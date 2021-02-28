The most delightful and handy Node.js client for Ctrip's apollo configuration service, which

Provides easy-to-use APIs that just leave everything else to ctrip-apollo

that just leave everything else to Implements update notifications by using HTTP long polling, and handles all kinds of network errors.

by using HTTP long polling, and handles all kinds of network errors. Updates configurations in background that we could get a specific config property with a synchronous method with NO performance issues.

that we could get a specific config property with a synchronous method with performance issues. Supports custom retry policy for polling

Implements disk cache to against the situation that all config services are down.

to against the situation that all config services are down. Supports both http and https requests

Supports configurations in both properties format and JSON format

ctrip-apollo directly uses async/await and requires node >= 7.10.1

For some scenarios, we want to:

declare a certain config key before we use it which makes sure that we never use a key that does not exist in apollo config service.

fallback to a base namespace if the config key is not defined in current namespace.

Then you can try apollo-declare

Install

$ npm i ctrip-apollo

Usage

const apollo = require ( 'ctrip-apollo' ) const app = apollo({ host : 'http://localhost:8070' , appId : '100004458' }) const namespace = app.namespace() .on( 'change' , ({ key, oldValue, newValue }) => { process.env[key] = newValue }) namespace.ready() .then( () => { console .log(namespace.get( 'portal.elastic.cluster.name' )) console .log(namespace.get( 'portal.elastic.cluster.name' )) console .log(process.env[ 'portal.elastic.cluster.name' ]) })

Initialize with cluster and namespace

const ns = apollo({ host, appId, cachePath : __dirname }) .cluster( 'my-cluster' ) .namespace( 'my-namespace' ) const start = async () => { await ns.ready() console .log(ns.config()) } start()

and enable fetching on every 3 minutes

const app = apollo({ host, appId, enableUpdateNotification : false , enableFetch : true , fetchInterval : 3 * 60 * 1000 }) client.ready() .then( () => { console .log(client.get( 'portal.elastic.cluster.name' )) })

Chainable

const ns = await apollo({host, appId}) .cluster( 'ap-northeast-1' ) .enableUpdateNotification( true ) .namespace( 'account-service' ) .enableFetch( false ) .ready() console .log(ns.get( 'account.graphql.cluster.name' ))

Configurations in JSON format

By default, ctrip-apollo and apollo admin service store configurations in java.util.Properties format.

If we have two namespaces.

The one is account-service which stores configurations in JSON,

{ "redis.sentinel.port" : 6379 }

while the other one asset-service in properties

= 6379

const cluster = apollo({host, appId}).cluster( 'ap-northeast-1' ) cluster.namespace( 'account-service' , 'JSON' ) .ready() .then( account => { console .log(account.get( 'redis.sentinel.port' )) }) cluster.namespace( 'asset-service' ) .ready() .then( asset => { console .log(asset.get( 'redis.sentinel.port' )) })

APIs

app (client) config service | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

app ApolloApplication

An application can have one or more clusters

apollo(options): ApolloApplication

options Object

Essential options:

host URL::host the host (including protocol, hostname and port) of the apollo config service

the host (including protocol, hostname and port) of the apollo config service appId string apollo application id

Optional options:

enableUpdateNotification? boolean=true set to false to disable update notification.

set to to disable update notification. pollingRetryPolicy? PollingRetryPolicy=apollo.DEFAULT_POLLING_RETRY_POLICY

enableFetch? boolean=false set to true to enable the feature

set to to enable the feature fetchTimeout number=0 timeout in milliseconds before the initial fetch or interval fetch result in an FETCH_TIMEOUT error.

timeout in milliseconds before the initial fetch or interval fetch result in an error. fetchInterval? number=5 * 60 * 1000 interval in milliseconds to pull the new configurations. Defaults to 5 minutes. Setting this option to 0 will disable the feature.

interval in milliseconds to pull the new configurations. Defaults to minutes. Setting this option to will disable the feature. fetchCachedConfig? boolean=true whether refresh configurations by fetching the restful API with caches. Defaults to true . If you want to always fetch the latest configurations (not recommend), set the option to false

whether refresh configurations by fetching the restful API with caches. Defaults to . If you want to always fetch the latest configurations (not recommend), set the option to cachePath? path specify this option to enable the feature to save configurations to the disk

specify this option to enable the feature to save configurations to the disk skipInitFetchIfCacheFound? boolean=false whether a namespace should skip the initial fetching if the corresponding cache is found on disk.

Returns ApolloApplication

If options.enableUpdateNotification is set to true (the default value), all clusters will start to receive update notification automatically.

Make sure the timeout of your gateway is configured more than 60 seconds, via

If options.enableFetch is set to true (default value is false ), all namespaces will fetch new configurations on every time period of options.fetchInterval

true the client tries to read local cache first, if the cache is found, then it will skip the initial fetching.

the client tries to read local cache first, if the cache is found, then it will skip the initial fetching. false the client tries to fetch configuration from config service first, if it fails, it will try to read the local cache

If neither reading local cache nor fetching from remote comes successful, await namespace.ready() will fail.

app.cluster(clusterName?): ApolloCluster

clusterName? string='default' the cluster name. The cluster name defaults to 'default'

Creates a new cluster under the current application.

Returns ApolloCluster

app.namespace(namespaceName?, type?): ApolloNamespace

namespaceName? string='application' the optional namespace name which defaults to 'application' which is the default namespace name of Ctrip's Apollo config service.

the optional namespace name which defaults to which is the default namespace name of Ctrip's Apollo config service. type? enum<PROPERTIES|JSON>=PROPERTIES the type of the configuration format syntax. Defaults to 'PROPERTIES'

Create a new namespace under the default cluster of the current application

Returns ApolloNamespace .

cluster ApolloCluster

A cluster can have one or more namespaces. And all namespaces of the same cluster use a single polling manager to receive update notifications.

cluster.namespace(namespaceName?): ApolloNamespace

namespaceName? string='application'

Creates a new namespace of the current cluster.

Returns ApolloNamespace

enable boolean

Enable or disable the updateNotification. Returns this

const cluster = app.cluster() cluster.enableUpdateNotification( false )

namespace ApolloNamespace

A namespace is what a configuration key belongs to.

await namespace.ready(): this

Fetch the configuration from config service for the first time, or fallback to reading the local cache file, and if options.skipInitFetchIfCacheFound is set to false (the default value).

If it fails to fetch configurations and read local cache, this method will reject.

MAKE SURE we await namespace.ready() before any namespace.config() or namespace.get() methods are invoked.

namespace.config(): Object

Returns Object the shallow copy of all configurations for the current namespace / application.

Notice that, all configuration getters of a namespace are synchronous methods

console .log( 'application config' , namespace.config())

namespace.get(key): string

key string config key name

Returns the config value of the corresponding key key

console .log( 'config for host' , namespace.get( 'host' ))

namespace.has(key): boolean

new in 4.4.0

Check if a key is in the config.

namespace.enableFetch(enable): this

enable boolean

Enable or disable fetching in every options.fetchInterval

Getters

Returns string the namespace name

Returns string name of the cluster which the current namespace belongs to

Returns string the cluster name

Namespace Events

e.key string key of the configuration that has been changed

key of the configuration that has been changed e.oldValue any the old value of the configuration

the old value of the configuration e.newValue any the new value of the configuration that has been set.

Emits if the any configuration changes.

By default, ctrip-apollo uses HTTP long polling to listen the changes of the configurations.

namespace.on( 'change' , e => { console .log( 'key' , e.key) console .log( 'oldValue' , e.oldValue) console .log( 'newValue' , e.newValue) })

e.key string

e.value any the value of the newly added configuration

Emits if a new configuration key has been added

e.key string

e.value any the value of the configuration that has been deleted.

Emits if a configuration key has been deleted

If options.fetchInterval is set to 0 and options.updateNotification is set to false , then the event will never emit.

Added in 4.2.0, event data added in 4.5.0

e.oldConfig object the old config

the old config e.newConfig object the new config after updated

Emits after all changes, adding and deletion of the current updation have been processed.

Emits if it fails to fetch configurations

Emits if it fails to save configurations to local cache file

PollingRetryPolicy

PollingRetryPolicy is to tell the system what to do next if an error occured when receiving update notifications.

type PollingRetryPolicy = Function (retries): PollingRetryDirective

retries number how many times has retried till the last error.

interface PollingRetryDirective { abandon?: boolean delay?: number reset?: boolean }

The default pollingRetryPolicy is equivalent to:

const {DEFAULT_POLLING_RETRY_POLICY} = require ( 'ctrip-apollo' )

And we can define our own policy

const pollingRetryPolicy = retries => ({ abandon : retries >= 10 , delay : retries * 10 * 1000 }) const app = apollo({ ..., pollingRetryPolicy })

apollo.AVAILABLE_OPTIONS Array

List of available option keys.

Error Codes

See error.js for details

License

MIT