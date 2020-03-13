CSVJSON csv2json() function

Single function csv2json to reliably convert CSV to JSON. Self contained without dependencies. Used to power CSVJSON the online tool found at www.csvjson.com/csv2json. Used by thousands everyday.

Usage

Simply call csv2json passing a string to obtain JSON. The string may be CSV (comma separated values), TSV (tab separated values) or semi-colon separated values (typically used in French Excel). It will auto-detect the separator although you may override or force it via the separator option.

Node example

const csv2json = require ( './csv2json.js' ); const csv = `album, year, US_peak_chart_post The White Stripes, 1999, - De Stijl, 2000, - White Blood Cells, 2001, 61 Elephant, 2003, 6 Get Behind Me Satan, 2005, 3 Icky Thump, 2007, 2 Under Great White Northern Lights, 2010, 11 Live in Mississippi, 2011, - Live at the Gold Dollar, 2012, - Nine Miles from the White City, 2013, -` ; const json = csv2json(csv, { parseNumbers : true }); console .log(json);

Browser example

Note: In the browser, global namespace CSVJSON is created. It contains the csv2json function.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "csv2json.js" > </ script > < script > const csv = `album, year, US_peak_chart_post The White Stripes, 1999, - De Stijl, 2000, - White Blood Cells, 2001, 61 Elephant, 2003, 6 Get Behind Me Satan, 2005, 3 Icky Thump, 2007, 2 Under Great White Northern Lights, 2010, 11 Live in Mississippi, 2011, - Live at the Gold Dollar, 2012, - Nine Miles from the White City, 2013, -` ; const json = CSVJSON.csv2json(csv, { parseNumbers : true }); console .log(json); </ script >

In both cases, you would get this in the console:

[ { "album" : "The White Stripes" , "year" : 1999 , "US_peak_chart_post" : "-" }, { "album" : "De Stijl" , "year" : 2000 , "US_peak_chart_post" : "-" }, { "album" : "White Blood Cells" , "year" : 2001 , "US_peak_chart_post" : 61 }, { "album" : "Elephant" , "year" : 2003 , "US_peak_chart_post" : 6 }, { "album" : "Get Behind Me Satan" , "year" : 2005 , "US_peak_chart_post" : 3 }, { "album" : "Icky Thump" , "year" : 2007 , "US_peak_chart_post" : 2 }, { "album" : "Under Great White Northern Lights" , "year" : 2010 , "US_peak_chart_post" : 11 }, { "album" : "Live in Mississippi" , "year" : 2011 , "US_peak_chart_post" : "-" }, { "album" : "Live at the Gold Dollar" , "year" : 2012 , "US_peak_chart_post" : "-" }, { "album" : "Nine Miles from the White City" , "year" : 2013 , "US_peak_chart_post" : "-" } ]

Documentation

csv2json supports a number of options passed as an optional hash:

separator : Character which acts as separator. If omitted, will attempt to detect comma , , semi-colon ; or tab \t .

: Character which acts as separator. If omitted, will attempt to detect comma , semi-colon or tab . parseNumbers : If set to true will attempt to convert a value to a number, if possible.

: If set to will attempt to convert a value to a number, if possible. parseJSON : If set to true will attempt to convert a value to a valid JSON value if possible. Detects numbers, null , false , true , [] and {} .

: If set to will attempt to convert a value to a valid JSON value if possible. Detects numbers, , , , and . transpose : If set to true will pivot the table. The first column becomes the header.

: If set to will pivot the table. The first column becomes the header. hash : If set to true will use the first column as a key and return a hash instead of an array of objects.

You can of course test all of these options online on www.csvjson.com/csv2json.

Tests

Run the tests in your browser by opening test-browser.html .

Run the tests through node:

node test -node.js

Companion functions

