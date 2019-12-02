openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ctags

by atom
3.1.0 (see all)

Ctags Node module

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

333

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ctags Node module Build Status

Read all about ctags here.

Installing

npm install ctags

Building

  • Clone the repository
  • Run npm install
  • Run grunt to compile the native and CoffeeScript code
  • Run grunt test to run the specs

Documentation

findTags(tagsFilePath, tag, [options], callback)

Get all tags matching the tag specified from the tags file at the path.

  • tagsFilePath - The string path to the tags file.

  • tag - The string name of the tag to search for.

  • options - An optional options object containing the following keys:

    • caseInsensitive - true to include tags that match case insensitively, (default: false)
    • partialMatch - true to include tags that partially match the given tag (default: false)

  • callback - The function to call when complete with an error as the first argument and an array containing objects that have name and file keys and optionally a pattern key if the tag file specified contains tag patterns.

Example

ctags = require 'ctags'

ctags.findTags('/Users/me/repos/node/tags', 'exists', (error, tags=[]) ->
  for tag in tags
    console.log("#{tag.name} is in #{tag.file}")

createReadStream(tagsFilePath, [options])

Create a read stream to a tags file.

The stream returned will emit data events with arrays of tag objects that have name and file keys and optionally a pattern key if the tag file specified contains tag patterns.

An error event will be emitted if the tag file cannot be read.

An end event will be emitted when all the tags have been read.

  • tagsFilePath - The string path to the tags file.

  • options - An optional object containing the following keys.

    • chunkSize - The number of tags to read at a time (default: 100).

Returns a stream.

Example

ctags = require 'ctags'

stream = ctags.createReadStream('/Users/me/repos/node/tags')
stream.on 'data', (tags) ->
  for tag in tags
    console.log("#{tag.name} is in #{tag.file} with pattern: #{tag.pattern}")

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial