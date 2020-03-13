Single function
csv2json to reliably convert CSV to JSON. Self contained without dependencies. Used to power CSVJSON the online tool found at www.csvjson.com/csv2json. Used by thousands everyday.
Simply call
csv2json passing a string to obtain JSON. The string may be CSV (comma separated values), TSV (tab separated values) or semi-colon separated values (typically used in French Excel). It will auto-detect the separator although you may override or force it via the
separator option.
const csv2json = require('./csv2json.js');
const csv = `album, year, US_peak_chart_post
The White Stripes, 1999, -
De Stijl, 2000, -
White Blood Cells, 2001, 61
Elephant, 2003, 6
Get Behind Me Satan, 2005, 3
Icky Thump, 2007, 2
Under Great White Northern Lights, 2010, 11
Live in Mississippi, 2011, -
Live at the Gold Dollar, 2012, -
Nine Miles from the White City, 2013, -`;
const json = csv2json(csv, {parseNumbers: true});
console.log(json);
Note: In the browser, global namespace
CSVJSON is created. It contains the
csv2json function.
<script type="text/javascript" src="csv2json.js"></script>
<script>
const csv = `album, year, US_peak_chart_post
The White Stripes, 1999, -
De Stijl, 2000, -
White Blood Cells, 2001, 61
Elephant, 2003, 6
Get Behind Me Satan, 2005, 3
Icky Thump, 2007, 2
Under Great White Northern Lights, 2010, 11
Live in Mississippi, 2011, -
Live at the Gold Dollar, 2012, -
Nine Miles from the White City, 2013, -`;
const json = CSVJSON.csv2json(csv, {parseNumbers: true});
console.log(json);
</script>
In both cases, you would get this in the console:
[
{
"album": "The White Stripes",
"year": 1999,
"US_peak_chart_post": "-"
},
{
"album": "De Stijl",
"year": 2000,
"US_peak_chart_post": "-"
},
{
"album": "White Blood Cells",
"year": 2001,
"US_peak_chart_post": 61
},
{
"album": "Elephant",
"year": 2003,
"US_peak_chart_post": 6
},
{
"album": "Get Behind Me Satan",
"year": 2005,
"US_peak_chart_post": 3
},
{
"album": "Icky Thump",
"year": 2007,
"US_peak_chart_post": 2
},
{
"album": "Under Great White Northern Lights",
"year": 2010,
"US_peak_chart_post": 11
},
{
"album": "Live in Mississippi",
"year": 2011,
"US_peak_chart_post": "-"
},
{
"album": "Live at the Gold Dollar",
"year": 2012,
"US_peak_chart_post": "-"
},
{
"album": "Nine Miles from the White City",
"year": 2013,
"US_peak_chart_post": "-"
}
]
csv2json supports a number of options passed as an optional hash:
separator: Character which acts as separator. If omitted, will attempt to detect comma
,, semi-colon
; or tab
\t.
parseNumbers: If set to
true will attempt to convert a value to a number, if possible.
parseJSON: If set to
true will attempt to convert a value to a valid JSON value if possible. Detects numbers,
null,
false,
true,
[] and
{}.
transpose: If set to
true will pivot the table. The first column becomes the header.
hash: If set to
true will use the first column as a key and return a hash instead of an array of objects.
You can of course test all of these options online on www.csvjson.com/csv2json.
Run the tests in your browser by opening
test-browser.html.
Run the tests through node:
node test-node.js
json2csv to convert JSON to CSV. npm package here.
json_beautifier to beautify and format your JSON. npm package here.
JSON2_mod a replacement of
JSON with more options to format your JSON. npm package here.