-1')
// in JSON format
cluster.namespace('account-service', 'JSON') // <=====
.ready()
// .ready() resolves the namespace instance
.then(account => {
console.log(account.get('redis.sentinel.port')) // 6379
})
cluster.namespace('asset-service')
.ready()
.then(asset => {
console.log(asset.get('redis.sentinel.port')) // '6379'
})
app (client) config service
| | | |
|-- cluster <----- long polling --------| | |
| | | |
| |-- namespace <------- fetch ---------| |
| |
|-- cluster <-------- long polling ---------|
ApolloApplication
An application can have one or more clusters
Object
Essential options:
URL::host the host (including protocol, hostname and port) of the apollo config service
string apollo application id
Optional options:
boolean=true set to
false to disable update notification.
PollingRetryPolicy=apollo.DEFAULT_POLLING_RETRY_POLICY
boolean=false set to
true to enable the feature
number=0 timeout in milliseconds before the initial fetch or interval fetch result in an
FETCH_TIMEOUT error.
number=5 * 60 * 1000 interval in milliseconds to pull the new configurations. Defaults to
5 minutes. Setting this option to
0 will disable the feature.
boolean=true whether refresh configurations by fetching the restful API with caches. Defaults to
true. If you want to always fetch the latest configurations (not recommend), set the option to
false
path specify this option to enable the feature to save configurations to the disk
boolean=false whether a namespace should skip the initial fetching if the corresponding cache is found on disk.
Returns
ApolloApplication
If
options.enableUpdateNotification is set to
true(the default value), all clusters will start to receive update notification automatically.
Make sure the timeout of your gateway is configured more than 60 seconds, via
If
options.enableFetch is set to
true (default value is
false), all namespaces will fetch new configurations on every time period of
options.fetchInterval
true the client tries to read local cache first, if the cache is found, then it will skip the initial fetching.
false the client tries to fetch configuration from config service first, if it fails, it will try to read the local cache
If neither reading local cache nor fetching from remote comes successful,
await namespace.ready() will fail.
string='default' the cluster name. The cluster name defaults to
'default'
Creates a new cluster under the current application.
Returns
ApolloCluster
string='application' the optional namespace name which defaults to
'application' which is the default namespace name of Ctrip's Apollo config service.
enum<PROPERTIES|JSON>=PROPERTIES the type of the configuration format syntax. Defaults to
'PROPERTIES'
Create a new namespace under the default cluster of the current application
Returns
ApolloNamespace.
ApolloCluster
A cluster can have one or more namespaces. And all namespaces of the same cluster use a single polling manager to receive update notifications.
string='application'
Creates a new namespace of the current cluster.
Returns
ApolloNamespace
boolean
Enable or disable the updateNotification. Returns
this
// Get the default cluster, which is equivalent to
// app.cluster('default')
const cluster = app.cluster()
// Disable update notification
cluster.enableUpdateNotification(false)
ApolloNamespace
A namespace is what a configuration key belongs to.
Fetch the configuration from config service for the first time, or fallback to reading the local cache file, and if
options.skipInitFetchIfCacheFound is set to
false (the default value).
If it fails to fetch configurations and read local cache, this method will reject.
MAKE SURE we await
namespace.ready() before any
namespace.config() or
namespace.get() methods are invoked.
Returns
Object the shallow copy of all configurations for the current namespace / application.
Notice that, all configuration getters of a namespace are synchronous methods
console.log('application config', namespace.config())
string config key name
Returns the config value of the corresponding key
key
console.log('config for host', namespace.get('host'))
new in 4.4.0
Check if a key is in the config.
boolean
Enable or disable fetching in every
options.fetchInterval
Returns
string the namespace name
Returns
string name of the cluster which the current namespace belongs to
Returns
string the cluster name
'change'
string key of the configuration that has been changed
any the old value of the configuration
any the new value of the configuration that has been set.
Emits if the any configuration changes.
By default,
ctrip-apollo uses HTTP long polling to listen the changes of the configurations.
namespace.on('change', e => {
console.log('key', e.key)
console.log('oldValue', e.oldValue)
console.log('newValue', e.newValue)
})
'add'
string
any the value of the newly added configuration
Emits if a new configuration key has been added
'delete'
string
any the value of the configuration that has been deleted.
Emits if a configuration key has been deleted
If
options.fetchInterval is set to
0 and
options.updateNotification is set to
false, then the event will never emit.
'updated'
Added in 4.2.0, event data added in 4.5.0
object the old config
object the new config after updated
Emits after all changes, adding and deletion of the current updation have been processed.
'fetch-error'
Emits if it fails to fetch configurations
'save-error'
Emits if it fails to save configurations to local cache file
PollingRetryPolicy is to tell the system what to do next if an error occured when receiving update notifications.
type PollingRetryPolicy = Function(retries): PollingRetryDirective
number how many times has retried till the last error.
interface PollingRetryDirective {
// `abandon: true` ignores all properties below
// and stops update notification polling which is a dangerous directive.
abandon?: boolean
// After `delay` milliseconds,
// it will try to poll the update notification again
delay?: number
// Tells the system to reset the `retries` counter.
// And the `retries` counter always reset to zero if it receives a sucessful notification
reset?: boolean
}
// If there is no properties set, it will retry immediately.
The default
pollingRetryPolicy is equivalent to:
// It schedule the first retry in 10 seconds, and adds extra 10s delay everytime.
// It will reset the `retries` counter after the 6th retry.
const {DEFAULT_POLLING_RETRY_POLICY} = require('ctrip-apollo')
And we can define our own policy
const pollingRetryPolicy = retries => ({
// Stop polling after 11(the first and the latter 10 retries) errors
abandon: retries >= 10,
// Longer and longer delays
delay: retries * 10 * 1000
// And no reset
})
const app = apollo({
...,
pollingRetryPolicy
})
Array
List of available option keys.
See error.js for details