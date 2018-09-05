openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
crs

ct-react-stockcharts

by Ragu Ramaswamy
0.8.3 (see all)

Highly customizable stock charts with ReactJS and d3

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Stockcharts

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/rrag/react-stockcharts npm version

Create highly customizable stock charts

Built with React JS and d3

If you like this project checkout gocharting.com

  • integrates multiple charttypes
  • over 60 technical indicators and overlays
  • drawing objects

Multiple quick start examples

  • svg and canvas for improved performance.
  • pan and zoom, on touch devices too

Chart types

  • Scatter
  • Area
  • Line
  • Candlestick
  • OHLC
  • HeikenAshi
  • Renko
  • Kagi
  • Point & Figure

Indicators

  • EMA, SMA, WMA, TMA
  • Bollinger band
  • SAR
  • MACD
  • RSI
  • ATR
  • Stochastic (fast, slow, full)
  • ForceIndex
  • ElderRay
  • Elder Impulse

(more to come),

and it is simple to create your own indicator too

Interactive Indicators

  • Trendline
  • Fibonacci Retracements
  • Gann Fan
  • Channel
  • Linear regression channel

Installation

npm install  --save react-stockcharts

Documentation

Documentation

Ready to use Examples

Contributing

Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md

Stability

This is alpha state software, the api will change with each minor version.

Roadmap

Roadmap

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial