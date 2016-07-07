A call to animate, your action-to-effect path

cta.js or "Call to Animation" is a light-weight performant library to animate any element ("action") onto any other element ("effect") on the page.

It is written with an aim to promote visual continuity in web apps. To see what you can do with this, checkout the demo:

Installation

cta.js is just 1.2KB minified & gzipped.

Bower: bower install cta

NPM: npm install cta

Download zip.

Note: cta.js supports AMD and commonJS module pattern out of the box.

Usage

In very basic form, you can animate an element with selector X onto an element with selector Y:

var e1 = document .querySelector(X), e2 = document .querySelector(Y); cta(e1, e2);

Triggering a reverse animation;

var e1 = document .querySelector( '#js-source-element' ), e2 = document .querySelector( '#js-target-element' ); var reverseAnimate = cta(e1, e2); reverseAnimate();

Specify animation duration:

var e1 = document .querySelector( '#js-source-element' ), e2 = document .querySelector( '#js-target-element' ); cta(e1, e2, { duration : 0.3 });

Specify a callback to execute after animation:

var button = document .querySelector( '#js-button' ), hiddenModal = document .querySelector( '#js-modal' ); cta(button, hiddenModal, function ( ) { showModal(); });

More documentation coming up.

Public API

cta(sourceElement, targetElement [, options][, callback] )

Animate an element sourceElement onto targetElement .

sourceElement - DOM Element which is the starting point of animation.

- DOM Element which is the starting point of animation. targetElement - DOM Element which is the end point of animation.

- DOM Element which is the end point of animation. options - A map of additional options to control the animation behaviour. duration - Duration (in seconds) of animation. Default is 0.3 seconds. targetShowDuration - Duration (in seconds) of targetElement to become visible, if hidden initially. The library will automatically try to figure this out from the element's computed styles. Default is 0 seconds. extraTransitionDuration - Extra duration (in seconds) of targetElement to provide visual continuity between the animation and the rendering of the targetElement . Default is 1 second. relativeToWindow - Set to true if your target element is fixed positioned in the window. Default is relative to document (works good with normal elements).

- A map of additional options to control the animation behaviour. callback - Optional callback to execute after animation completes.

Browser Support

cta.js works best on latest versions of Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

For all non-supported browsers, the library does nothing and fallbacks to normal behavior without any explicit handling in your code.

Contributing

Interested in contributing features and fixes?

Read more on contributing.

Changelog

See the Changelog

License

Copyright (c) 2015-2016 Kushagra Gour, http://kushagragour.in Licensed under the MIT license.

Credits

Paul Lewis - for his awesome performance tip on scaling elements.