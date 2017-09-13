Gantt chart component for AngularJS

angular-gantt provides a gantt chart component to your AngularJS application.

Try now

Try angular-gantt now using the Demo Application.

Unstable Demo Application is also available. It is build against github develop branch, and allows to preview bleeding edge features, but may be very unstable.

You can even try the API using Plunker sandbox, with XYYkD8tf5b2LQs5kL5nx (latest release) and cNqoyX (develop branch).

Features

Two-way data binding between model and view.

Advanced calendar support to define holidays and working hours.

Each task and row has its own properties and behavior.

Rows and tasks can be sorted and filtered.

Plugin architecture to add custom features and hooks.

API to listen events and call methods from your controller.

Docs

Docs are built using MkDocs and available at angular-gantt website (stable) and ReadTheDocs (develop).

Bower

angular-gantt is available through bower and npm.

npm install angular-gantt bower install angular-gantt

or

npm install https://github.com/angular-gantt/angular-gantt/tarball/develop bower install angular-gantt

CDNs

You can find released version on CDNs.

jsDelivr

CDNjs (Replace <version> with latest github tag)

//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-gantt/ < version > /angular-gantt.min.js //cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-gantt/ < version > /angular-gantt.min.css

## Download

Latest released version is available to download on Github and is the recommended and stable version.

Develop branch version contains bleeding edge features, but may be very unstable.

Dependencies

Note: Some plugins require additional dependencies.

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 Marco Schweighauser, Rémi Alvergnat

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.