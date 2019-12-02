Read all about ctags here.
npm install ctags
npm install
grunt to compile the native and CoffeeScript code
grunt test to run the specs
Get all tags matching the tag specified from the tags file at the path.
tagsFilePath - The string path to the tags file.
tag - The string name of the tag to search for.
options - An optional options object containing the following keys:
caseInsensitive -
true to include tags that match case insensitively,
(default:
false)
partialMatch -
true to include tags that partially match the given tag
(default:
false)
callback - The function to call when complete with an error as the first
argument and an array containing objects that have
name and
file keys and optionally a
pattern key if the tag file
specified contains tag patterns.
ctags = require 'ctags'
ctags.findTags('/Users/me/repos/node/tags', 'exists', (error, tags=[]) ->
for tag in tags
console.log("#{tag.name} is in #{tag.file}")
Create a read stream to a tags file.
The stream returned will emit
data events with arrays of tag objects
that have
name and
file keys and optionally a
pattern key if the tag file
specified contains tag patterns.
An
error event will be emitted if the tag file cannot be read.
An
end event will be emitted when all the tags have been read.
tagsFilePath - The string path to the tags file.
options - An optional object containing the following keys.
chunkSize - The number of tags to read at a time (default:
100).
Returns a stream.
ctags = require 'ctags'
stream = ctags.createReadStream('/Users/me/repos/node/tags')
stream.on 'data', (tags) ->
for tag in tags
console.log("#{tag.name} is in #{tag.file} with pattern: #{tag.pattern}")