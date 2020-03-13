openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

csvjson-csv2json

by FlatFilers
5.0.6 (see all)

Converts CSV to JSON. Powers the most used online tool CSVJSON. Used by thousands everyday.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CSVJSON csv2json() function

Single function csv2json to reliably convert CSV to JSON. Self contained without dependencies. Used to power CSVJSON the online tool found at www.csvjson.com/csv2json. Used by thousands everyday.

npm package here

Usage

Simply call csv2json passing a string to obtain JSON. The string may be CSV (comma separated values), TSV (tab separated values) or semi-colon separated values (typically used in French Excel). It will auto-detect the separator although you may override or force it via the separator option.

Node example

const csv2json = require('./csv2json.js');
const csv = `album, year, US_peak_chart_post
The White Stripes, 1999, -
De Stijl, 2000, -
White Blood Cells, 2001, 61
Elephant, 2003, 6
Get Behind Me Satan, 2005, 3
Icky Thump, 2007, 2
Under Great White Northern Lights, 2010, 11
Live in Mississippi, 2011, -
Live at the Gold Dollar, 2012, -
Nine Miles from the White City, 2013, -`;

const json = csv2json(csv, {parseNumbers: true});
console.log(json);

Browser example

Note: In the browser, global namespace CSVJSON is created. It contains the csv2json function.

<script type="text/javascript" src="csv2json.js"></script>
<script>
    const csv = `album, year, US_peak_chart_post
The White Stripes, 1999, -
De Stijl, 2000, -
White Blood Cells, 2001, 61
Elephant, 2003, 6
Get Behind Me Satan, 2005, 3
Icky Thump, 2007, 2
Under Great White Northern Lights, 2010, 11
Live in Mississippi, 2011, -
Live at the Gold Dollar, 2012, -
Nine Miles from the White City, 2013, -`;

    const json = CSVJSON.csv2json(csv, {parseNumbers: true});
    console.log(json);
</script>

In both cases, you would get this in the console:

[
  {
    "album": "The White Stripes",
    "year": 1999,
    "US_peak_chart_post": "-"
  },
  {
    "album": "De Stijl",
    "year": 2000,
    "US_peak_chart_post": "-"
  },
  {
    "album": "White Blood Cells",
    "year": 2001,
    "US_peak_chart_post": 61
  },
  {
    "album": "Elephant",
    "year": 2003,
    "US_peak_chart_post": 6
  },
  {
    "album": "Get Behind Me Satan",
    "year": 2005,
    "US_peak_chart_post": 3
  },
  {
    "album": "Icky Thump",
    "year": 2007,
    "US_peak_chart_post": 2
  },
  {
    "album": "Under Great White Northern Lights",
    "year": 2010,
    "US_peak_chart_post": 11
  },
  {
    "album": "Live in Mississippi",
    "year": 2011,
    "US_peak_chart_post": "-"
  },
  {
    "album": "Live at the Gold Dollar",
    "year": 2012,
    "US_peak_chart_post": "-"
  },
  {
    "album": "Nine Miles from the White City",
    "year": 2013,
    "US_peak_chart_post": "-"
  }
]

Documentation

csv2json supports a number of options passed as an optional hash:

  • separator: Character which acts as separator. If omitted, will attempt to detect comma ,, semi-colon ; or tab \t.
  • parseNumbers: If set to true will attempt to convert a value to a number, if possible.
  • parseJSON: If set to true will attempt to convert a value to a valid JSON value if possible. Detects numbers, null, false, true, [] and {}.
  • transpose: If set to true will pivot the table. The first column becomes the header.
  • hash: If set to true will use the first column as a key and return a hash instead of an array of objects.

You can of course test all of these options online on www.csvjson.com/csv2json.

Tests

Run the tests in your browser by opening test-browser.html.

Run the tests through node:

node test-node.js

Companion functions

json2csv to convert JSON to CSV. npm package here.

json_beautifier to beautify and format your JSON. npm package here.

JSON2_mod a replacement of JSON with more options to format your JSON. npm package here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial