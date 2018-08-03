csvgeocode

For when you have a CSV with addresses and you want a lat/lng for every row. Bulk geocode addresses a CSV with a few lines of code.

The defaults are configured for Google's geocoder but it can be configured to work with any other similar geocoding service. There are built-in response handlers for Google, Mapbox, OSM Nominatim, Mapzen, and Texas A & M's geocoders (details below).

Make sure that you use this in compliance with the relevant API's terms of service.

Basic command line usage

Install globally via npm:

npm install -g csvgeocode

Use it:

$ csvgeocode path / to / input .csv path / to /output.csv

If you don't specify an output file, the output will stream to stdout instead, so you can stream the result as an HTTP response or do something like:

$ csvgeocode path / to / input .csv [ options ] | grep "greppin for somethin"

Options

You can add extra options when running csvgeocode . For example:

$ csvgeocode input .csv output .csv --url "http://someurl.com/" --lat CALL_MY_LATITUDE_COLUMN_THIS_SPECIAL_NAME --delay 1000 --verbose

The only required option is url . All others are optional.

A URL template with column names as Mustache tags, like:

http : https : http : https :

If your addresses are broken up into multiple columns (e.g. a street_address column, a city column, and a state column), you can use them all together in a URL template:

https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address= {{street_address}} , {{city}} , {{state}} &key=MY_API_KEY

What handler function to process the API response with. Current built-in handlers are "google" , "mapbox" , "mapzen" , "osm" , and "tamu" . Contributions of handlers for other geocoders are welcome! You can define a custom handler when using this as a Node module (see below).

Examples:

$ csvgeocode input .csv --url "http://api.tiles.mapbox.com/v4/geocode/mapbox.places/{{MY_ADDRESS_COLUMN_NAME}}.json?access_token=123ABC" --handler mapbox $ csvgeocode input .csv --url 'https://search.mapzen.com/v1/search?api_key=123ABC&text={{MY_ADDRESS_COLUMN_NAME}}' --handler mapzen $ csvgeocode input .csv --url "http://geoservices.tamu.edu/Services/Geocode/WebService/GeocoderWebServiceHttpNonParsed_V04_01.aspx?version=4.01&streetAddress={{ADDR}}&city={{CITY}}&state={{STATE}}&apiKey=123ABC" --handler tamu

Default: "google"

--lat [latitude column name]

The name of the column that should contain the resulting latitude. If this column doesn't exist in the input CSV, it will be created in the output.

Default: Tries to automatically detect if there is a relevant existing column name in the input CSV, like lat or latitude . If none is found, it will use lat .

--lng [longitude column name]

The name of the column that should contain the resulting longitude. If this column doesn't exist in the input CSV, it will be created in the output.

Default: Tries to automatically detect if there is a relevant existing column name in the input CSV, like lng or longitude . If none is found, it will use lng .

The number of milliseconds to wait between geocoding calls. Setting this to 0 is probably a bad idea because most geocoders limit how fast you can make requests.

Default: 250

By default, if a lat/lng is already found in an input row, that will be kept. If you want to re-geocode every row no matter what and replace any lat/lngs that already exist, add --force . This means you'll hit API limits faster and the process will take longer.

See extra output while csvgeocode is running.

$ csvgeocode input.csv --url "MY_API_URL" --verbose 160 Varick St,New York,NY SUCCESS 1600 Pennsylvania Ave,Washington,DC SUCCESS 123 Fictional St,Noncity,XY NO MATCH Rows geocoded: 2 Rows failed: 1 Time elapsed: 1.8 seconds

Using as a Node module

Install via npm :

npm install csvgeocode

Use it:

var csvgeocode = require ( "csvgeocode" ); csvgeocode( "path/to/input.csv" ,{ url : "MY_API_URL" }); csvgeocode( "path/to/input.csv" , "path/to/output.csv" ,{ url : "MY_API_URL" });

You can add all the same options in a script, except for verbose .

var options = { "url" : "MY_API_URL" , "lat" : "MY_SPECIAL_LATITUDE_COLUMN_NAME" , "lng" : "MY_SPECIAL_LONGITUDE_COLUMN_NAME" , "delay" : 1000 , "force" : true , "handler" : "mapbox" }; csvgeocode( "input.csv" ,options); csvgeocode( "input.csv" , "output.csv" ,options);

csvgeocode runs asynchronously, but you can listen for two events: row and complete .

row is triggered when each row is processed. It passes a string error message if geocoding the row failed, and the row itself.

csvgeocode( "input.csv" ,options) .on( "row" , function ( err,row ) { if (err) { console .warn(err); } });

complete is triggered when all geocoding is done. It passes a summary object with three properties: failures , successes , and time .

csvgeocoder( "input.csv" ,options) .on( "complete" , function ( summary ) { });

Using a custom geocoder

You can use any basic geocoding service from within a Node script by supplying a custom handler.

The easiest way to see what a handler should look like is to look at handlers.js.

The handler function is passed the body of an API response and should either return a string error message or an object with lat and lng properties.

csvgeocoder( "input.csv" ,{ url : "MY_API_URL" , handler : customHandler }); function customHandler ( body ) { if (body.result) { return { lat : body.result.lat, lng : body.result.lng }; } return "NO MATCH" ; }

The tests for the Mapbox and TAMU geocoders both require API keys. To run those tests, you need those API keys in a .env file in the project's root folder that defines two environment variables like so:

MAPBOX_API_KEY = 123 ABC TAMU_API_KEY = 123 ABC

Some Alternatives

To Do

Add the NYC geocoder as a built-in handler.

Support a CSV with no header row where lat and lng are numerical indices instead of column names.

and are numerical indices instead of column names. Support both POST and GET requests somehow.

By Noah Veltman

Available under the MIT license.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions.

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.